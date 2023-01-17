ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey 101.5

People from NJ are afraid to put this word on their resumés

With so many people still out of work here in NJ, it's not a shock to hear that a lot of resumé editing has been in the works lately. Since every company wants something different, it's not common for people to cater their skills listed on their resumés to the specific job duties on the listing. In today's climate, it's not lost on people that one company or another may have certain biases that, depending on the details of his or her resumé, might deter the hiring manager from calling for an interview. The biases may not be a reflection of the company at all, rather the person in charge of the hiring process.
New Jersey 101.5

Best bakery in NJ will transport you back in time

Have you ever been to the Colts Neck General Store And Deli?. If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!
New Jersey 101.5

Top 6 cold remedies from NJ 101.5 listeners

It's cold season. Whether you have a perfectly working immune system or you have health issues, there's a good chance this year, or any year, you'll get some of the symptoms of the common cold. Although I haven't been sick in a few years, the streak ended this weekend. Friday...
New Jersey 101.5

2 restaurants in NJ named among most romantic

We are closing in on Valentine's Day and the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey will start filling their reservation books soon. But you don't have to wait to try one of these two fantastic restaurants recently named among the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey. Make an impromptu date...
New Jersey 101.5

How to fight a cell phone ticket in New Jersey

🚨 There are exemptions to New Jersey's law on cell phone use. A cop catches you on the phone — in hand — while driving. There's likely not much you can say or do at this point. But fighting a traffic ticket for improper use of a phone while driving is not impossible. You just have to hope a judge will trust that the cop caught you during the split second you were answering or ending a call.
New Jersey 101.5

These are the 50 biggest retailers in America: 2 are based in NJ

New Jersey is home to many businesses, both big and small. With so many people living in The Garden State, it shouldn't be surprising that many retailers want a presence here. But did you know that New Jersey is home to not one, but two of the 50 biggest retailers in America? One of them shares the name of the town it's based in, and the other is in a class of its own.
New Jersey 101.5

Amazing eatery has been named top bucket-list restaurant in NJ

If you have been looking for an absolutely great restaurant to try, one website has named a New Jersey eatery the top bucket list restaurant in the whole state. When you think about all the amazing restaurants Garden State has to offer, the thought of naming a single one as the place you should put on your bucket list seems to be a daunting one.
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

