Tampa, FL

Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Derek Carr: Rather than tell my side of what happened, I’m choosing to move on

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere.
Ex-Giant Belt cracks cruel joke on almost signing with Dodgers

If there’s anything worse than the Giants parting ways with the only remaining player from their 2012 and 2014 World Series title teams, it’s having that player sign with their rival Los Angeles Dodgers. After a long, chaotic free agency process, Brandon Belt explained how close he was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
What NFL playoff games are on today? Schedule for Sunday

The No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs and No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles are through to the championship round. Now, it’s time to find out their opponents. The divisional round of the NFL playoffs concludes with a pair of heavyweight showdowns on Sunday. First, the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals visit the...
Ten surprising postseason stats from Eagles history

How do I spend my spare time this time of year? Browsing the Eagles’ postseason record book, of course. With the Eagles set to open play in the 2022 postseason against the Giants on Saturday night, I put together 10 of my favorite postseason stats from distant and recent Eagles history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity

George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell

The Vikings have fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced the move today, a day after declining to answer whether Donatell would return. “Today I informed Ed Donatell we will be going in a different direction at defensive coordinator in 2023,” O’Connell said in a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
DaQuan Jones inactive for Bills-Bengals

The Bills officially won’t have one of their starting defensive tackles for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati. DaQuan Jones is inactive for the contest after he was questionable for the game with a calf injury. He was limited in practice during the week. Jones had a tackle and a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Damar Hamlin has arrived at Highmark Stadium

Bills safety Damar Hamlin watched last week’s playoff game on TV from home. He is at Highmark Stadium today. Tracy Wolfson of CBS reports that Hamlin is in the Bills’ locker room. He arrived in a security cart about 90 minutes before game time, which is set for 3 p.m. ET.
BUFFALO, NY
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady will join team that “makes him the most excited to play”

Tom Brady‘s football future is currently cloudy with a chance of meatheads. Brady’s long-time teammate and friend, appearing Saturday night on Brady’s eventual future employer (Fox), offered this observation about Brady’s career moving forward. “Whatever opportunity makes him the most excited to play the game of...
Report: Jets request interview with Joe Brady for offensive coordinator

The Jets would like to speak with an assistant coach from a division rival about their offensive coordinator vacancy. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New York has put in a request to interview Buffalo quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. Brady, 33, joined the Bills coaching staff in 2022. After spending...
Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is a tough nut

After Patrick Mahomes got caught between Corey Peters and Arden Key, and Key fell on the quarterback’s right ankle, bending it sideways, it appeared Mahomes’ day if not his season was done. Mahomes missed only 13 plays, playing through the obvious pain. “He’s a tough kid,” Chiefs coach...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Report: MRI confirms high ankle sprain for Patrick Mahomes

While X-rays were negative on Patrick Mahomes‘ ankle, the Chiefs quarterback underwent more tests on Sunday. The results were encouraging for Kansas City. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, an MRI confirmed Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain and that Mahomes did not have any other significant damage. As...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Purdy, Foerster marvel at Shanahan's offensive improv skills

Brock Purdy isn't the only 49er who can improvise on the fly: Coach Kyle Shanahan routinely does it and oftentimes, the improvisation yields successful results. On Thursday, 49ers offensive line and run game coordinator Chris Foerster was asked about San Francisco's offensive success and gave Shanahan credit for thinking outside of the box.
WASHINGTON, CA

