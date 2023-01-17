Read full article on original website
Whiskey River Landing Burns Down
An iconic bar and piece of Henderson history, Whiskey River Landing, is now gone following a blaze Wednesday evening. Which has left longtime customers shocked and saddened. "It's a sad thing, it's a sad thing," shares Walter Angelle. Angelle is the uncle to the bar's original owner, Terry Angelle. He...
Louisiana State Police car overturns in crash at busy Lafayette intersection
Lafayette Police Dept. News Release on Wednesday evening.... Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Police were on the scene of a multi vehicle crash on Kaliste Saloom Road at West Pinhook Road. The crash involved 3 vehicles, with 1 vehicle being identified as a Louisiana State Police vehicle. Minor injuries were...
Clouds Return Today, Stormy Saturday Possible
We're starting off our Friday chilly and with lots of sunshine, but clouds begin to fill the sky this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s around Acadiana as the cloud cover thickens towards sunset. Overnight, a few showers begin to develop along the coast around midnight and then spread inland by sunrise. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s.
Furever Home Friday: Adopt Mumu! Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center's Pet of the Week
Jada Duhon, Adoption Coordinator at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, stopped by News15 at Noon to show off Mumu! Mumu is a two year old terrier mix who is goofy, loving, gentle and searching for his "furever home."
64-year-old St. Landry Parish man dies in house fire
News Release from State Fire Marshal on Friday night.... ST. LANDRY PARISH- State Fire Marshal deputies continue investigating a house fire in Washington that claimed the life of a male resident. Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, St. Landry Fire District #3 responded to a report of a...
Opelousas woman arrested after her toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
News Release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday evening... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, "On July 14, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Juvenile Detectives were contacted regarding a toddler who was found unresponsive by her mother in the home, and was transferred to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
