Ukraine War Live Updates: Germany Promises a Decision on Tanks; Russian Official Warns Ukraine Allies Risk Own Destruction

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Sunday that he expected a decision soon on the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, meanwhile, said Berlin would not block Poland from sending its own Leopard 2s to Ukraine.
Watch the Federal Reserve's Waller Speak Live on the Economy and Interest Rates

[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak Friday at 1 p.m. before the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. Afterwards, CNBC's Steve Liesman will conduct a question-and-answer session.
Belarus' Exiled Opposition Leader Says Trial Has ‘Nothing to Do With Justice'

Belarus' exiled opposition leader, who was put on trial in absentia this week, said she has no hope that she will receive a fair trial. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who ran against President Alexander Lukashenko in the widely contested 2020 presidential race, faces a 15-year sentence. Tsikhanouskaya told CNBC that the charges...
Ron Insana Says the Solution to the Inflation Problem Is More Workers

Demography is destiny, or at least many economists believe that to be true. That concept began with Thomas Robert Malthus, the 18th century British economist and demographer, who believed that overpopulation would lead to starvation and poverty if the world and Britain, more specifically, did not control population growth. His...
Singapore's 15 Fastest-Growing Jobs for 2023, According to LinkedIn

Jobs that help companies digitize and grow amid economic volatility are on the rise in Singapore, according to LinkedIn. Its latest Jobs on the Rise data revealed spikes in hiring for growth specialists, technical jobs and health-care professionals in Asia — among other jobs expected to expand hiring well into 2023.
Don't Argue, Eat Lots of Fish: How to Celebrate the Lunar New Year

Luck, wealth and good fortune – those are the feelings at the heart of every greeting given during Lunar New Year celebrations, the multi-day festival that marks the start of spring and the new year. For many cultures that follow a lunar calendar, the new year is celebrated on...

