Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
190 Degree Coffee Celebrates One Year
Duluth, Minn. –It ws one year ago Saturday that a coffee shop in Lincoln Park opened up, bringing some much needed life to the area after Covid-19. 190 Degree Coffee and Tea celebrated its one year anniversary today, with free drip c. offee, cookies, and an opportunity to enter...
FOX 21 Online
Once The County Jail – Now Duluth’s Newest Apartment Building
Duluth, Minn. –The old St Louis County Jail officially has a new life. After housing prisoners for more than 70 years the building is now the newest apartment building in Duluth. Leijona, the Finnish word for Lion, has 33 apartments that are studio, one and two bedroom layouts. The...
FOX 21 Online
“Sip and Ski” At Hartley Nature Center
DULUTH, Minn. — Well, if you want to get your blood pumping, one way to do it is the new adult program at the Hartley Nature Center. It was almost a postcard scene outside Thursday morning. Cross-country skiers gathered to take advantage of Sip and Ski. It is offered the first and third Thursday of every month.
FOX 21 Online
On Sale Now: Buddy Holly Tribute Concert To Benefit Duluth Armory
DULUTH, Minn. — If you like Buddy Holly, you’re invited to a big musical fundraiser supporting the Duluth Armory. “A Tribute To The Music Of Buddy Holly And The Late 50s” kicks off Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Clyde Iron Works Event Center. FOX 21’s Dan Hanger...
FOX 21 Online
Kids Race For Health
Duluth, Minn. — It’s hard to stay active in the winter because sometimes it’s just too cold. Well, for kids there is a series of free indoor races to help keep them active. In partnership with grandma’s marathon, the Young Athletes Foundation had races with kids ranging...
FOX 21 Online
The Birth of the American Colonies Exhibit on Display at Karpeles Manuscript Museum
DULUTH, Minn — A new exhibit recently arrived at Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum near downtown Duluth. The collection is called “The Birth of the American Colonies” and features 19 documents and letters from European royalty dictating the charters or authority of the new world. Most of the...
FOX 21 Online
First Indoor Playground Opens In Superior
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Superior has a new addition, their first every indoor playground, with FunLand opening up last week. Over two hundred families enjoyed the grand open last Saturday getting to see what the space offered. FunLand has a lot to enjoy, from a trampoline pad, to arcade games, and...
FOX 21 Online
Musical Bingo Fundraiser Approaching To Support Local Arts, Music Community
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A unique Musical Bingo fundraiser is coming up to support the local arts scene. It’s happening Tuesday, Feb. 7 at VIP in Superior. You encouraged to sing along to well-known songs sung by the Mackie Brothers while dabbing away on your bingo cards to help raise funds for free community music provided by Siggy’s Musical Garden and Superior Porchfest.
FOX 21 Online
DEDA Denies Duluth Business Owner’s Proposal To Redevelop Former Kozy Building
DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth business owner has been shot down with his proposal to restore and develop the condemned former Kozy building in downtown Duluth, also known as the historic Pastoret Terrace. The city of Duluth issued a press release Friday about the decision: “The Duluth Economic Development...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Realtor Tom Acton Talks Current State of Housing Market
DULUTH, Minn. — Some good news for those looking to buy or sell their homes, the red-hot housing market is starting to cool. However, high demand and limited selection still remains relevant. RE/MAX Realtor Tom “Action” Acton joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk about the current state...
FOX 21 Online
Blood Donations Needed
Duluth, Minn. — January is National Blood Donor month. Donations are always critically needed, and can help save the lives of people who are not just getting emergency care, but also those who have cancer treatments, organ transplant operations, surgeries, and more. In the northland, Memorial Blood Centers has...
FOX 21 Online
Tour of Essentia Duluth Heritage Sports Center
DULUTH, Min.- Fox 21’s Cam Derr is joined with Duluth Heritage Chair Pat Francisco for a special look inside the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Travel through Duluth’s rich hockey history, into the locker rooms and onto the ice in this special segment.
FOX 21 Online
Auto Mechanics Are Busy in the Winter
Duluth, Minn. — Vehicles and winter often times don’t get along. The waiting time to see your favorite mechanic may be longer than you might expect. One shop says they are scheduling service appointments 10 to 15 days out. Mike Archer, the owner of AutoMedics in Duluth says,...
FOX 21 Online
No. 14 Denfeld Boys Hockey Falls at Home to No. 1 Warroad
DULUTH, Minn.- The Denfeld boys hockey team hosted the No. 1 ranked team for Class A in the state of Minnesota, Warroad on Saturday at the Duluth Heritage Center. The Warriors put up eight goals through regulation, however, did not complete the shutout. Arttu Mollberg landed the lone goal for the Hunters in the second period, but would fall 8-1.
FOX 21 Online
Wisconsin Governor Helps Businesses in Superior
Supeerior, Wisc. — Earlier this week Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was in Superior to listen to residents about what they thought needed to be included in his budget. Evers also took time to answer a question posed by Fox 21, “What have you done for northwest Wisconsin lately?”
FOX 21 Online
Superior Girls Basketball Keeps Rolling with Big Section Win
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior girls basketball team extended their hot streak to 13 with a 68-60 win over Hudson at home, Saturday afternoon. The Spartans were led by seniors Emma Raye with 27 points and Savannah Leopold with 18 points in the win. Next up, Superior will make the short...
FOX 21 Online
Late Goal Lifts Hermantown Boys Hockey Past Moorhead, Denfeld Drops 2nd Straight
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- A goal by Will Esterbrooks with 10 seconds left would lift Hermantown boys hocket past Moorhead 3-2 on Friday. Hermantown (12-1-1) will next play at St. Thomas Academy on Saturday. In other boys hockey action, Duluth Denfeld would fall to East Grand Forks 5 to 1. The Hunters...
FOX 21 Online
UMD’s Steeves, James, & Kaiser Named as Hobey Baker Award Nominees
DULUTH, Minn.- UMD has had six hobey baker award winners in the past. And now three players will have a chance to make it seven as they were named nominees on Thursday. Ben Steeves, Dominic James, and Wyatt Kaiser all made the list. Steeves has shined in his freshman season...
FOX 21 Online
Bulldogs Forward Gabbie Hughes Nominated for Hockey Humanitarian Award
DULUTH, Minn.- Gabbie Hughes is one of the leaders on the UMD women’s hockey team. It just so happens, she also plays a big role in the community. And because of that, she was named a finalist for the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award on Wednesday. A top 3 finalist...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Duluth East Boys & Girls Complete Doubleheader Sweep Over Rival Duluth Denfeld
DULUTH, Minn.- Both the Duluth East boys and girls basketball teams would take down crosstown rival Duluth Denfeld on Thursday. The Duluth East boys would go on to win their contest 80 to 59. Patrick Smith led East with 21 points. The Greyhounds (10-3) will next host Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday.
Comments / 0