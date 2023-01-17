ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami Beach, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Man shot, killed by veteran off-duty Miami-Dade officer in Homestead

MIAMI -- A veteran off-duty officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department shot and killed a man Saturday evening during a run in with the man at a strip shopping center in Homestead, authorities said.The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which occurred around 6 p.m. in the Oasis Plaza, located at NE 8th Street, according to officials.It was not immediately clear if the officer, who has been on the force for 30 yeas, will be placed on administrative duty while the FDLE investigation occurs.Investigators said the man, whose identity was pending, was in the parking lot and...
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

DUI driver sentenced to prison in deaths of 4 faces families in court

MIAMI - A drunk driver who killed 4 good samaritans trying to help a crashed motorcyclist has taken a plea deal, and for the first time since it happened, he apologized to the victims' families."Through all this process I have not been able to say that I regret deeply what happened and that I will never be able to replace that pain but the only thing that I can say is that I am sorry, very very sorry, and I will never ever forget those person that are not here with us... I am sorry," Lionel Orrego said through an...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Dead After Police Standoff in Homestead

Investigators say a man is dead after being shot by an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer Saturday night. Officers responded to the scene of a police shooting at 2950 northeast 8th Street after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found an armed man shooting at the window of a vehicle,...
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Broward sheriff's deputy hurt during overnight crash

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy was hurt early Saturday when she lost control of her police cruiser while en route to a distress call and crashed, authorities said.The deputy, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a statement by the sheriff's office.Officials said the crash occurred near NW 3rd Avenue and W. Sample Road around 2:30 a.m. in Pompano Beach.According to investigators, the deputy was responding to a call when she lost control of the vehicle and crashes.No other injuries were reported.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Caught on video: Violent incident at Miami Beach Senior High raises concern

MIAMI - A vicious school fight caught on camera shows a student aggressively attacking another. The altercation took place Friday at Miami Beach Senior High School. CBS4 obtained the video. It shows a girl eating lunch attacked suddenly from behind by another girl. The aggressor dragged the other girl to the ground, landing punch after punch.The video circulating social media shook a mother of two boys that attend the school."It upset me, students were standing around laughing," said Shani Biton. "No one jumped in immediately to help the girl."The altercation lasts nearly 40 seconds before it's first broken up by what...
MIAMI BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy