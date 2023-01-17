ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Sven Sundgaard's take on next week's big winter storm

It's likely going to be heavy, wet snow. The stuff that is difficult to shovel. The heaviest snow appears on track to fall Tuesday, though there remain some differences in the storm track. The American model takes the heavy snow through central Minnesota while the European and Canadian models appear to be honing in on southern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

Popular Northeast ski resorts forced to close due to unseasonable warmth, lack of snow

Unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of snow in the Northeast have forced some popular ski resorts in the region to temporarily close. The Northeast saw numerous record-high temperatures to start the new year, melting a good portion of the region’s snowpack. For Vermont ski resorts, the warm temperatures continued to diminish snowpack and hinder any chances for either natural or manmade snow. “Recently, it’s simply not been cold enough for many ski resorts to effectively make snow,” said Spencer Spellman, senior editor for On The Snow. Spellman said that the precipitation they’ve gotten along with the warmth in the Northeast has only hurt the mountains. “That’s on top of...
VERMONT STATE
AOL Corp

Winter storm warnings issued across northern Plains, Upper Midwest

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. Winter storm warnings have been issued from the Rockies to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Laramie Live

Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today

Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
WYOMING STATE
Turnto10.com

Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas

It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Cool and cloudy Wednesday

Alert: Yellow Alert late Thursday into early Friday for periods of rain, some of which could be heavy at times, as well as some gusty winds.Forecast: Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs around 40 again. Tonight will be dry for the most part, but a couple of rain/snow showers could sneak into our inland suburbs towards daybreak. We'll get brushed by a little rain and snow shower activity tomorrow morning into the midday hours with some slick spots N&W; some light rain/drizzle may linger into the afternoon. Then more organized rain/shower activity fills in late in the day on Thursday into early Friday morning with the potential for some pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds. For the remainder of the day on Friday, expect a leftover breeze with 50s in the morning and 40s into the afternoon and evening.Looking Ahead: This weekend looks generally quiet with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 40s. Sunday will be brighter with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy