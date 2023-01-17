ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 teams that could trade for Milwaukee Bucks’ big man Serge Ibaka

Milwaukee Bucks veteran big man Serge Ibaka has been away from the team for over two weeks. On Friday, The Athletic’s insider Shams Charania revealed that the Bucks and Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the veteran Ibaka a new home before the February 9th trade deadline. Reactions to the news that Serge Ibaka will be on the move were somewhat surprising mixed with wondering if Ibaka expected a different role when he re-signed with Milwaukee in the off-season.
Michael Jordan should take Jalen Hurts comparison personally

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni compared quarterback Jalen Hurts to NBA legend Michael Jordan. The New York Giants learned for the third time this season that the talent gap between themselves and the Philadelphia Eagles is just too large right now. The Eagles, led by quarterback and NFL MVP Jalen Hurts, made easy work of the Giants, bringing the team to a 38-7 victory to clinch a spot in the NFC Championship Game. Hurts accounted for three touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground to lift the Eagles.
Lakers fans get thrilling news about Anthony Davis’ return date

The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing without Anthony Davis for over a month and for the most part, the team has at least been able to stay afloat without him. While there have been ugly moments, Los Angeles has kept the floor from completely bottoming out, giving them a chance to climb the standings once Davis returns.
