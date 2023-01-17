Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni compared quarterback Jalen Hurts to NBA legend Michael Jordan. The New York Giants learned for the third time this season that the talent gap between themselves and the Philadelphia Eagles is just too large right now. The Eagles, led by quarterback and NFL MVP Jalen Hurts, made easy work of the Giants, bringing the team to a 38-7 victory to clinch a spot in the NFC Championship Game. Hurts accounted for three touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground to lift the Eagles.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO