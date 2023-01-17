Read full article on original website
wogx.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Temperatures on the rise ahead of next rain chances in Central Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 57 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 83 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Yet another great weather day on Thursday for the area! Highs are warmer for the PM with many areas rising into the low 80s this afternoon. The only concern Thursday is...
wogx.com
Dozen of cats abandoned along I-75 in Florida
Twenty-six cats were found abandoned along Interstate 75 in Florida. The cats are being cared for by the St. Francis Animal Rescue which said they were cold, hungry, confused, and endangered by passing vehicles on the highway. They're all being evaluated to see which will be good pets or good outdoor worker cats.
wogx.com
Will another Buc-ee's open in Florida? New location proposed in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. - Buc-ee's fans in Florida could have a new location in the state to grab a bag of Beaver nuggets. The Texas-based company has filed an application to build one of its popular gas station and convenience stores in Ocala, Florida, east of Interstate 75 near W. Hwy 326.
wogx.com
Discarded batteries suspected of starting waste facility fire
Officials say old batteries likely sparked a large blaze at a waste facility in Florida. Trash trailers were destroyed by flames with damages estimated to be over half-a-million dollars.
wogx.com
'If a smell makes you gag, it can’t be good for you': Mount Dora residents demands city finds source of stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Mount Dora Mayor Crissy Stile said the city has spent thousands of dollars trying to figure out if a wastewater treatment plant or a landfill is the source of a bad odor that permeates the city. She doesn't believe the odor is the city's fault. The...
wogx.com
Mount Dora residents complain of foul odors wrecking quality of life
Mount Dora residents have been complaining about foul odors for months on end. At Tuesday’s council meeting, they made clear they’ve had enough.
wogx.com
Brian Walshe, husband of missing D.C. realtor accused of dismembering wife
Prosecutors confronted Brian Walshe in court Wednesday accusing him of murdering his wife Ana Walshe who was believed to be missing for weeks. Her employer contacted police, not her husband. He also reportedly dismembered his wife and made disturbing online searches.
wogx.com
Florida House panel to take up school voucher plan
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Moving quickly, a House panel next week will take up a proposal that could lead to a major expansion of school vouchers in Florida. The House Choice & Innovation Subcommittee is scheduled Jan. 26 to take up the bill (HB 1), which is sponsored by subcommittee Chairwoman Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid. House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, held a news conference Thursday to release the proposal, which would make every student in Florida eligible for vouchers and essentially set up what are known as education savings accounts.
wogx.com
DeSantis administration requiring state universities to provide details on transgender services
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Continuing to target treatment for transgender people, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is requiring state universities to provide information from the past five years about services they have provided to people with gender dysphoria, according to documents released Wednesday. Chris Spencer, director of the governor’s Office of...
