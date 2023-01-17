ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Home builder hosting campaign to provide classroom supplies to teachers

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City-based homebuilder is encouraging local teachers to submit requests to their ‘Clear the List’ campaign.

Home Creations is kicking off the ‘Clear the List’ campaign, to provide up to $5,000 in classroom supplies to Oklahoma teachers.

Teachers throughout the metro can submit their Amazon wish list of school supplies and critical classroom materials for the chance to have them fulfilled by the homebuilder.

“As students return from winter break and begin the second half of the school year, many teachers still have needs for classroom supplies,” said Vahid Farzaneh, Managing Partner at Home Creations. “As a local company, we have an opportunity to support our teachers as they serve our students and families.”

Teachers can email their Amazon wish lists to teachers@homecreations.com , along with their name and school information.

Submissions are due by Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 to be considered.

“The Clear the List campaign ensures us that teachers and students have the tools required to be successful in the classroom, strengthen future generations, highlight the importance of education and build a better future for our community.” Farzaneh said. “Home Creations is passionate about building strong communities – and that starts with strong schools.”

