NBC San Diego
Ukraine War Live Updates: Germany Promises a Decision on Tanks; Russian Official Warns Ukraine Allies Risk Own Destruction
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Sunday that he expected a decision soon on the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, meanwhile, said Berlin would not block Poland from sending its own Leopard 2s to Ukraine.
NBC San Diego
Belarus' Exiled Opposition Leader Says Trial Has ‘Nothing to Do With Justice'
Belarus' exiled opposition leader, who was put on trial in absentia this week, said she has no hope that she will receive a fair trial. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who ran against President Alexander Lukashenko in the widely contested 2020 presidential race, faces a 15-year sentence. Tsikhanouskaya told CNBC that the charges...
NBC San Diego
‘China Cannot Be Out, China Must Be In': France Says It's Diverging With Washington on Beijing Ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
msn.com
Donald Trump Accused of 'Abuse' As He Loses Lawsuit
Slide 1 of 89: Donald Trump has been sanctioned over a lawsuit "that should never have been filed," according to a federal judge. Read on for the full shocking story, and which political enemy he was targeting. All dollar amounts in US dollars. "Brought in bad faith" Donald Trump has...
NBC San Diego
European Markets Cautious as Investors Weigh Economic Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets started the new trading week on an uncertain note Monday with investors reassessing the economic outlook. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2% by early afternoon, with tech stocks adding 1.5% while chemicals slid 0.5%. Global markets have been weighing...
NBC San Diego
The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
