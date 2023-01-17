Read full article on original website
Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland launches legal action against ex-wife Carré Callaway for defamation
“This action is simply a tactic to bully, intimidate and silence me,” says Carré Callaway after ex-husband Wes Borland accuses her of revealing details of their 2019 divorce
Todd Chrisley addresses wife Julie's health after she was sent to an inmate medical center rather than federal prison: 'Neither one of us is dying of cancer that we know of'
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars recorded a final episode of their podcast before they reported to prison on fraud and tax evasion charges.
Ron Jeremy to be declared unfit to stand trial due to dementia
Ron Jeremy to be declared unfit to stand trial due to dementia. Ron Jeremy will be declared incompetent to stand trial on over 30 counts of sexual assault because he has "severe dementia".
Coroner Rules Teen Actor Died From Accidental Fentanyl Overdose
The Coroner's Office today ruled that teen actor Tyler Sanders, star of Amazon's ``Just Add Magic: Mystery City," died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.
"That '70s Show" Actor Danny Masterson Will Get A Second Trial After Jurors Were Unable To Agree On A Verdict
Danny Masterson will be retried on three counts of rape after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the That ‘70s Show actor's first trial last year. Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told the court Tuesday that his office intends to pursue a second trial against Masterson, who is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear for allegedly sexually assaulting three women at his Hollywood Hills home in 2001 and 2003. In November, a judge declared a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked on all three charges.
Late Singer's Family Reportedly Paid Millions in Music Rights as Hush Money via R.Kelly's Illegal Marriage
Robert Kelly or R.Kelly was recently convicted of numerous counts of sexual abuse after more than three decades of taking advantage of underage girls. However, one of his most shocking acts is revealed during his sentencing trial that took place nearly two decades after the fact.
Sandra Bullock ‘Blindsided’ By Arrest of Ex-Husband Jesse James’ Son, ‘Incredibly Upset’ By Situation: Sources
Actress Sandra Bullock was “blindsided” by the news that her ex-husband Jesse James’ son was arrested after being accused of violating a restraining order in place by his ex-girlfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, James’ son Jesse Eli James Jr. was sentenced to two days in jail on May 19 after pleading no contest to charges he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Lucee Peterson, and then ignored an order of protection by sending her more than 50 menacing messages. “Sandra is incredibly upset someone she cared for and raised as a mother could be capable of harming another woman,” said...
Blogger Who Owes Cardi B $3.8 Million Accuses Judge Of Improperly Banning Talk Of Rapper's Alleged Gang Ties, Demands New Trial
The blogger who was ordered to pay Cardi B $3.8 million for spreading lies about her has demanded the judgment be thrown out — arguing the judge presiding over the trial should have allowed evidence of the singer’s alleged gang ties, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tasha K has demanded the appellate court vacate the verdict and allow for a new trial to take place. As we previously reported, earlier this year, a Georgia jury awarded Cardi millions after finding Tasha liable for defamation. In her lawsuit, the Bodak Yellow rapper accused Tasha of spreading...
‘Lonely Nerd’ Who Allegedly Attempted to ‘Seduce a Minor’ Online Busted in Undercover Sting Operation
A 46-year-old convicted sex offender using the screen name “Lonely Nerd” was arrested in California after he allegedly tried to “seduce” an undercover detective he believed to be a young girl, sent her obscene photographs, then made plans to meet up with her in-person. James Wessley Rankin was taken into custody on Friday and charged with a series of state and federal crimes stemming from the undercover sting operation, authorities announced.
Young Thug's Co-Defendant Hands Him Drugs in Court, Both Busted Immediately
Young Thug and one of his YSL co-defendants are accused of pulling off a hand-to-hand drug deal while in court, during jury selection for Thug's RICO trial ... and it's all on camera. Courtroom surveillance footage captured the moment Wednesday in Fulton County Court ... Kahlieff Adams walks over to...
Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report
Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
Teen Mom Amber Portwood ready to quit MTV show after 14 years as she copes with losing custody of son James, 4
TEEN Mom Amber Portwood is ready to quit the MTV show after 14 years on air as she copes with losing custody of her son, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. One source told The U.S. Sun that Amber, 32, has even told friends she's already said goodbye to the long-running MTV series.
‘A bad man hurt mommy’: Cathy Krauseneck’s family recalls ax murder and justice finally served decades later
The sister of young mom Cathy Krauseneck — who was found murdered with an ax nearly 40 years ago — recalled how “devastated” she was after the tragic slaying. Annet Schlosser opened up to “Dateline” about her sister — who was found in her bed with an ax lodged in her head in 1982. She was just 29 years old. “I was devastated,” she recalls. “And here I [was] at my sister’s funeral; My best friend, my mentor, my world.” The case, which became known as the “Brighton Ax Murder,” went cold for decades until authorities reopened the investigation in 2015. In Nov. 2019,...
King Von Allegedly Killed Boss Trell With Help From T. Roy, Says FBG Duck’s Mom
The allegation comes just days after FBI witnesses claimed Von put a hit out on FBG Duck. FBG Duck’s mother claimed that King Von allegedly killed Boss Trell with help from his friend T. Roy. Moreover, this news comes soon after an FBI witness said that the late Chicago rapper put a hit out on Duck. Still, a lot of information on these incidents is unclear, something that Duck’s mother acknowledged.
Tay-K on Prison Treatment: ‘I Feel Like a Hamster in Here’
Tay-K hit Twitter to reveal how harsh prison is for him. In a set of tweets, Tay-K likened his situation to that of a hamster or ferret. “I’m @ war within,” he wrote. Tay-K is currently serving a 55-year murder sentence and is currently looking for a new lawyer. Last year, HipHopDX spotted a call on Twitter from “The Race” rapper, who is looking to receive new legal counsel.
Witness Claims King Von Ordered FBG Duck Hit According To Alleged FBI Report
According to an alleged FBI report, slain rapper King Von ordered a hit on FBG Duck for $100,000. The alleged gunmen face trial in 2023. The post Witness Claims King Von Ordered FBG Duck Hit According To Alleged FBI Report appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
All That Remains Sue Oli Herbert’s Widow Over Alleged Royalty Payment Holdup
All That Remains have filed suit against Elizabeth Herbert, widow of the late All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert, according to Blabbermouth, which obtained a copy of the lawsuit. All That Remains, the long-running Massachusetts-based metalcore band led by vocalist Phil Labonte, have said that Elizabeth blocked royalty payments to...
Drunk Woman Causes $10M of Damage After Leaving Marilyn Manson Concert, Sues Company That Served Her
A woman who caused $10 million in damages after driving her car into a house following a Marilyn Manson concert in Canada is now seeking damages from a company at the venue that served her alcohol at the show. According to the CBC, Daniella Leis had attended the concert at...
Gruesome new details revealed in Ana Walshe investigation
Brian Walshe, who is charged with murdering his missing wife Ana, had a gruesome search history on his young son's iPad, including “10 ways to dispose of a body,” prosecutors say. An attorney for Walshe released a statement – saying in part – “We shall see what they have and what evidence is admissible in court, where the case will ultimately be decided.” NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren reports on the disturbing new details.Jan. 19, 2023.
