wyso.org
Beautiful but unwanted; check it out in the WYSO News Update
WYSO News Update for January 20, 2023, with Jerry Kenney:. County agency in fiscal emergency (WYSO) The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services declared a fiscal emergency this week. That’s after a recent budget report revealed the agency faces an $18 million dollar deficit per year for the next five years. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa has more.
wyso.org
Wake up to the Weekend...
Unarmed mediators: In Dayton, unarmed mediators are responding to some 911 calls that would normally be fielded by police. The idea came about through police reform talks in the wake of the George Floyd killing and the protests that followed. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds spent some time with one of the city’s new “Mediation Response Units.”
dayton.com
Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90
Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
Avondale mom faces homelessness for second time amid landlord changes
Eviction filings for the latest two-week period tracked in Cincinnati by the Eviction Lab hit the second-highest number since 2020.
Fairborn church hosts food packing effort to benefit people in Ukraine
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A church in the Miami Valley teamed up with other churches and organizations on Saturday for a goal, to help the people of Ukraine. Abiding Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn held a food packing event on Saturday. The goal was to pack 10-thousand meals for the people in need that are […]
‘We’re going to solve this problem;’ State reps preparing to present bill cracking down on ‘hooning’
TROTWOOD — The city of Trotwood is calling on lawmakers to increase punishments for drivers who are caught “hooning,” drifting and drag racing on city streets. Mayor Mary McDonald and other city officials were joined by State Representatives Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) and Andre White (R-Kettering) Friday to discuss the needs for changes in state laws. This came less than a week after a group of people were seen doing donuts and drifting at six locations in Montgomery County, including Downtown Dayton.
Community market to host grand opening in Dayton today
DAYTON — District Market, a community market, will hold their grand opening today in Dayton. The grand opening will take place at the market’s location at 200 Wayne Avenue at 2:00 p.m. >>Ohio AG sues fake home warranty company after more than 1,200 consumers complaints. Five merchants will...
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
wyso.org
What's Great in Dayton: January 20 - 26, 2023
In the Green: In The Green is a musical show of two exceptional women broken by the world and… their journey of healing that changed history. It's at the PNC Annex tonight and Saturday. Cats or dogs? Which animal do you love more...Cats or Dogs? On Saturday you can...
WKRC
What happened to McDonald's at CVG?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The days of passengers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) ordering a Big Mac are over. McDonald’s has shut down its longtime location in the airport’s Terminal B food court without giving much of an explanation, CVG officials said. “We were a little...
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico
According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that "I kill people everywhere I go."
mercy.com
Mercy Health – Springfield Names New Chief Operations Officer for Medical Group
Mercy Health – Springfield announced today that Shane Hardy has been named the new chief operations officer for its medical group, effective Jan. 30. Shane is not a new face to the ministry, having joined Bon Secours Mercy Health in 2010 as director of financial planning for the Cincinnati market. After successfully leading the financial team in budgeting, forecasting and long-term planning, he progressed to a position as chief financial officer for Mercy Health’s HealthSpan insurance organization.
Several crashes, snow-covered roads reported as accumulating snow moves through Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY — Some roadways throughout Miami Valley are currently hazardous due to the Sunday morning weather conditions. The National Weather Service put out a Winter Weather Advisory at around 7:50 a.m., cautioning drivers to drive slowly and carefully. Authorities warn of slick road conditions due to the moisture freezing over and the decreased visibility from the snowfall.
dayton.com
I Heart Ice Cream to open inside downtown Dayton bookstore
I Heart Ice Cream, a Thai-inspired rolled ice cream business, is opening a second location in Dayton. Liz Cortes, who owns the business with her husband, Danny, said they plan to open inside Rabbit Hole Books at 29 W. First Street on Feb. 2. Rabbit Hole Books, a secondhand bookstore...
Stimulus 2023: Monthly program to issue $300 payments to recipients for two years
Anyone living in two townships in Ohio may be eligible to participate in a program that would give them $300 every month.
US Marshals searching for 4 escaped inmates believed to be traveling to Ohio from Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Update: Four of the inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail were arrested on Saturday in Butler County, Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. U.S. Marshals are currently searching for four men who allegedly escaped from a county jail and are now believed to be somewhere in Ohio.
SWAT response to Dayton property ends without injury
The scene, located at the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and Bon Air Drive is active, with many authorities responding.
daytonlocal.com
Dayton Police Department Address Incidents of Street Takeovers
Video: The Dayton Police Department addressed the recent street "Takeovers" at the Dayton City Commission meeting this week. Dayton Police Department Addresses Incidents of Street "Takeovers" On Sunday, January 15, multiple "street takeovers" took place in and around the City of Dayton. This incident follows a significant increase in illegal...
dayton.com
Dayton rapper Eman Jones ramps up release schedule
I’ve been following Eman Jones for years but his album from last October, “Selah,” somehow slipped by me. I was all in on “Selah” so I was pleased when the Dayton rapper reached out with news of his three-song EP, “The Resolution,” released on Jan. 13, with more music forthcoming.
Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured […]
