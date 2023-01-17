Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Related
WISH-TV
Finding of Faith: Honoring God through art
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Artist Kevin Wilson and his wife Susanne Wilson joined “Finding Faith” with Randy Ollis to share one of Kevin’s God-given talents. Kevin honors God through his artwork. You can see his love for God through his paintings. He came to share his work on “Life.Style.Live!”
WISH-TV
Dr. Dream explains the meaning behind dreams
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever had a good or bad dream? What if that dream held meaning. Kelly Sullivan Walden, also known as “Dr. Dream” has the answers. She joined Friday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what your dreams could be telling you.
WISH-TV
School Commissioners make new appointment to Indy Library Board of Trustees
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Library board has a new trustee in its ranks, as the board faces criticism for handling its CEO search. The Indianapolis Board of School Commissioners named Stephen Lane to the position. He’s taking over former Board President Jose Salinas’ seat now that his term has ended.
WISH-TV
Devour Indy Winterfest 2023 kicks off Monday to support local restaurants
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Winterfest kicks off Monday. For the next two weeks, foodies can try new restaurants or visit some of their favorite spots at value rates. Devour Indy, presented by the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association, happens twice a year — once in the winter and once in the summer — for two weeks each. More than 100 restaurants across central Indiana participate each year.
WISH-TV
Koti Designs featured in ‘The 2023 Centerpiece Home’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you spend a lot of time in your home, it’s important to make sure your space is comffortable. Kate Elliott from Koti Designs joined “Life.Style.Live!” to share an exciting project planned for 2023. Her goal is to understand her clients needs so she can use textiles, furniture, and designs to fit each individual’s lifestyle. You don’t want to miss out on this surprise!
WISH-TV
Onyx Fest Indy 2022 reports blow out ticket sales
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Onyx Fest Indy” reports the most successful season in its 12-year history. It showcases powerful work dealing with societal issues told by black Hoosier playwrights whose stories hit the stage for the Onyx Fest Fall 2022. Several playwrights, actors, and creatives contributed to the...
WISH-TV
Top ice carvers will compete in a ‘carve off’ at the Festival of Ice
The City of Carmel presents the sixth annual Festival of Ice this weekend, January 20 – 22. Top Ice Carvers from around the Midwest are on hand for three days of competitions and demonstrations including an exciting grand finale “carve off’ where the audience helps determine the winner.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Roka Farms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is owner of Roka Farms, Chad Brandenburg. Visit his Facebook page here. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Brandenburg to see what Roka...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis celebrates its first Mexican sister city: ‘We’re very happy’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is combining forces with its newest and first sister city in Mexico. It’s Indianapolis’ 10th sister city and today city officials came together to form new collaborations. On Friday, two cities hundreds of miles apart and community leaders celebrated the signing of Indianapolis’...
WISH-TV
McCormick confirms she is considering campaign for governor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer McCormick, who served four years as Superintendent of Public Instruction for Indiana as a Republican, confirms on Facebook she is considering a run for governor in 2024 as a Democrat. She has hinted at considering a campaign for a while, and has been mentioned as...
WISH-TV
Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
WISH-TV
From Gowns to Cake it’s Bridal Show Time!
The Indianapolis Monthly Bridal Show, Indy’s only Complimentary Boutique Bridal Show is Sunday, January 22. Naomi Norris from Blue House Bridal brought in a selection of the latest trends in gowns and dresses plus Ritz Charles Executive Chef Scott Deck was on hand with a tasting menu of hors d’oeuvres and wedding cakes perfect for that special day.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Rockstone & Big Lug Tap Room
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re looking for a place to grab a bite with friends for the weekend, we’ve got you covered. Today’s Tasty Takeout is Rockstone & Big Lug Tap Room. 🍕
WISH-TV
Indiana adds 24 new flu deaths
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health reported 24 new flu deaths. There have been 156 total flu deaths for the season in Indiana. That is the highest total since 2017 and 2018. There are now nine counties with five or more flu deaths, including 25 in Marion...
WISH-TV
Carmel Festival of Ice kicks off Friday
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel’s sixth annual Festival of Ice kicks off Friday. The event runs through Sunday and includes ice carving demonstrations and contests, ice skating on Carter Green, and the Carmel Fire Department’s chili cookoff. Dozens of professional ice sculptors will take part in several...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: What to do if you get a cat or kitten
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with KJ McGlinn, The Kitty Correspondent to discuss tips on what to do if you get a cat or kitten.
WISH-TV
Woman who police believe was not directly targeted dies in homicide on south side inside home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died early Sunday morning inside of an apartment complex on the city’s south side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Burkhart E. Drive on a report of a person shot.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person shot and killed on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s east side Sunday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 4000 block of E. Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. This is near Irvington. Officers arrived and found...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Sunday night crash kills 2, injures 1
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed two people Sunday night on the city’s south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a crash just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Meridian Street and Southport Road. IMPD...
WISH-TV
Mostly cloudy Monday, system to watch mid-week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Snow from Sunday’s system has gradually melted through the afternoon. All eyes turn to our next system mid-week. TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with spotty flurries. Watch for wet surfaces re-freezing tonight with the low temperature dropping to around 30 degrees. MONDAY: Cloudy start to the work...
Comments / 0