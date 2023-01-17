INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Winterfest kicks off Monday. For the next two weeks, foodies can try new restaurants or visit some of their favorite spots at value rates. Devour Indy, presented by the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association, happens twice a year — once in the winter and once in the summer — for two weeks each. More than 100 restaurants across central Indiana participate each year.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO