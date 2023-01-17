ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

True/False Film Fest launches low-income pass initiative

COLUMBIA - Ragtag Film Society is working with Columbia Parks and Recreation to offer low-income Columbia residents a limited number of True/False Film Fest "Classic" passes. Family household income must be less than 185% of the poverty level to qualify. Barbie Banks, a Custodian of RagTag Film Society, said this...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia dog rescue works overtime to keep up with high demand

COLUMBIA - The winter's cold marks a spike in need for local dog rescues and shelters. For Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, now is an especially critical time. Alongside winter weather bringing in more dogs, Central Missouri Humane Society has been closed since January 6, and that extension will continue until January 28.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

AmazonSmile shutdown leaves small nonprofits disappointed

JEFFERSON CITY — Amazon is axing its nonprofit support program, AmazonSmile, to the dismay of small charitable organizations across the country. AmazonSmile allowed customers to designate 0.5% of eligible purchases to the partner charity of their choice. Partner organizations are also provided the opportunity to set up donation registries through the Amazon website.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Central Missouri Humane Society extends closure through Jan. 28

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society will remain closed until Jan. 28 due to its ongoing outbreak of pneumovirus. The organization said on Facebook Thursday it had six active cases, and its latest case was diagnosed Jan. 14. The shelter also extended its discounted adoption fee for dogs 30...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Free True/False Film Fest passes offered for low-income Columbia residents

COLUMBIA - Columbia residents with a family household income of less than 185% of the poverty level can receive complimentary tickets to the True/False Film Fest this year. The Ragtag Film Society in coordination with Columbia Parks and Recreation is offering a limited number of pairs of classic passes, the organizations said in a news release.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

WATCH: Drone captures the Alspaugh's 201-acre farm in northeast Columbia

The Alspaugh's 201-acre farm is located in northeast Columbia. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical professor of the University of Missouri’s Drone Journalism Program.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Outreach van offers medical services throughout Boone County

COLUMBIA - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to introduce the Boone County health department's new Health on Wheels outreach van. The outreach van will visit communities throughout the county. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services public information specialist Ryan Sheehan said the idea for the van came to...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

CPS superintendent responds to Gov. Parson's concerns about Nclusion+ performance

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood responded to Governor Mike Parson's concerns about a drag performance at a city of Columbia diversity event. On Friday, Gov. Parson tweeted that his office is "deeply concerned that Columbia middle school students were subjected to adult performers during what is historically a MLK day celebration... Parents weren't clearly informed of the contents of the program, and adult performances are not diversity."
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 21

Parents blame CPS for transparency gap after students watch drag show at city event. The city of Columbia held its 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration on Thursday morning. This event has been part of Columbia history since its first celebration in 1994, with a provided breakfast. Tickets for admission to...
COLUMBIA, MO
beckersasc.com

Capital Region Medical Center opens $20M ASC

Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Region Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new ASC Jan. 19, the News Tribune reported Jan. 20. The 24,000-square-foot Goldschmidt Outpatient Surgery Center is beneath the physicians' building at the hospital. It offers outpatient services such as podiatry, endoscopy and orthopedics. Capital Region Medical...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Local homeless shelters combat new legislation and freezing temperatures

COLUMBIA - Two local homeless shelters are working hard this winter to help members of the Columbia community in need of resources and shelter. On Jan. 1, a new law went info effect, declaring sleeping on state-owned land a Class C misdemeanor. Cities that do not enforce this ban on public camping could be sued by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

New businesses opened across Columbia in new year

A few new businesses have opened around Columbia in the new year. Restaurants like Rise and Grind, Wendy’s and Tacos 4 Life have set up shop and opened new locations in various spots around the city. Wendy’s.
COLUMBIA, MO
comomag.com

Wrecking balls spur new Columbia group’s preservation passion

A dizzying spate of historic buildings meeting the wrecking ball on the edges of Mizzoui’s campus last spring and summer galvanized a group of residents already alarmed by the loss of historic structures around Columbia. One result of residents putting their feet to their feelings about losing historic buildings...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

