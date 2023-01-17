Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Seals it in shootout
MacKinnon had seven shots on goal, one hit and scored the only shootout goal in Colorado's 2-1 win over Seattle. MacKinnon saw an impressive seven-game point streak (four goals, seven assists) end, but he managed to impact that game on an uncredited eighth shot, beating Philipp Grubauer five-hole in the shootout. The lone player on either team to beat a goalie. The top-line center has been dialed in since returning from an upper-body injury in late December, producing 17 points over 11 contests, including seven games with multiple points.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Suffers upper-body injury
Ekblad suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game against Minnesota and is doubtful to return to the contest. Ekblad logged just 1:50 of ice time before exiting the game. He entered Saturday's action with seven goals and 20 points in 36 contests this season while averaging 24:00. If he can't play Monday against the Rangers, then Casey Fitzgerald might draw into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 19.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Shifts to LTIR
Letang (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 28 on Friday. Although he won't play Friday versus Ottawa, because Letang's placement on LTIR was made retroactive to Dec. 28, he'll be eligible to rejoin the lineup whenever he's deemed fit to return. The 35-year-old defender has collected two goals and 16 points through 29 contests this season.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Game-time decision
Ovechkin (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Vegas, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Ovechkin skipped the morning skate for maintenance. If he is unable to play, Anthony Mantha is slated to fill in alongside Dylan Strome and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Ovechkin has amassed 30 goals, 52 points, 205 shots on net and 125 hits in 48 games this season.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Reveals Grade 3 calf strain
Towns revealed Thursday that he has a Grade 3 right calf strain and will be out longer than the initially reported 4-to-6 week timetable, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I wish it was four to six weeks. I knew then it wasn't going to be four to six," Towns said during a Twitch livestream.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Won't play Saturday
Tatum has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup in Toronto due to left wrist soreness. Tatum struggled to find any consistency from the field in Thursday's overtime win over Golden State, despite scoring 34 points, and he appears to have also picked up a wrist injury during the contest. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but Tatum's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Orlando. In the MVP candidate's absence, Grant Williams will presumably enter the starting lineup again, while Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser figure to all be candidates for increased run off the bench.
