Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Suffers upper-body injury
Ekblad suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game against Minnesota and is doubtful to return to the contest. Ekblad logged just 1:50 of ice time before exiting the game. He entered Saturday's action with seven goals and 20 points in 36 contests this season while averaging 24:00. If he can't play Monday against the Rangers, then Casey Fitzgerald might draw into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 19.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Seals it in shootout
MacKinnon had seven shots on goal, one hit and scored the only shootout goal in Colorado's 2-1 win over Seattle. MacKinnon saw an impressive seven-game point streak (four goals, seven assists) end, but he managed to impact that game on an uncredited eighth shot, beating Philipp Grubauer five-hole in the shootout. The lone player on either team to beat a goalie. The top-line center has been dialed in since returning from an upper-body injury in late December, producing 17 points over 11 contests, including seven games with multiple points.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Game-time decision
Ovechkin (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Vegas, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Ovechkin skipped the morning skate for maintenance. If he is unable to play, Anthony Mantha is slated to fill in alongside Dylan Strome and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Ovechkin has amassed 30 goals, 52 points, 205 shots on net and 125 hits in 48 games this season.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Delivers diverse line in win
Kuzma finished with 25 points (9-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 138-118 win over the Magic. Kuzma rolled to his third consecutive double-double in the resounding win, and he's also supplemented his immense production as a scorer and rebounder with at least five assists and four three-pointers in each of those three contests. The Wizards lost star big man Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) in the third quarter of Saturday's game, and if he's forced to miss additional time, both Kuzma and Bradley Beal could be forced to shoulder even more of the offensive burden for Washington.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Bags apple Thursday
Backstrom tallied an assist and three shots during Thursday's 4-0 win over the Coyotes. Despite coming close to netting his first goal of the season, Backstrom came away from Washington's 4-0 victory with his third helper in six games since returning from major hip surgery in the offseason. The 35-year-old should only get better as he shakes the rust off, so fantasy managers patient enough to stash Backstrom on their rosters should get some healthy dividends for the balance of the 2022-23 season.
CBS Sports
Julian Edelman says there's one team Tom Brady definitely won't be playing for in 2023
One of the biggest questions of the NFL offseason revolves around Tom Brady and where he's going to end up in 2023. Brady's contract with the Buccaneers expired at the end of the season, which means when March rolls around, he'll be hitting free agency for just the second time in his 23-year career, but that's only assuming he doesn't retire.
CBS Sports
FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's dad separated during heated exchange at halftime of Lakers-Grizzlies
You just never know what you're going to see at a Lakers game in Los Angeles. Courtside celebrities are a regular occurrence, and they occasionally engage in banter (friendly or not-so-friendly) with players during the game. It's usually in the spirit of competition, but every once in a while things can get out of hand.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady fined more than $16,000 for violating this NFL rule during playoff loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady is going to have go fork over more than 35% of his playoff paycheck after being fined by the NFL for an illegal tackle that he attempted during the Buccaneers' 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round on Monday. According to NFL.com, Brady has been fined...
CBS Sports
Predicting two NFL divisional upsets, plus bold playoff predictions and ranking final eight quarterbacks
Welcome to the divisional round edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not saying anyone should start getting sad right now, but I'd like everyone to know that there are only SEVEN NFL games left to play this season and four of them will be going down this weekend. OK, so I know I said don't get sad, but I'm already getting sad.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Questionable Saturday
Ayton is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a non-COVID-related illness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton's status will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. If he is ultimately unable to go, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo would be in line for increased workloads.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround
Gobert (groin) participated in morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right groin but appears to be making progress toward a return. His activity in shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but fantasy managers will have to wait until Gobert goes through warmups before a decision is made on his status. Naz Reid has started in both contests without Gobert and would be in line to do so again if Gobert ends up sitting.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches
Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Nick Bowers: Joining active roster for Sunday
Cincinnati elevated Bowers from its practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's divisional-round matchup at Buffalo, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Bowers has yet to play a snap this season after joining the Bengals' practice squad back in September. The 26-year-old tight end would probably see the field only if one of Hayden Hurst, Mitchell Wilcox or Devin Asiasi were to get injured.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Requires surgery
Pollard suffered a fractured left fibula during Sunday's loss to the 49ers and will require surgery, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Pollard was carted to the locker room late in the first half of Sunday's divisional-round matchup and will face a lengthy recovery process as the Cowboys head into the offseason. The injury usually requires a recovery timetable of approximately three months, so it's possible he'll be able to participate in portions of the offseason program. The 2019 fourth-rounder was in the final year of his rookie contract in 2022 but is a candidate to receive the franchise tag from the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs yells at Josh Allen during season-ending loss to Bengals, reportedly leaves stadium early
Season-ending playoff defeats are always crushing, but Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs is taking his team's 27-10 home loss against the third-seeded Cincinnati Bengals especially hard. According to The Athletic, Diggs sprinted out of the locker room with all of his things before some of Buffalo's coaching staff even made it down to the tunnel that leads to the locker room. Veteran running back Duke Johnson, who is on the Bills' practice squad, escorted his teammate back to the locker room before he once again darted out and left Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, for good on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Staying at shortstop
Wendle will remain at the top of the depth chart at shortstop for the Marlins despite the acquisition of Luis Arraez from the Twins on Thursday, as Jazz Chisholm will shift to center field, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Following a spate of recent moves, Miami's infield now figures to...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Advances to AFC Championship Game
Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. He also rushed six times for 31 yards. Burrow started hot despite snowy conditions, connecting on his first nine throws, which included his two touchdowns. The signal -caller opened by finding top target Ja'Marr Chase for a 28-yard score, then hit tight end Hayden Hurst from 15 yards to cap Cincinnati's second drive. With some added production on the ground, Burrow will now prepare for next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Facing Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Burrow totaled 332 yards and three touchdowns while not committing any turnovers in a 27-24 victory.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Shifts to LTIR
Letang (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 28 on Friday. Although he won't play Friday versus Ottawa, because Letang's placement on LTIR was made retroactive to Dec. 28, he'll be eligible to rejoin the lineup whenever he's deemed fit to return. The 35-year-old defender has collected two goals and 16 points through 29 contests this season.
CBS Sports
Cowboys at 49ers score, takeaways: San Francisco does just enough to continue Dallas' title game drought
49ers force two Dak Prescott interceptions, make enough plays offensively to advance to third NFC Championship Game in four years. It was an ugly, back-and-forth struggle for all 60 minutes -- lacking in the beauty that comprised the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers playoff showdowns of the 80's and 90's that had Joe Montana, Steve Young, Roger Craig, and Jerry Rice on one side and Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin on the other -- and as expected, the 49ers did what they have done in each of their previous divisional round showdowns: done what they needed to do to advance to the NFC Championship Game, this time winning by a 19-12 score.
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Wizards' Rui Hachimura makes pitch to other teams after 30-point outburst
Leading up to the NBA trade deadline, Wizards forward Rui Hachimura has heard the chatter around his future in Washington, but he's doing his best to keep his focus on the court and his confidence up. "I've just got to keep focus on the moment right now," Hachimura said of...
Comments / 0