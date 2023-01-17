Read full article on original website
News 15 Investigates: Louisiana Home Insurance Crisis
Lafayette, LA (KADN)-The State of Louisiana is in full fledged crisis mode when it comes to homeowner's insurance due to hurricanes especially for those living in South Louisiana coastal towns. We take an in-depth look into the current situation...as News 15 investigates what is being done to help those who...
64-year-old St. Landry Parish man dies in house fire
News Release from State Fire Marshal on Friday night.... ST. LANDRY PARISH- State Fire Marshal deputies continue investigating a house fire in Washington that claimed the life of a male resident. Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, St. Landry Fire District #3 responded to a report of a...
Opelousas woman arrested after her toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
News Release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday evening... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, "On July 14, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Juvenile Detectives were contacted regarding a toddler who was found unresponsive by her mother in the home, and was transferred to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
