KOMU
True/False Film Fest launches low-income pass initiative
COLUMBIA - Ragtag Film Society is working with Columbia Parks and Recreation to offer low-income Columbia residents a limited number of True/False Film Fest "Classic" passes. Family household income must be less than 185% of the poverty level to qualify. Barbie Banks, a Custodian of RagTag Film Society, said this...
KOMU
Columbia dog rescue works overtime to keep up with high demand
COLUMBIA - The winter's cold marks a spike in need for local dog rescues and shelters. For Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue, now is an especially critical time. Alongside winter weather bringing in more dogs, Central Missouri Humane Society has been closed since January 6, and that extension will continue until January 28.
KOMU
AmazonSmile shutdown leaves small nonprofits disappointed
JEFFERSON CITY — Amazon is axing its nonprofit support program, AmazonSmile, to the dismay of small charitable organizations across the country. AmazonSmile allowed customers to designate 0.5% of eligible purchases to the partner charity of their choice. Partner organizations are also provided the opportunity to set up donation registries through the Amazon website.
KOMU
Alspaugh family donates largest-ever piece of land to Columbia Parks and Rec
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation received the largest land donation the city's ever received earlier this week. The Alspaugh family donated their 201-acre farm to the city's park system to honor John W. Alspaugh. The property is located on both sides of Mexico Gravel Road in northeast Columbia. Alspaugh,...
KOMU
Central Missouri Humane Society extends closure through Jan. 28
COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society will remain closed until Jan. 28 due to its ongoing outbreak of pneumovirus. The organization said on Facebook Thursday it had six active cases, and its latest case was diagnosed Jan. 14. The shelter also extended its discounted adoption fee for dogs 30...
KOMU
Free True/False Film Fest passes offered for low-income Columbia residents
COLUMBIA - Columbia residents with a family household income of less than 185% of the poverty level can receive complimentary tickets to the True/False Film Fest this year. The Ragtag Film Society in coordination with Columbia Parks and Recreation is offering a limited number of pairs of classic passes, the organizations said in a news release.
KOMU
WATCH: Drone captures the Alspaugh's 201-acre farm in northeast Columbia
The Alspaugh's 201-acre farm is located in northeast Columbia. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical professor of the University of Missouri’s Drone Journalism Program.
KOMU
Outreach van offers medical services throughout Boone County
COLUMBIA - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to introduce the Boone County health department's new Health on Wheels outreach van. The outreach van will visit communities throughout the county. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services public information specialist Ryan Sheehan said the idea for the van came to...
KOMU
CPS superintendent responds to Gov. Parson's concerns about Nclusion+ performance
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood responded to Governor Mike Parson's concerns about a drag performance at a city of Columbia diversity event. On Friday, Gov. Parson tweeted that his office is "deeply concerned that Columbia middle school students were subjected to adult performers during what is historically a MLK day celebration... Parents weren't clearly informed of the contents of the program, and adult performances are not diversity."
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 21
Parents blame CPS for transparency gap after students watch drag show at city event. The city of Columbia held its 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration on Thursday morning. This event has been part of Columbia history since its first celebration in 1994, with a provided breakfast. Tickets for admission to...
beckersasc.com
Capital Region Medical Center opens $20M ASC
Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Region Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new ASC Jan. 19, the News Tribune reported Jan. 20. The 24,000-square-foot Goldschmidt Outpatient Surgery Center is beneath the physicians' building at the hospital. It offers outpatient services such as podiatry, endoscopy and orthopedics. Capital Region Medical...
KOMU
Local homeless shelters combat new legislation and freezing temperatures
COLUMBIA - Two local homeless shelters are working hard this winter to help members of the Columbia community in need of resources and shelter. On Jan. 1, a new law went info effect, declaring sleeping on state-owned land a Class C misdemeanor. Cities that do not enforce this ban on public camping could be sued by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.
KOMU
Parents blame CPS for transparency gap after students watch drag show at city event
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia held its 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration on Thursday morning. This event has been part of Columbia history since its first celebration in 1994, with a provided breakfast. Tickets for admission to the celebration were sold out, according to the city of Columbia's...
Columbia Missourian
New businesses opened across Columbia in new year
A few new businesses have opened around Columbia in the new year. Restaurants like Rise and Grind, Wendy’s and Tacos 4 Life have set up shop and opened new locations in various spots around the city. Wendy’s.
kjluradio.com
$1,000 reward now offered for information about Jefferson City bank robbery
CrimeStoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward for information about a Jefferson City bank robbery. The reward was offered Friday, one day after the robbery at River Region Credit Union on West Truman Boulevard. It was around 9 a.m. Thursday when a man entered the building, displayed a handgun, and...
Columbia Values Diversity Celebration facing backlash over performers in drag
An annual event hosted by the City of Columbia since 1994 is facing backlash for hosting an LGBTQIA+ group featuring three drag queens. The post Columbia Values Diversity Celebration facing backlash over performers in drag appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
comomag.com
Wrecking balls spur new Columbia group’s preservation passion
A dizzying spate of historic buildings meeting the wrecking ball on the edges of Mizzoui’s campus last spring and summer galvanized a group of residents already alarmed by the loss of historic structures around Columbia. One result of residents putting their feet to their feelings about losing historic buildings...
lakeexpo.com
37 Photos That Show The Osage Beach Outlet Mall Desperately Needs A Turnaround
Once an economic bright spot at Lake of the Ozarks, the Osage Beach outlet mall is now a shell of its former self, with a handful of retailers hanging on in hopes that the mall will be bought and redeveloped. A 2022 proposal to purchase and redevelop the mall fell...
Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
What I’ve Learned From Eating Missouri’s Famous Guber Burger
Last week I tried my first bite of the hamburger Sedalia's Wheel Inn made famous, the Guber Burger. It's been a bit of an educational experience beyond trying both the Kehde's Barbeque and Goody's Steakburger versions of the burger. Here's what I've learned:. Many Sedalians take the Guber Burger personally....
