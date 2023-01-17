TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Moving quickly, a House panel next week will take up a proposal that could lead to a major expansion of school vouchers in Florida. The House Choice & Innovation Subcommittee is scheduled Jan. 26 to take up the bill (HB 1), which is sponsored by subcommittee Chairwoman Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid. House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, held a news conference Thursday to release the proposal, which would make every student in Florida eligible for vouchers and essentially set up what are known as education savings accounts.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO