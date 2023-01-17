ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Iowa transfer QB Alex Padilla heads to SMU

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla has committed to play with Southern Methodist University (SMU), he announced Friday on Twitter. Padilla entered the transfer portal after Iowa's regular season. He served as a backup quarterback this year playing in only two games, Ohio State and Nebraska. Iowa lost both games.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
cbs2iowa.com

Former Sports Director John Baer dies after battle with cancer

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former KGAN-TV Sports Director John Baer has died at the age of 61. Friends and colleagues say he passed after a long battle with cancer. Baer worked here at Broadcast Park in the late-80s and early-90s. Viewers would tune in every night to see his...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Eight people arrested for October car shooting in Tiffin

TIFFIN, Iowa — Eight people aged 17-22 have been arrested and charged in an October car shooting in Tiffin. No one was hurt in the shooting the night of October 24. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says the eight people listed below planned to meet and go to a home in Coralville to commit an assault.
TIFFIN, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CLI hosts March for life, Pro-Life event

Cedar Rapids — Saturday afternoon, the Coalition for Life of Iowa (CLI) hosted their March for life and Pro-Life event, Equality begins in the Womb at the St Matthew Catholic Parish. Susan Martinek, CLI Board Member, says they were raising awareness for the end of the Roe v. Wade...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids firefighters get new cold-water rescue gear

Cedar Rapids, IA — Cedar Rapids Firefighters now have the latest in "rescue-fashion-wear" as they train for cold-water rescues this week at Noelridge Park. The high-visibility yellow suits firefighters wear are designed for cold water situations. providing flotation, insulation, and other special features. Every year, each member of the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Beard Shaving Extravaganza for the Ronald McDonald House hits Year 10

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — A local fundraiser to support the families staying and living at the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois is celebrating a decade of beard growing - and shaving - while collecting money to alleviate any financial burdens of those families.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Head on accident sends two to the hospital with serious injuries

On Friday, The Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to a accident at W Mt Vernon Rd and Ballard Rd. Officials says the accident happened around 6:07 pm when Mary Goslin, 44, of Mt Vernon, was eastbound on W Mt Vernon Rd near Ballard Rd when she crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head on driven by Amanda Dragon, 22, of Mt Vernon.
LINN COUNTY, IA

