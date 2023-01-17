Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
NBC Sports
Teammates say Tom Brady indicated after Monday’s game that he won’t return to Tampa Bay
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions...
NBC Sports
Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to Roger Goodell to rescind fake injury fine
The entire Saints organization was unified in insisting that they had been wrongly disciplined for a fake injury, and Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter. Benson got personally involved and sent a strongly worded letter to Goodell denying any wrongdoing by the...
NBC Sports
Derek Carr: Rather than tell my side of what happened, I’m choosing to move on
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere.
NBC Sports
Report: Jets requested interview with Bill Callahan, but he signed an extension with Browns
Bill Callahan is staying with the Browns. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jets recently requested permission to speak with Callahan about their offensive coordinator vacancy, but that Callahan will be remaining in Cleveland after signing an extension with the team. Callahan has been the offensive line coach...
NBC Sports
Ex-Giant Belt cracks cruel joke on almost signing with Dodgers
If there’s anything worse than the Giants parting ways with the only remaining player from their 2012 and 2014 World Series title teams, it’s having that player sign with their rival Los Angeles Dodgers. After a long, chaotic free agency process, Brandon Belt explained how close he was...
NBC Sports
What NFL playoff games are on today? Schedule for Sunday
The No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs and No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles are through to the championship round. Now, it’s time to find out their opponents. The divisional round of the NFL playoffs concludes with a pair of heavyweight showdowns on Sunday. First, the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals visit the...
NBC Sports
Ten surprising postseason stats from Eagles history
How do I spend my spare time this time of year? Browsing the Eagles’ postseason record book, of course. With the Eagles set to open play in the 2022 postseason against the Giants on Saturday night, I put together 10 of my favorite postseason stats from distant and recent Eagles history.
NBC Sports
Colts plan to give second interviews to up to five coaching candidates, starting soon
The Colts have 14 potential candidates for their head-coaching position. They have interviewed 11. Sooner than later, the field will begin to narrow. The second wave of interviews likely will begin next week, with the final list depending on whether the finalists are available to be interviewed again. One name...
NBC Sports
Report resurfaces that Lamar Jackson turned down $133 million fully guaranteed
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since...
NBC Sports
Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity
George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy stays grounded in not viewing himself as “just a quarterback”
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has gone from unknown third-stringer to starter who has been directly responsible for the last seven San Francisco victories. On Thursday, he was asked how he has remained grounded through his run of success. “It’s been football, man,” Purdy told reporters. “I don’t try to make...
NBC Sports
Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell
The Vikings have fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced the move today, a day after declining to answer whether Donatell would return. “Today I informed Ed Donatell we will be going in a different direction at defensive coordinator in 2023,” O’Connell said in a...
NBC Sports
DaQuan Jones inactive for Bills-Bengals
The Bills officially won’t have one of their starting defensive tackles for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati. DaQuan Jones is inactive for the contest after he was questionable for the game with a calf injury. He was limited in practice during the week. Jones had a tackle and a...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin has arrived at Highmark Stadium
Bills safety Damar Hamlin watched last week’s playoff game on TV from home. He is at Highmark Stadium today. Tracy Wolfson of CBS reports that Hamlin is in the Bills’ locker room. He arrived in a security cart about 90 minutes before game time, which is set for 3 p.m. ET.
NBC Sports
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady will join team that “makes him the most excited to play”
Tom Brady‘s football future is currently cloudy with a chance of meatheads. Brady’s long-time teammate and friend, appearing Saturday night on Brady’s eventual future employer (Fox), offered this observation about Brady’s career moving forward. “Whatever opportunity makes him the most excited to play the game of...
NBC Sports
Report: Jets request interview with Joe Brady for offensive coordinator
The Jets would like to speak with an assistant coach from a division rival about their offensive coordinator vacancy. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New York has put in a request to interview Buffalo quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. Brady, 33, joined the Bills coaching staff in 2022. After spending...
NBC Sports
Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is a tough nut
After Patrick Mahomes got caught between Corey Peters and Arden Key, and Key fell on the quarterback’s right ankle, bending it sideways, it appeared Mahomes’ day if not his season was done. Mahomes missed only 13 plays, playing through the obvious pain. “He’s a tough kid,” Chiefs coach...
NBC Sports
Report: MRI confirms high ankle sprain for Patrick Mahomes
While X-rays were negative on Patrick Mahomes‘ ankle, the Chiefs quarterback underwent more tests on Sunday. The results were encouraging for Kansas City. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, an MRI confirmed Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain and that Mahomes did not have any other significant damage. As...
NBC Sports
Purdy, Foerster marvel at Shanahan's offensive improv skills
Brock Purdy isn't the only 49er who can improvise on the fly: Coach Kyle Shanahan routinely does it and oftentimes, the improvisation yields successful results. On Thursday, 49ers offensive line and run game coordinator Chris Foerster was asked about San Francisco's offensive success and gave Shanahan credit for thinking outside of the box.
