kadn.com

Whiskey River Landing Burns Down

An iconic bar and piece of Henderson history, Whiskey River Landing, is now gone following a blaze Wednesday evening. Which has left longtime customers shocked and saddened. "It's a sad thing, it's a sad thing," shares Walter Angelle. Angelle is the uncle to the bar's original owner, Terry Angelle. He...
HENDERSON, LA
Clouds Return Today, Stormy Saturday Possible

We're starting off our Friday chilly and with lots of sunshine, but clouds begin to fill the sky this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s around Acadiana as the cloud cover thickens towards sunset. Overnight, a few showers begin to develop along the coast around midnight and then spread inland by sunrise. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
64-year-old St. Landry Parish man dies in house fire

News Release from State Fire Marshal on Friday night.... ST. LANDRY PARISH- State Fire Marshal deputies continue investigating a house fire in Washington that claimed the life of a male resident. Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, St. Landry Fire District #3 responded to a report of a...
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
Opelousas woman arrested after her toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

News Release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday evening... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, "On July 14, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Juvenile Detectives were contacted regarding a toddler who was found unresponsive by her mother in the home, and was transferred to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
OPELOUSAS, LA

