wtva.com
Okolona, Choctaw County and MSMS among 10 school districts with best graduation rates
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Okolona Separate School District is among the top 10 school districts with the highest graduation rates. That’s according to the Mississippi Department of Education’s (MDE) latest report published on Thursday. Okolona’s graduation rate is 97.6%. The Choctaw County School District (95.9%) and...
New nursing program underway at Blue Mountain Christian University
The brand-new nursing program at Blue Mountain Christian University, formerly known as Blue Mountain College, began classes this month. New nursing program underway at Blue Mountain Christian University. The brand-new nursing program at Blue Mountain Christian University, formerly known as Blue Mountain College, began classes this month.
No injuries in Tupelo shooting; arrest made
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Thursday morning shooting in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Charles McDougald said the shooting happened shortly after midnight at 840 Barley Courts. Witnesses said something happened between individuals and Torrence Gill, 31, of Shannon, shot a gun multiple times. This led...
Saltillo begins construction on cross installation
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Nonprofit organization Cross 33 has raised the money to build a cross statue for Saltillo. Construction began this week. Bobby Smith, the nonprofit’s manager, came up with the idea before the Covid-19 pandemic. But due to the pandemic, it wasn’t until 2023 that they were...
Man sentenced to 15 years for New Albany burglary and more
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tennessee man will spend 15 years in prison for the burglary of a New Albany gun store and the attempted burglary of an ATM. Lederrius Brown, 27, received his sentence on Friday. According to court documents, he and two other individuals broke into 2A Armaments...
Pet of the Week - Stella Rose
Stella Rose is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Jan. 20, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt her? The adoption fee has been waived. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
Suspect released from hospital and arrested one week after crash in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police released information on Friday about a pursuit and vehicle crash that happened a week ago. According to Police, an officer saw a car speeding and traveling into oncoming traffic on South Green Street shortly after noon on Thursday, Jan. 12. The officer lost sight...
