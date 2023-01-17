ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Ukraine War Live Updates: Germany Promises a Decision on Tanks; Russian Official Warns Ukraine Allies Risk Own Destruction

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Sunday that he expected a decision soon on the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, meanwhile, said Berlin would not block Poland from sending its own Leopard 2s to Ukraine.
NBC San Diego

Belarus' Exiled Opposition Leader Says Trial Has ‘Nothing to Do With Justice'

Belarus' exiled opposition leader, who was put on trial in absentia this week, said she has no hope that she will receive a fair trial. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who ran against President Alexander Lukashenko in the widely contested 2020 presidential race, faces a 15-year sentence. Tsikhanouskaya told CNBC that the charges...
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
msn.com

Donald Trump Accused of 'Abuse' As He Loses Lawsuit

Slide 1 of 89: Donald Trump has been sanctioned over a lawsuit "that should never have been filed," according to a federal judge. Read on for the full shocking story, and which political enemy he was targeting. All dollar amounts in US dollars. "Brought in bad faith" Donald Trump has...
NBC San Diego

European Markets Cautious as Investors Weigh Economic Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets started the new trading week on an uncertain note Monday with investors reassessing the economic outlook. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2% by early afternoon, with tech stocks adding 1.5% while chemicals slid 0.5%. Global markets have been weighing...
NBC San Diego

The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money

The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.

