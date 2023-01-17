We're starting off our Friday chilly and with lots of sunshine, but clouds begin to fill the sky this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s around Acadiana as the cloud cover thickens towards sunset. Overnight, a few showers begin to develop along the coast around midnight and then spread inland by sunrise. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s.

