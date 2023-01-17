ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Anniston Star

STEM group teaches area kids about science, careers

Scientist and engineer Jerome McQueen asked a group of kids Saturday at the Wiggins Community Center what they wanted to be when they grew up. Little hands flew up with answers like professional baseball players and Youtube gamers. McQueen posed a new question: “How many of you want to be engineers?”
Parents Magazine

'Creativity is Currency' Black Kids Can Learn to Use, Says Crayola Exec

Crayola Creativity Week returns for its second year to support teaching and learning in homes and classrooms. From January 23-29, Crayola will provide free-virtual events, resources, and opportunities for kids to win prizes. This free week dedicated to creativity will provide limitless opportunities for kids around the globe who have internet access, whether they are learning from their school or their living room. Black children and families may also see Crayola Creativity Week as a chance to learn how to leverage creativity to benefit themselves, their community, and the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy