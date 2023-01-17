Read full article on original website
Blizzard warnings in effect as winter storm hits Plains, Midwest, forecasters advise to 'avoid travel'
Numerous states are facing Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings as high winds, blowing snowfall and icy temperatures are impacting millions of Americans.
Rain for Tuesday, a few flakes may mix in overnight Thursday into Friday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says to expect spotty showers Tuesday afternoon. He says a few snowflakes may mix in overnight Thursday into Friday.
Nearly 2,000 Flights Canceled Due To 'Once In A Generation' Winter Storm
A major winter storm is wreaking havoc as Americans travel for the holidays. As of 2:00 p.m. ET, nearly 2,000 flights have been canceled, and more than 4,700 have been delayed, according to FlightAware. 90 million Americans across 37 states are under winter weather alerts as the storm, which the...
Sven Sundgaard's take on next week's big winter storm
It's likely going to be heavy, wet snow. The stuff that is difficult to shovel. The heaviest snow appears on track to fall Tuesday, though there remain some differences in the storm track. The American model takes the heavy snow through central Minnesota while the European and Canadian models appear to be honing in on southern Minnesota.
Severe weather hazards expected for Rockies, including risk of tornadoes
While California finally sees a break, a storm out of the Rockies is forecast to bring multiple weather hazards and snow is expected from the Four Corners to the Midwest.
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
A 'once in a generation' winter storm will impact nearly every state and cripple Christmas travel
A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation type event" that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.
Popular Northeast ski resorts forced to close due to unseasonable warmth, lack of snow
Unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of snow in the Northeast have forced some popular ski resorts in the region to temporarily close. The Northeast saw numerous record-high temperatures to start the new year, melting a good portion of the region’s snowpack. For Vermont ski resorts, the warm temperatures continued to diminish snowpack and hinder any chances for either natural or manmade snow. “Recently, it’s simply not been cold enough for many ski resorts to effectively make snow,” said Spencer Spellman, senior editor for On The Snow. Spellman said that the precipitation they’ve gotten along with the warmth in the Northeast has only hurt the mountains. “That’s on top of...
Winter storm warnings issued across northern Plains, Upper Midwest
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. Winter storm warnings have been issued from the Rockies to...
Yellowstone National Park Plummets to Shocking Temperature Amid Brutal Winter Storm
For Yellowstone National Park and its countless resident wildlife, winter weather is nothing new. Seated at around 8,000 feet above sea level in Wyoming, Yellowstone hovers between 25 and -3 degrees Fahrenheit through the coldest winter months and sees an average of 150 inches of snowfall per year. This year,...
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
Nor'easter Develops Off the Atlantic Coast, Eyes for Boston, New England: Forecast Says
A Nor'easter is developing off the Atlantic Coast, with a trajectory aiming at Boston and the New England region of the northeastern United States, according to a weather forecast. The winter storm is set to bring rain showers, wet snow, and cause icy conditions with cold temperatures across the region...
Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas
It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
Winter Storm Elliott Intensifying Into A Likely Bomb Cyclone With Snow, High Winds And Blizzard Conditions
A major winter storm is tracking through the central and eastern U.S. to end the week. The heaviest snow will target the Great Lakes, with over a foot possible for some. High winds capable of tree damage and power outages could blast much of the Midwest and East. Severe travel...
Light snow to swing through Northeast on Monday, with a late-week storm looming large
The winter season is in full swing this week, as AccuWeather meteorologists say there will be several opportunities for snow on the docket for the Midwest and Northeast. However, forecasters also caution that many will be left with just rain, depending on the exact setup in the atmosphere. Already, wintry...
Significant Snow Could Unload in the Northeast, Midwest, Ohio Valley, and Mid-Atlantic Next Week
The latest weather forecast showed that significant snow could unload next week in portions of the Northeast, Midwest, Ohio Valley, and Mid-Atlantic. The second week of January would expect more snow accumulation in portions of the country, from light to moderate snow. Recently, the bomb cyclone and heavy atmospheric river...
First Alert Weather: Cool and cloudy Wednesday
Alert: Yellow Alert late Thursday into early Friday for periods of rain, some of which could be heavy at times, as well as some gusty winds.Forecast: Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs around 40 again. Tonight will be dry for the most part, but a couple of rain/snow showers could sneak into our inland suburbs towards daybreak. We'll get brushed by a little rain and snow shower activity tomorrow morning into the midday hours with some slick spots N&W; some light rain/drizzle may linger into the afternoon. Then more organized rain/shower activity fills in late in the day on Thursday into early Friday morning with the potential for some pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds. For the remainder of the day on Friday, expect a leftover breeze with 50s in the morning and 40s into the afternoon and evening.Looking Ahead: This weekend looks generally quiet with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 40s. Sunday will be brighter with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.
Wave of Snow to Hit New York and Other Cities Across the Midwest and Northeast This Week
A wave of snow are expected to hit New York City and other metro areas across the Midwest and Northeast this week, according to US meteorologists. Precipitation chances for snow are possible in multiple locations due to a quick-moving storm traveling in an eastward direction into the Atlantic coast of the country.
Winter storm to clobber areas from Colorado to Michigan with travel-snarling snow
AccuWeather's expert team of forecasters continues to track the makings of a potent winter storm that will end up delivering heavy, travel-disrupting snow along along a swath more than 1,700 miles long over the middle of the United States. Experts warn that driving conditions will be difficult, if not impossible,...
Immense winter storm places 60% of U.S. under winter weather warnings or advisories – one of the greatest extents ever recorded
A multi-day historic winter storm is producing widespread disruptions to large portions of the U.S., placing over 200 million people, or roughly 60% of the U.S. population, under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories – one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever.
