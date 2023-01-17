Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Wants to Manufacture 25% of Its IPhones in India, Minister Says
Apple is targeting manufacturing 25% of all of its iPhones in India, Piyush Goyal, the country's commerce and industry minister said, up from between 5%-7% currently. Last year, Apple began assembling its flagship iPhone 14 in India. It was the first time Apple produced its latest model in India so close to its launch.
Ukraine War Live Updates: Germany Promises a Decision on Tanks; Russian Official Warns Ukraine Allies Risk Own Destruction
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Sunday that he expected a decision soon on the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, meanwhile, said Berlin would not block Poland from sending its own Leopard 2s to Ukraine.
Treasury Yields Hold Steady as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Monday as investors mulled the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision and considered the outlook for the broader economy. As of 5:27 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up just 1 basis point at 3.497%. The 2-year Treasury yield was flat at 4.185%.
European Markets Cautious as Investors Weigh Economic Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets started the new trading week on an uncertain note Monday with investors reassessing the economic outlook. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2% by early afternoon, with tech stocks adding 1.5% while chemicals slid 0.5%. Global markets have been weighing...
NBC Chicago
Here Are the Layoff Severance Packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Giants Have Promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Stock Futures Rise as Investors Weigh the Fed's Next Policy Move and Await a Busy Earnings Week
Stock futures inched higher Monday as investors weighed a potential slowdown, or pause, from the Federal Reserve and braced for a busy earnings week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 75 points, or 0.22%. S&P 500 futures inched 0.15% higher, while Nasdaq 100 added 0.2%. On Friday,...
Chris Hipkins Confirmed as New Zealand's Prime Minister
Chris Hipkins was confirmed Sunday as New Zealand's next prime minister and he chose Carmel Sepuloni as his deputy, marking the first time a person with Pacific Island heritage has risen to that rank. Hipkins got the unanimous support of lawmakers from his Labour Party after he was the only...
Brazil's Lula Aims to Stop Illegal Deforestation of Amazon and Protect Rainforest
Shaking a traditional rattle, Brazil’s incoming head of Indigenous affairs recently walked through every corner of the agency’s headquarters — even its coffee room — as she invoked help from ancestors during a ritual cleansing. The ritual carried extra meaning for Joenia Wapichana, Brazil’s first Indigenous...
$100 Million New Jersey Deli Fugitive Peter Coker Jr. Agrees to Extradition to U.S. From Thailand
A former fugitive wanted on criminal stock manipulation charges related to a money-losing New Jersey deli once valued at $100 million has agreed to be extradited from Thailand to the United States, Thai authorities said. Peter Coker Jr., 54, was arrested last week by Thai police in the resort area...
Bitcoin's 2023 Rally Gathers Steam as Cryptocurrency Briefly Tops $23,000
The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,000 for the first time since Aug. 19, 2022, according to data from CoinGecko. Bitcoin has kicked off 2023 on a positive note, with investors hoping for a reversal in the monetary tightening that spooked market players last year. Bitcoin is...
China Celebrates Lunar New Year With Most COVID Rules Lifted
People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New Year is the most important annual...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Tesla, Microsoft, Southwest and others report earnings this week. Baby formula maker Abbott Laboratories is under federal investigation. James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" passes $2 billion at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Hanging on.
Poland to Seek Permission to Give Ukraine Tanks
Poland will ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday. Morawiecki didn't specify when the request will be made. He said that Poland is building a coalition of nations ready to send Leopards. Even if there is no permission from Germany,...
