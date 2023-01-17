Read full article on original website
FDA lifts hold on Astellas gene therapy for Pompe disease
The Food and Drug Administration has cleared Astellas Pharma to resume testing of its gene therapy for the rare and inherited metabolic disorder known as Pompe disease. The regulator stopped an early-stage study of the treatment in June over safety concerns after a patient developed mild nerve damage. That hold has been lifted, Astellas said in a statement Friday, and the company is now working to complete “clinical and regulatory activities necessary to resume dosing” in the trial.
Why Wall Street shrugged at Lilly’s Alzheimer’s setback
On Thursday, Eli Lilly said that one of its most closely watched medicines, an experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, had hit a setback, as the Food and Drug Administration decided not to grant it a so-called accelerated approval. Typically, such a rejection would stoke concern from investors. But in...
BeiGene wins expanded approval for leukemia drug, intensifying battle with AbbVie, AstraZeneca
The Food and Drug Administration has approved BeiGene’s targeted cancer drug Brukinsa for use in a type of leukemia, the company said Thursday. The decision expands the treatment’s market and puts it in a battle with AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson’s Imbruvica and AstraZeneca’s Calquence in the most common form of the disease.
