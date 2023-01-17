Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Review: 'RUSH!' proves that Måneskin are here to stay
“RUSH!” by Måneskin (Arista/Sony Music Latin) From the moment they held the iconic glass microphone in Rotterdam in 2021, members of Italian rock band Måneskin have been catapulted to worldwide fame. Since then, the four-piece band have been riding their 15 minutes of Eurovision fame and thanks...
David Crosby, legendary singer and songwriter, dead at 81
CNN — David Crosby, a folk rock pioneer and one of the founding members of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, has died, his family announced Thursday. "It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers," the Crosby family said in a statement, obtained by CNN through a family spokesperson.
Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes
LOS ANGELES — Leslie Jordan, the actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” died from natural causes and not from a car accident last year, the Los Angeles County coroner's office has concluded.
How (and where) to watch the AP Top 25 Movies online
Glittering rock ‘n’ roll, women warriors and kings, spellbinding multiverses and stories of friendship and family permeated 2022 cinema and the AP Top 25 Movies list. Some of last year's best films, as determined by our panel of 26 journalists from across the U.S., are still in theaters — but many are also available online to stream now. Here’s where you can find the movies:
