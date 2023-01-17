ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dozen of cats abandoned along I-75 in Florida

Twenty-six cats were found abandoned along Interstate 75 in Florida. The cats are being cared for by the St. Francis Animal Rescue which said they were cold, hungry, confused, and endangered by passing vehicles on the highway. They're all being evaluated to see which will be good pets or good outdoor worker cats.
Brian Walshe, husband of missing D.C. realtor accused of dismembering wife

Prosecutors confronted Brian Walshe in court Wednesday accusing him of murdering his wife Ana Walshe who was believed to be missing for weeks. Her employer contacted police, not her husband. He also reportedly dismembered his wife and made disturbing online searches.
Florida House panel to take up school voucher plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Moving quickly, a House panel next week will take up a proposal that could lead to a major expansion of school vouchers in Florida. The House Choice & Innovation Subcommittee is scheduled Jan. 26 to take up the bill (HB 1), which is sponsored by subcommittee Chairwoman Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid. House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, held a news conference Thursday to release the proposal, which would make every student in Florida eligible for vouchers and essentially set up what are known as education savings accounts.
