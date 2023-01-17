Read full article on original website
Related
Ghostface Returns in the ‘Scream VI’ Trailer
Guys, if you ever find yourself in a horror movie and the phone starts to ring ... maybe just let it go to voicemail. Sadly, the folks in the Scream saga never seem to do that. They answer. They get tormented by Ghostface. And, invariably, they die. A new Ghostface is back in the trailer for the new Scream VI, and he’s got another batch of victims to stalk. They include returning series veterans like Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere, and newcomers like Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori.
Who Will Be the New Avengers in ‘The Kang Dynasty’?
The upcoming phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will include two more Avengers movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. But at this point, who are the Avengers? Half of the team was killed or retired at the end of Avengers: Endgame. At this point, just three founding members — the Hulk, Hawkeye, and Thor — are alive and kicking in the MCU.
‘Avatar 2’ Passes ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ On All-Time Box Office List
With great power comes the way of water. James Cameron’s Avatar sequel continues to steamroll its way up the all-time list of biggest box-office hits. As of today, it has officially passed Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.916 billion worldwide) to become the #6 film all-time. The film has only been in theaters for a little over a month.
Channing Tatum Asked For His ‘G.I. Joe’ to Be Killed Off
If you thought watching the live-action G.I. Joe movies wasn’t fun, just imagine being in them. Channing Tatum played Duke in the first two G.I. Joe films: G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, and the sequel G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Well, technically he’s in both, but in Retaliation, Tatum’s Duke went from the lead character to a glorified cameo, with his action-figure-turned-action-hero summarily killed off in the movie’s first 15 minutes. That made room for Dwayne Johnson to assume the central role in the story as Roadblock.
‘The Mandalorian’: All the Easter Eggs in the Season 3 Trailer
The Mandalorian Season 3 promises not only to continue the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu, but to also tie the show in to other aspects of the wider Star Wars universe. There are plot threads here that connect back to earlier Star Wars movies as well as the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
‘Skinamarink’ Explained: What Happens In the Cult Horror Hit?
It’s the new cult horror hit that everyone is talking about: Skinamarink. Shot for a budget of just $15,000 by writer and director Kyle Edward Ball, this low budget scarefest follows two children as they awaken in the middle of the night to discover their father is missing, along with all of their house’s windows and doors.
Rian Johnson Wants A Different Subtitle on Future ‘Knives Out’ Sequels
When Glass Onion came out, Netflix and Rian Johnson decided it should get the subtitle A Knives Out Mystery. A lot of people ended up scratching their heads when the film came out with what seemed like an unnecessary subtitle, but apparently, it was important that people knew the movie was related to Knives Out for the sake of marketing it to fans of the film.
Michael Jackson Biopic Finds Director
Will the King of Pop become the King of Biographical Movies?. Lionsgate certainly hopes so. They’ve been prepping a biopic about Michael Jackson for a while now. (The project was officially announced last February.) The script for the film, which has the tentative title of Michael, was written by John Logan, the scribe behind movies like Gladiator, The Aviator, Spectre, and Alien: Covenant. Graham King, he producer of one of the most successful musical biopics ever, Bohemian Rhapsody, is also involved as well.
Russell Crowe Won’t Return For ‘Gladiator 2’
Ridley Scott’s Gladiator is now considered one of the best historical epics ever. Unfortunately, its star won’t be returning for the sequel. The long-in-development Gladiator 2 is going to be helmed once again by director Ridley Scott. But Crowe doesn’t generally make sequels, and the story of the film doesn’t necessarily lend itself to an appearance by his character anyway.
Is It True Tom Cruise Hasn’t Seen Daughter Suri Cruise in a Decade?
Does Tom Cruise ever see his daughter Suri Cruise?. Now 16 years old, it's widely believed that Suri — the daughter of Cruise and Katie Holmes — has not been spotted publicly with her father in a decade. The A-listers' daughter's relationship with her famous father has been...
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2 Reveals a Big Change From the Games
The following post contains SPOILERS for the first two episodes of The Last of Us. The Last of Us isn’t just a great adaptation of a video game; it’s an extremely faithful one. Besides the characters, the backstories, and the premise, the first two episodes of HBO’s adaptation include images and even lines of dialogue lifted straight out of the game. Some moments combine both — like when Ellie gazes out at the ruined skyline of Boston and remarks “But man, you can’t deny that view.” Heck, a lot of the characters wear the same clothes as in the game.
Last in Line Shares ‘Ghost Town’ Off Upcoming Album ‘Jericho’
Last in Line, the hard rock quartet featuring ex-Dio guitarist Vivian Campbell and drummer Vinny Appice, has released a new single titled "Ghost Town," the first offering from their upcoming album, Jericho. The 12-track LP comes out on March 31 and is available for preorder now. You can see the...
Why Queen Was Never Happy With Their Debut Album
Brian May recalled the disagreements that meant Queen was “never happy” with their self-titled debut album. Released in 1973, the LP set them on course for success. But in a new interview with Total Guitar, May said their experience at London’s Trident Studios was a disappointing one.
Metallica Aims to Smash Taboos With New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’
James Hetfield hopes to shatter the taboos attached to discussing suicide with Metallica's new single. "Screaming Suicide" is the second song released from the band's upcoming album 72 Seasons. You can watch the song's official video below. "The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside," Hetfield said...
‘The Last Of Us’ Episode 2: Full Easter Egg Breakdown
In The Last Of Us Episode 1, there was a mention of Jakarta on a radio. Well, the opening scenes of Episode 2 take place in Jakarta, at the start of the fungal outbreak that will lead to the show’s zombie apocalypse. That’s where a scientist examines one of the first victims of the fungus, and declares that there is no cure or vaccine and instead recommends bombing — and later we see that bombs were used in cities to stop the spread.
Netflix Announces ‘Cobra Kai’ Will End With Season 6
After four movies and six seasons, The Karate Kid saga will finally come to an end. That’s the word from Netflix today, as they announced that Cobra Kai, the sequel series to the original Karate Kid films, will return for a sixth season on the streamer — but that that season will also be the end of the series.
Why Paul Stanley Rejected Bandit Makeup After a Month
Paul Stanley recalled the time he dabbled with a different mask before returning to his classic Starchild makeup after less than a month. The Kiss co-founder is known to have appeared as a character known as the Bandit on three occasions, the first on Dec. 31, 1973, and the last on Jan. 26, 1974. In a recent interview with Yahoo, he explained the change had come about after a discussion with Neil Bogart, the band’s first record label boss, after they cut a deal with Casablanca Records in November 1973.
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0