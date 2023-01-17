ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine War Live Updates: Germany Promises a Decision on Tanks; Russian Official Warns Ukraine Allies Risk Own Destruction

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Sunday that he expected a decision soon on the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, meanwhile, said Berlin would not block Poland from sending its own Leopard 2s to Ukraine.
Treasury Yields Hold Steady as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Monday as investors mulled the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision and considered the outlook for the broader economy. As of 5:27 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up just 1 basis point at 3.497%. The 2-year Treasury yield was flat at 4.185%.
European Markets Cautious as Investors Weigh Economic Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets started the new trading week on an uncertain note Monday with investors reassessing the economic outlook. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2% by early afternoon, with tech stocks adding 1.5% while chemicals slid 0.5%. Global markets have been weighing...
Here Are the Layoff Severance Packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Giants Have Promised

Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Chris Hipkins Confirmed as New Zealand's Prime Minister

Chris Hipkins was confirmed Sunday as New Zealand's next prime minister and he chose Carmel Sepuloni as his deputy, marking the first time a person with Pacific Island heritage has risen to that rank. Hipkins got the unanimous support of lawmakers from his Labour Party after he was the only...
China Celebrates Lunar New Year With Most COVID Rules Lifted

People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New Year is the most important annual...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Tesla, Microsoft, Southwest and others report earnings this week. Baby formula maker Abbott Laboratories is under federal investigation. James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" passes $2 billion at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Hanging on.
Poland to Seek Permission to Give Ukraine Tanks

Poland will ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday. Morawiecki didn't specify when the request will be made. He said that Poland is building a coalition of nations ready to send Leopards. Even if there is no permission from Germany,...
