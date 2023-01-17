Read full article on original website
NC State offers Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis
Greensboro, N.C. — Grimsley sophomore defensive lineman Bryce Davis announced that he's received a verbal scholarship offer from NC State University. Davis is one of the state's best players in the class of 2025. He recently made the HighSchoolOT all-state football team. Davis has already reported offers from Duke...
keepingitheel.com
UNC Women’s Basketball: Down go the Blue Devils!
The UNC women’s basketball program defended its home court once again, as they defeated No. 13-ranked Duke on Thursday night in Chapel Hill. In a much-anticipated rivalry matchup, the UNC women’s basketball program defeated No. 13-ranked Duke in front of a very energetic crowd at Carmichael Arena on Thursday night.
WRAL News
South Garner's Antonio King named football coach at Jordan
Durham, N.C. — Antonio King will become the next head football coach at Jordan High School, the school announced on Thursday. King, a native of Durham, has deep football roots in the Triangle. King played quarterback at Hillside High School, where he graduated in 1993, before playing college football at Howard University and N.C. Central University. He graduated from N.C. Central in 1996.
Statesville Record & Landmark
UNC Greensboro opens four-game home stand by beating The Citadel
No long bus rides and no late night returns home for UNC Greensboro for the next week. The Spartans have a four-game homestand, and it got off to a good start on Thursday with a 70-60 victory over The Citadel. Keyshaun Langley had 19 points for the Spartans (12-8, 6-1 Southern Conference), who won their third straight game. The victory helped UNCG stay on the heels of first-place Samford, which hosts fourth-place Western Carolina on Saturday.
WRAL News
J.B. Smoove to bring 'Physical Therapy Tour' to Carolina Theatre in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — J.B. Smoove is finally coming home to perform in his home state of North Carolina. On Saturday night, the Plymouth, North Carolina, native is bringing his “Physical Therapy Tour” to the Carolina Theatre in Durham. Smoove’s performance was initially scheduled for Oct. 1, 2022,...
UNC Basketball: Random Observations Boston College Win
UNC Basketball returned to the Dean Smith Center and got another win 72-64 over the Boston College Eagles. These are some random observations. Good to see Pete Nance return tonight. The length of that injury was beginning to become alarming. While not his best performance, the added depth in the frontcourt is needed.
Mount Olive Tribune
UMO receives $1.6M estate gift
The University of Mount Olive has received an estate gift totaling over $1.6 million for endowed scholarships. The gift was from George Adrian Dail of Calypso. So, who was George Adrian Dail, and why did he leave such a meaningful and transformative gift to the University of Mount Olive?. Dail...
WRAL
Foodie News: Merritt's Store food truck spotted in Chapel Hill
RALEIGH, N.C. — The 30th Annual Triangle Food & Wine Experience to benefit the Frankie Lemmon School & Developmental Center is Feb. 2-4. The three-day foodie-foray will feature lavish dinners and tastings and a grand auction. Each experience will spotlight local and visiting chefs like Ricky Moore, Ashley Christensen, Cheetie Kumar, Caroline Morrison, Sunny Gerhart, Steven Devereaux Greene, Oscar Diaz, Jake Wood, Matt Kelly and many more! Get details on all the events over those three days and tickets here. Tickets sales close on Jan. 25, so don’t delay!
WRAL News
5 of the largest snowstorms in Raleigh, NC's history - Exploring Raleigh's greatest snowstorms since 2000
When it comes to winter weather, North Carolina is known for its mild temperatures and the occasional snowfall. But how much does it snow in Raleigh? And what are the largest snow storms that Raleigh has seen? What's the largest snow storm you've seen in Raleigh?. While the Triangle area...
Statesville Record & Landmark
UNCG keeps eye on first place in SoCon as The Citadel visits
Still in pursuit of first-place Samford, UNC Greensboro (11-8, 5-1 SoCon) looks to keep pace in the Southern Conference when it hosts The Citadel on Thursday. THE GAMES AHEAD: UNCG plays just its third SoCon home game in facing the Bulldogs at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Spartans have already played four conference road games and won them all. Of the 12 remaining conference games, seven are at home, including four in a row starting with The Citadel. After Thursday come games against Mercer on Saturday, VMI on Wednesday and Furman one week from Sunday.
Three ENC high school football teams earn special recognition
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Three local high school football teams earned special distinction as the Deer Park Fueled by Nature Team of the Year. New Bern (Class 4-A), Northern Nash (3-A) and East Duplin (2-A) earned the designation along with West Columbus in Class 1-A. Throughout the football season, one team per classification was […]
caswellmessenger.com
BY pays tribute to 1987-1988 state title winning team in special ceremony
The Bartlett Yancey community paid tribute last Friday evening to their 1987-88 basketball team, the only one in the high school's history to win a state title. Seven of that team's 11 players were on hand for the tribute, which took place between BY's girls and boys basketball games against Chatham Central.
247Sports
Transfer portal update: Five N.C. A&T Aggies find new homes, 3 remain
The North Carolina A&T State University Aggies will have a different look as a team next year thanks to the transfer portal, the NFL draft, new players, and new coaches. The college football transfer portal window opened on December 5th, 2022 and closes today on January 18, 2023. The Aggies...
warrenrecord.com
Warren County defeats Rocky Mount Prep
Warren County junior Chaliyah Richardson (No. 10) gets a shot off against two Rocky Mount Prep defenders during the Lady Eagles’ road game on Jan. 10. Warren County won by a score of 57-34. The Lady Eagles traveled to KIPP Pride on Tuesday. They will host Weldon on Friday at 6 p.m. and Vance County on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Eagles Nest.
multihousingnews.com
North Carolina Community Sells for $57M
CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
cbs17
School bus carrying elementary school students involved in crash in Wake Forest, district says
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A school bus carrying elementary school students was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in Wake Forest, according to Wake County Public Schools. The district said the bus was carrying students from Forest Pines Elementary School when it got in the crash on Thompson...
Amanda Lamb: Finality
RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
WRAL
The benefits of Wake Forest's new ghost kitchen concept
Flavor District officially opened Jan. 18, 2023 in Wake Forest. WRAL News spoke to the owner and local vendors about how the ghost kitchen concept is helping restaurants make money during the pandemic. Flavor District officially opened Jan. 18, 2023 in Wake Forest. WRAL News spoke to the owner and...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (one, eight, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-four) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sweet gesture: Raleigh bakery teetering on closure gets boost from Durham BBQ joint
The owner of Madame B's Bakery thought she might have to shut down soon, citing inflation and soaring costs. But a fellow small business that was also on the brink has stepped up and thrown the store a lifeline.
