The sister of young mom Cathy Krauseneck — who was found murdered with an ax nearly 40 years ago — recalled how “devastated” she was after the tragic slaying. Annet Schlosser opened up to “Dateline” about her sister — who was found in her bed with an ax lodged in her head in 1982. She was just 29 years old. “I was devastated,” she recalls. “And here I [was] at my sister’s funeral; My best friend, my mentor, my world.” The case, which became known as the “Brighton Ax Murder,” went cold for decades until authorities reopened the investigation in 2015. In Nov. 2019,...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO