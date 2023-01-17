Read full article on original website
BBC
Micropigs rescued after being tied to lamp-post by roadside
Two micropigs have been rescued after a motorist found them tied by their necks to a lamp-post by the side of the road. The animals had been tied up using baling twine and one of them had almost choked to death. A passing motorist who spotted them took them to...
BBC
Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offences. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged. All four strongly deny the charges against them. BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after...
BBC
American couples choosing NI as elopement destination
"It was a literal fairytale" - that is what one American woman said of her wedding in Northern Ireland. Many US couples are taking transatlantic flights to exchange their vows on the north coast. Usually described as an "elopement", in the wedding industry this is now viewed as shorthand for...
BBC
Barnsley: Jail for burglar who dug up grave in jewellery search
A "habitual criminal" who dug up a woman's grave because he believed it contained valuable jewellery has been jailed for 15 months. Wayne Joselyn, 43, damaged Ethel Maud Goodwin's remains during the "depraved desecration" of her burial site at Barnsley's Carlton Cemetery. He had heard a "bizarre rumour" the grave...
BBC
Oliver Lewin: Engineer jailed over TV and radio mast terror plot
A telecoms engineer who plotted terror attacks on phone, TV and radio masts as part of a plan to "topple the government" has been jailed. Oliver Lewin, 38, who had claimed he was a "fantasist" during a trial at Birmingham Crown Court, had been found guilty of preparing terrorist acts.
BBC
Blaby: Man, 31, arrested over baby's death
A man has been arrested over the death of a baby who became unwell at a house in Leicestershire. Emergency services were called out to the property on Sycamore Street, in Blaby, on 15 January, but the infant later died in hospital. A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of...
BBC
Unite boss Sharon Graham: I’ve been threatened over fraud inquiries
Unite chief Sharon Graham has alleged she has received threats since ordering two inquiries into how funds were spent by her union. The union has handed two reports to the police, with one uncovering what it described as "potential criminality". One inquiry investigated a contract to build an over-budget hotel...
BBC
Archbishop will not give new prayer blessing for gay couples
The Archbishop of Canterbury will not personally use proposed new prayers to bless same-sex couples. The Church of England this week said it wants to offer blessings to gay couples but would not allow priests to marry them. Justin Welby said he celebrates the change, but has a "responsibility for...
BBC
A47: Breakdown recovery vehicle driver fatally struck by car
A breakdown recovery vehicle driver has died after being struck by a car in Leicestershire. Officers were called to the A47 Uppingham Road, near East Norton, at about 09:20 GMT on Friday. Police said the crash involved the driver, who was outside the vehicle at the time, and a black...
BBC
Yate child abuser 'robbed victims of their childhood'
A man who sexually abused two children over a five-year period has been jailed for 16 years. Matthew Nicholas, 50, repeatedly assaulted his victims between 2015 and 2020, a jury heard. Nicholas, originally of Yate in Gloucestershire, was convicted of 10 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13...
BBC
Hackney: Children evacuated as school bus catches fire
Children had to be evacuated from their school bus when it caught fire. Firefighters managed to put out the blaze, which left the 30-seater bus as a charred shell. It caught alight during Friday morning's school run. Another six vehicles and small sections of several surrounding properties on Wilton Way...
BBC
Newcastle: St Mary's Cathedral lockdown gathering claims to be reviewed
An "unscheduled" safeguarding audit and review has been launched in the Catholic church following claims of lockdown gatherings in Newcastle. The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency will carry out the review into the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. The BBC understands it involves claims from a whistleblower that men were regularly...
BBC
Father and son rescued at Holywell Bay
A father and son were saved by an off-duty surf lifesaver after they became stuck in a rip current in the sea. The man, 39, suffered hypothermia after entering the water to help his 10-year-old son, who was body boarding at Holywell Bay, Cornwall on Saturday. A female member of...
BBC
Emaciated dog found dead inside dumped suitcase in Bolton
The body of an emaciated dog has been found wrapped in a curtain and bed sheet in a suitcase. The RSPCA said a man found the animal when he was out walking in a wooded area in Brownlow Way in Bolton on Sunday at about 14:00 GMT. The suitcase had...
BBC
Fatima Cates: Victorian woman who helped set up UK's first mosque honoured
A ceremony has been held to commemorate the life of a Victorian woman who helped to set up the UK's earliest-known mosque. Born Francess Elizabeth Murray, she is believed to be the first woman to convert to Islam on British soil when she became a Muslim in 1887. She adopted...
