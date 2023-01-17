Incubus returning to Walmart AMP for summer concert

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Incubus is heading back to the Walmart AMP this summer as part of the Cox Concert Series and they are bringing guests Coheed and Cambria with them.

A release announced the show will be held on Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Ticket prices are $36.99.50 plus fees.

Walmart AMP this season is now offering Premier Reserved Parking which guarantees guests a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Walton Arts Center or AMP box offices, by visiting amptickets.com or by calling 479-443-5600.

For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season visit www.amptickets.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.