Iowa transfer QB Alex Padilla heads to SMU
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla has committed to play with Southern Methodist University (SMU), he announced Friday on Twitter. Padilla entered the transfer portal after Iowa's regular season. He served as a backup quarterback this year playing in only two games, Ohio State and Nebraska. Iowa lost both games.
Former Sports Director John Baer dies after battle with cancer
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former KGAN-TV Sports Director John Baer has died at the age of 61. Friends and colleagues say he passed after a long battle with cancer. Baer worked here at Broadcast Park in the late-80s and early-90s. Viewers would tune in every night to see his...
State rests, defense grills investigator on Day 5 of Alex Jackson triple murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — The defense for Alex Jackson spent the first hours of Day 5 of his triple murder trial questioning the process and approach investigators took towards Alex Jackson on June 15, 2021, continuing to deny that the 22-year-old killed his mother, father, and sister inside their northeast Cedar Rapids home.
Eight people arrested for October car shooting in Tiffin
TIFFIN, Iowa — Eight people aged 17-22 have been arrested and charged in an October car shooting in Tiffin. No one was hurt in the shooting the night of October 24. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says the eight people listed below planned to meet and go to a home in Coralville to commit an assault.
CLI hosts March for life, Pro-Life event
Cedar Rapids — Saturday afternoon, the Coalition for Life of Iowa (CLI) hosted their March for life and Pro-Life event, Equality begins in the Womb at the St Matthew Catholic Parish. Susan Martinek, CLI Board Member, says they were raising awareness for the end of the Roe v. Wade...
Cedar Rapids firefighters get new cold-water rescue gear
Cedar Rapids, IA — Cedar Rapids Firefighters now have the latest in "rescue-fashion-wear" as they train for cold-water rescues this week at Noelridge Park. The high-visibility yellow suits firefighters wear are designed for cold water situations. providing flotation, insulation, and other special features. Every year, each member of the...
Beard Shaving Extravaganza for the Ronald McDonald House hits Year 10
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — A local fundraiser to support the families staying and living at the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois is celebrating a decade of beard growing - and shaving - while collecting money to alleviate any financial burdens of those families.
Head on accident sends two to the hospital with serious injuries
On Friday, The Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to a accident at W Mt Vernon Rd and Ballard Rd. Officials says the accident happened around 6:07 pm when Mary Goslin, 44, of Mt Vernon, was eastbound on W Mt Vernon Rd near Ballard Rd when she crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head on driven by Amanda Dragon, 22, of Mt Vernon.
