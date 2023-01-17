Read full article on original website
Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offences. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged. All four strongly deny the charges against them. BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after...
Oliver Lewin: Engineer jailed over TV and radio mast terror plot
A telecoms engineer who plotted terror attacks on phone, TV and radio masts as part of a plan to "topple the government" has been jailed. Oliver Lewin, 38, who had claimed he was a "fantasist" during a trial at Birmingham Crown Court, had been found guilty of preparing terrorist acts.
Ukraine war: Hiding from Putin's call-up by living off-grid in a freezing forest
When Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation of Russian men in September last year, it took Adam Kalinin - not his real name - a week to decide that the best thing he could do was move to the forest. The IT specialist was against the war from the start,...
Unite boss Sharon Graham: I’ve been threatened over fraud inquiries
Unite chief Sharon Graham has alleged she has received threats since ordering two inquiries into how funds were spent by her union. The union has handed two reports to the police, with one uncovering what it described as "potential criminality". One inquiry investigated a contract to build an over-budget hotel...
Solihull council boss quits after Arthur Labinjo-Hughes death
A council boss has resigned following criticism of the authority in the wake of the killing of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. Nick Page was chief executive at Solihull Council, where a review found children facing "significant harm" due to delayed responses. Its children's services were rated inadequate in the inspection. Mr...
Archbishop will not give new prayer blessing for gay couples
The Archbishop of Canterbury will not personally use proposed new prayers to bless same-sex couples. The Church of England this week said it wants to offer blessings to gay couples but would not allow priests to marry them. Justin Welby said he celebrates the change, but has a "responsibility for...
Wales rugby: Former women's boss says colleague made rape jibe
A former boss at Welsh women's rugby said she considered suicide because of what she claimed was a "toxic culture" of sexism at the Welsh Rugby Union. Charlotte Wathan also said a male colleague said in front of others in an office that he wanted to "rape" her. Another former...
Fatima Cates: Victorian woman who helped set up UK's first mosque honoured
A ceremony has been held to commemorate the life of a Victorian woman who helped to set up the UK's earliest-known mosque. Born Francess Elizabeth Murray, she is believed to be the first woman to convert to Islam on British soil when she became a Muslim in 1887. She adopted...
