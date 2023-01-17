ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FDA lifts hold on Astellas gene therapy for Pompe disease

The Food and Drug Administration has cleared Astellas Pharma to resume testing of its gene therapy for the rare and inherited metabolic disorder known as Pompe disease. The regulator stopped an early-stage study of the treatment in June over safety concerns after a patient developed mild nerve damage. That hold has been lifted, Astellas said in a statement Friday, and the company is now working to complete “clinical and regulatory activities necessary to resume dosing” in the trial.
Why Wall Street shrugged at Lilly’s Alzheimer’s setback

On Thursday, Eli Lilly said that one of its most closely watched medicines, an experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, had hit a setback, as the Food and Drug Administration decided not to grant it a so-called accelerated approval. Typically, such a rejection would stoke concern from investors. But in...

