Topgolf Charleston officially open!

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The popular golf entertainment leader opened its North Charleston venue Friday, January 20. Topgolf is opened its 87th location in North Charleston, just outside Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard. The new location near the Charleston Area Convention Center has 72 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with interactive games for […]
MYSTERY PHOTO: Man on a bench

Who is this man on a bench and where is this statue located? Might be tough. Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Another old picture,” was the old Charleston Orphan House, which Summerville resident Daniel Prohaska reminded us was the first public orphanage in the United States. “The statue is one of William Pitt the Elder (1708–1778), first Earl of Chatham, British Secretary of State and then Prime Minister of Great Britain, who was largely responsible for the repeal of the Stamp Act of 1765. It stood in front of the Orphan House from 1808 to 1881. It has had many homes, including the Charleston Museum for a time, and is today inside the restored Charleston County Judicial Center at the corner of Broad and Meeting streets.”
Steve LaPrad resigns as Fort Dorchester head football coach

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Steve LaPrad will no longer serve as head football coach for Fort Dorchester High School, district officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson for Dorchester District 2 said LaPrad submitted his resignation to the school this week. “We want to thank Coach for his many years of dedicated service to the […]
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Kennardo G. James

Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023

South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
Moultrie Middle School 7th grader named CCSD spelling bee champion

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Seventh grader Hunter Graham was named spelling bee champion Thursday night. The Charleston County School District (CCSD) held its annual spelling bee competition at Burke High School on Thursday night when the Moultrie Middle School student was declared the winner after multiple rounds. Graham progressed to the championship round after […]
FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain for most of Lowcountry expected Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system moving toward the Lowcountry will bring more than an inch of rain to the area Sunday and some areas could see up to three inches. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said Sunday is likely to feature rain all day with periods of heavy rain. The rainfall is expected to begin late Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday.
REI store opening in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – REI Co-Op, the major camping and outdoor retailer, will open a store in Mount Pleasant this February. The 21,500 square-foot store will be located in Indigo Square in the space that was previously a GreenWise Market. REI is celebrating the grand opening February 17 through 19 with events, giveaways, live music, and more.
SCDOT: Crash on I-26 WB cleared

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-26, Thursday night. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road. The crash blocked two of the middle lanes, according to the Department of Transportation map. No word yet on if...
Kristen Walters

Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South Carolina

A famous restaurant chain recently opened another new location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain McDonald's will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest South Carolina restaurant location in Summerville, according to local reports. However, the location is currently open to customers.
Charleston man who barricaded himself inside West Columbia hotel room shot at officers, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old Charleston man is facing several charges after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a West Columbia hotel room during a domestic dispute before shooting at law enforcement officials. Officers with the West Columbia Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive […]
Teacher terminated for ignoring safety drill

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has terminated one of its teachers after she failed to follow directions during a safety drill. Whitney Joh was hired by the district in August and then promptly fired in October for violating two safety policies. Information on her termination was obtained through a freedom of information act request.
