Crayola Creativity Week returns for its second year to support teaching and learning in homes and classrooms. From January 23-29, Crayola will provide free-virtual events, resources, and opportunities for kids to win prizes. This free week dedicated to creativity will provide limitless opportunities for kids around the globe who have internet access, whether they are learning from their school or their living room. Black children and families may also see Crayola Creativity Week as a chance to learn how to leverage creativity to benefit themselves, their community, and the world.

3 DAYS AGO