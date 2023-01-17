Read full article on original website
Broward father charged for allegedly striking teen girl who was fighting his daughter
SUNRISE, Fla. – A South Florida father is facing charges after jumping into a brawl between two teens. Police say Jerry Mareus brought his daughter to a Sunrise bus stop on Tuesday, specifically for her to fight another teen. It took a turn when the 30-year-old allegedly started swinging...
Man Arrested for Domestic Battery: Allegedly Chokes and Assaults Victim in Argument Over Food
A 44-year-old man from Coral Springs was arrested following a domestic battery incident on January 13. Jason Michael Short was taken into custody after police were called to the 1600 block of NW 91st Ave in reference to a domestic battery. The victim, who has not been named, told police...
Off-duty Florida officer kills gunman in videotaped shooting outside a Publix
An off-duty police officer fatally shot a gunman during a confrontation outside a South Florida supermarket Saturday night in an encounter captured on video.
WSVN-TV
Infant, great-grandmother dead after fire at SW Miami-Dade townhouse; baby’s mother, her boyfriend hospitalized
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a townhouse in Southwest Miami-Dade claimed the lives of a 4-month-old boy and his 70-year-old great-grandmother and sent the baby’s mother and her boyfriend to the hospital, leaving loved ones devastated. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded...
Man shot, killed by veteran off-duty Miami-Dade officer in Homestead
MIAMI -- A veteran off-duty officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department shot and killed a man Saturday evening during a run in with the man at a strip shopping center in Homestead, authorities said.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which occurred around 6 p.m. in the Oasis Plaza, located at NE 8th Street, according to officials.It was not immediately clear if the officer, who has been on the force for 30 yeas, will be placed on administrative duty while the FDLE investigation occurs.Investigators said the man, whose identity was pending, was in the parking lot and...
WSVN-TV
Man in custody, deputy hospitalized after reported carjacking, BSO-involved crash at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken to the hospital following a reported carjacking and crash at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that ended with a man in handcuffs. Authorities said the chaotic chain of events started after reports of a man stealing...
cw34.com
'Don't be shy, talk;' Man arrested for soliciting 12-year-old girl in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after allegedly requesting sexual acts from a 12-year-old girl at a school bus stop. Boynton Beach Police said the incident happened on Jan. 19. The child attends South Tech Preparatory Academy. According to police, Rasheed Curtis, 18, gave the...
WATCH: Man steals $1.2K in wigs, pepper sprays workers at Florida store
A man was seen stealing several wigs and pepper spraying employees at a Florida beauty store on surveillance video released by the Broward Sheriff's Office.
Man, woman dead in suspected murder-suicide at Olympia
A man shot a woman and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Wellington gated community, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
WSVN-TV
Man sentenced to 10 years in connection to 2018 DUI crash on I-95 that killed 4
MIAMI (WSVN) - After nearly five years, a man who struck and killed four people with his white van on Interstate 95 has accepted a plea deal. Standing in a Miami courtroom on Friday morning, Lionel Orrego apologized to the families of the victims in the August 2018 crash. “I’m...
WSVN-TV
Driver, passengers escape safely after SUV goes into Davie canal, flips over
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver in Davie was caught in a crash course that left their SUV overturned in a canal. Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Southwest 141st Terrace and 37th Court, Saturday afternoon. Investigators said the vehicle ended up...
DUI driver sentenced to prison in deaths of 4 faces families in court
MIAMI - A drunk driver who killed 4 good samaritans trying to help a crashed motorcyclist has taken a plea deal, and for the first time since it happened, he apologized to the victims' families."Through all this process I have not been able to say that I regret deeply what happened and that I will never be able to replace that pain but the only thing that I can say is that I am sorry, very very sorry, and I will never ever forget those person that are not here with us... I am sorry," Lionel Orrego said through an...
NBC Miami
Man Dead After Police Standoff in Homestead
Investigators say a man is dead after being shot by an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer Saturday night. Officers responded to the scene of a police shooting at 2950 northeast 8th Street after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found an armed man shooting at the window of a vehicle,...
Man, woman dead in double shooting at Olympia subdivision
A man and woman died in a double shooting in the Olympia subdivision, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday night.
NBC Miami
Deputies Investigating Pembroke Park Crash That Killed 2, Left Several Injured
Authorities are investigating a crash in Pembroke Park that left two people dead and several others injured Thursday night. The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. in the 5100 block of Southwest 41st Street and involved two vehicles. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue responded, and several...
Broward sheriff's deputy hurt during overnight crash
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy was hurt early Saturday when she lost control of her police cruiser while en route to a distress call and crashed, authorities said.The deputy, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a statement by the sheriff's office.Officials said the crash occurred near NW 3rd Avenue and W. Sample Road around 2:30 a.m. in Pompano Beach.According to investigators, the deputy was responding to a call when she lost control of the vehicle and crashes.No other injuries were reported.
WSVN-TV
Alleged victim testifies on 1st day of trial of ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ caught after decades-long hunt
MIAMI (WSVN) - The first day in the trial of a suspected serial rapist accused of targeting multiple victims in South Florida began with the testimony of one of his alleged victims. 7News cameras captured Robert Koehler as he sat quietly in a Miami courtroom in a wheelchair, Thursday. Investigators...
WSVN-TV
5 children, 5 adults hospitalized after crash on Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sawgrass Expressway has reopened in Coral Springs hours after a violent crash sent five adults and five children to the hospital. Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes near Coral Ridge Drive, at around 1 p.m., Sunday.
NBC Miami
Broward Sheriff's Office Deputy Involved in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Lighthouse Point
A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a multi-vehicle crash late Sunday night in Lighthouse Point. The crash took place just after 10 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Federal Highway and involved at least two vehicles. Both vehicles suffered major damage from the crash. Investigators have not...
Caught on video: Violent incident at Miami Beach Senior High raises concern
MIAMI - A vicious school fight caught on camera shows a student aggressively attacking another. The altercation took place Friday at Miami Beach Senior High School. CBS4 obtained the video. It shows a girl eating lunch attacked suddenly from behind by another girl. The aggressor dragged the other girl to the ground, landing punch after punch.The video circulating social media shook a mother of two boys that attend the school."It upset me, students were standing around laughing," said Shani Biton. "No one jumped in immediately to help the girl."The altercation lasts nearly 40 seconds before it's first broken up by what...
