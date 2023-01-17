Read full article on original website
New Jersey has the oldest hotel in America
So many people in New Jersey know that the history of our state is a rich one, and there is no place where that is more true than the oldest hotel in a state known worldwide for its resorts. There are a lot of amazing hotels in the Garden State...
New Jersey has one of the best hummingbird gardens in the country
I had no idea about this hummingbird garden in New Jersey. I have a certain bush in my yard that attracts hummingbirds every year. Come spring, less than 70 days away the hummingbirds will migrate to New Jersey. Hummingbirds are one of the favorite birds of New Jerseyans. Thanks to...
People from NJ are afraid to put this word on their resumés
With so many people still out of work here in NJ, it's not a shock to hear that a lot of resumé editing has been in the works lately. Since every company wants something different, it's not common for people to cater their skills listed on their resumés to the specific job duties on the listing. In today's climate, it's not lost on people that one company or another may have certain biases that, depending on the details of his or her resumé, might deter the hiring manager from calling for an interview. The biases may not be a reflection of the company at all, rather the person in charge of the hiring process.
The most expensive city to live in America is in New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
Happy spring? One of NJ’s earliest flowers is already blooming
Happy spring? Should we even be saying that in January? Seems kind of premature, but so far our winter has been relatively a bit warmer than usual, minus that bitter cold snap over the Christmas holiday. Of course, it's never too early to have those warm thoughts of spring and...
These are New Jersey’s best winter destinations
Now that football season is winding down and most hard core football fans take a look around and realize that they live in a house with their family, it’s time to get off the bark o lounger and get out. With that said here are two great places to go this winter.
This would make traveling to New Jersey airports a little more fun
Going to the airport is not usually something we look forward to anymore; it's crowded and hectic, and God forbid you hit a snag and end up missing your plane, but if more airports started doing this, it may be a better all-around experience. I may be one of the...
It’s winter in New Jersey: When we can expect snow
❄️ Snowfall totals for most of NJ this winter approaching historic lows. ❄️ NJ residents warned to not put the snow shovels away just yet. ❄️ There has never been a snowless winter in New Jersey. Strange but true: We are now in what is considered the...
Best bakery in NJ will transport you back in time
Have you ever been to the Colts Neck General Store And Deli?. If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!
Top 6 cold remedies from NJ 101.5 listeners
It's cold season. Whether you have a perfectly working immune system or you have health issues, there's a good chance this year, or any year, you'll get some of the symptoms of the common cold. Although I haven't been sick in a few years, the streak ended this weekend. Friday...
Logon and say ‘I do’ – Virtual weddings may become permanent in NJ
💻 8,000 fewer weddings were held in NJ during 2020. 💻 Proposal would eliminate the need to appear in person to get a marriage license. Pandemic restrictions changed a lot of things in New Jersey and it certainly made many of us more comfortable with conducting business virtually on platforms like Zoom and Teams.
Ocean County town named best summer travel destination in NJ
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
2 restaurants in NJ named among most romantic
We are closing in on Valentine's Day and the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey will start filling their reservation books soon. But you don't have to wait to try one of these two fantastic restaurants recently named among the most romantic restaurants in New Jersey. Make an impromptu date...
These 9 songs are torturous according to NJ 101.5 listeners
In case you missed it, it’s being reported that various 7-Elevens around the US have started playing music to deter people from lingering outside the store. The convenience store locations that have had problems with homeless people harassing customers in their parking lots are now blasting classical and opera music to shoo them away.
How to fight a cell phone ticket in New Jersey
🚨 There are exemptions to New Jersey's law on cell phone use. A cop catches you on the phone — in hand — while driving. There's likely not much you can say or do at this point. But fighting a traffic ticket for improper use of a phone while driving is not impossible. You just have to hope a judge will trust that the cop caught you during the split second you were answering or ending a call.
These are the 50 biggest retailers in America: 2 are based in NJ
New Jersey is home to many businesses, both big and small. With so many people living in The Garden State, it shouldn't be surprising that many retailers want a presence here. But did you know that New Jersey is home to not one, but two of the 50 biggest retailers in America? One of them shares the name of the town it's based in, and the other is in a class of its own.
Wacky New Jersey burger joint gets national attention as ‘the best’
Whether it's rare or well done, you'll find bangin' burgers in New Jersey. I think many of us feel the best burger in the Garden State comes right from the deck or our backyard. While I agree that there are plenty of "grillmasters" in Jersey, sometimes you just want to...
Amazing eatery has been named top bucket-list restaurant in NJ
If you have been looking for an absolutely great restaurant to try, one website has named a New Jersey eatery the top bucket list restaurant in the whole state. When you think about all the amazing restaurants Garden State has to offer, the thought of naming a single one as the place you should put on your bucket list seems to be a daunting one.
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
Fantastic … another scam New Jersey residents should be aware of
This is more so a precautionary post, something to be aware of. It's happened in other states but could happen to us right here in New Jersey. Have you ever been scammed? It's not a fun experience. I was once; my wife and I somehow got onto a list for...
