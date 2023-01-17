Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 20, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Felony Shoplifter Stealing MoreThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
Lucy’s Old Country Cooking to Celebrate Grand Opening of Alberta City Location Sunday
Lucy's Old Country Cooking is making Alberta City their new home and will celebrate with a grand opening beginning Sunday morning. The southern-styled "meat and three" restaurant originally operated on Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa, however owners announced in late December that location was closing due to "very short staff" and "the stress of operating at two different locations," according to a Facebook post.
Bham Now
Bobby Flay’s burger franchise considers Birmingham for new locations
Good news, foodies! According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay is looking to build a presence in the Birmingham area. Keep reading for everything we know. Bobby’s Burgers in Birmingham?. Bobby’s Burger’s, a burger franchise co-founded by celebrity Chef Bobbly Flay is targeting...
Bham Now
4 restaurants to enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner
It’s never too early to schedule your Valentine’s Day dinner. For those who want to impress their significant other with a romantic date this year, check out these delicious, mood-setting restaurants around Birmingham. 1. Pursell Farms. Pursell Farms is one of the most beautiful venues in the Greater...
Ten new and upcoming Birmingham restaurants to add to your list in 2023
Looking to dine at a few new restaurants this year? Here are 10 Birmingham-area eateries to add to your list. Aww Shucks, the popular, Guinness World Record-winning Birmingham food truck specializing in fire-roasted corn, held the grand opening for its brick and mortar location on Jan. 20 . The restaurant, located in North Avondale, offers a primarily vegetarian menu including fire-roasted corn and creamy skillet corn-stuffed baked potatoes.
Bham Now
7 amazing weekend events including live music + Birmingham Boat Show—Jan. 20-22
From can’t-miss performances to a community seed swap, Birmingham is bustling with excitement this weekend. Read on to learn which events to put on your calendar—January 20-22. Bite-sized news. Shows galore: Here are 11 concerts you won’t want to miss at the Alys Stephens Center this spring including...
5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner
Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
Shelby Reporter
Helena Old Town Live lineup released
HELENA – The Helena Old Town Board (HOT Board) unveiled the lineup for the 2023 Old Town Live summer concert series. This marks the third year the HOT Board has hosted Old Town Live, and they said they hope to make this series the best yet. “Each year the...
Bham Now
Rare Snow Goose sighting in Mountain Brook Village has birdwatchers thrilled on social media
Earlier this week, social media was a “flutter” on several birding social media sites when the Mountain Brook Animal Control posted a photo and comment about a Snow Goose that had landed in Mountain Brook Village. Below is the post on Facebook:. “A rare sight for Mountain Brook!...
Bham Now
Building Birmingham: The Sloss Story documentary premieres this Thursday, Jan. 19 [TRAILER]
“Building Birmingham: The Sloss Story”— a new film that explores the story of Col. James Withers Sloss, his family and their impact on The Magic City—premieres Thursday, January 19. Keep reading to learn more about the film and where you can watch it. The Sloss Story. Discover...
comebacktown.com
Orlando may have Disney World, but we had Kiddieland
I’m having the best time writing about my early memories of Birmingham. I’ve written about Joy Young, the Terminal Station, Parisian–even my early days at the Downtown YMCA. But as a child, the place I wanted to go was Kiddieland, a small amusement park opened in 1948...
wbrc.com
Veteran owned and operated Birmingham business
wvtm13.com
Rainy weekend and more Impact Weather ahead for Alabama
Soggy weather for the weekend: rainy periods keep it damp, cool and cloudy for Saturday and Sunday, but a stronger storm system brings Impact Weather again next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. WET WEEKEND WEATHER. Chilly, dry air gets replaced by a wetter setup for the weekend,...
Shelby Reporter
Old name, new look: Helena church sees name change, renovations
HELENA – The second oldest church in Shelby County, previously known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church, recently changed its name, and it didn’t have to look far for its new namesake. Before the church was known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian in the early ‘70s, it was previously named...
Several new stores open at Birmingham’s The Summit
Denim apparel retailer Buckle will open at Birmingham’s The Summit on Jan. 25. It’s one of several new tenants added to the shopping center, and the company’s eighth location in Alabama. Buckle already has one store at the Riverchase Galleria. The new 4,541-square-foot store is located next...
Does working from home hurt cities? ‘Don’t shut down shop,’ Birmingham mayor says
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin closed out his “State of the City” address on Tuesday with a direct appeal to business leaders in downtown not to abandon offices to focus on “work from home” strategies. Woodfin, speaking to the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham, suggested working from home...
Birmingham moms partner with BJCTA to spread a message of love
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Finger painting is usually reserved for children, but a group of about 15 mothers gathered for a photo shoot that required painting their hands red to convey a message from their hearts — Stop (The Violence) in the name of Love! It’s the message the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority will […]
wbrc.com
‘Fortified roofs’ recommended for homes frequently hit by storms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in an area that’s hit frequently by heavy storms and tornadoes, you may want to look into getting a roof upgrade. A fortified roof is an upgraded system from a regular roof. It better protects both your roof and your home from storm-related damages, something many people experienced from the tornadoes one week ago.
Donations to Blount County Animal Adoption Center in Country Boy Eddie’s memory
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – Gordon “Country Boy Eddie” Burns’ passing on Friday, Jan. 13, at age 92 left many reminiscing about early mornings spent getting ready for school while he sang to us from the television set. Despite his celebrity, Burns remained down to earth, spending his years at home in Warrior. As a young man, Burns served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Married for 61 years until her passing to Edwina Acton Burns, he is survived by his son, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His early morning television show, “The Country Boy Eddie Show,” aired for 37 years....
‘We may never really know the lives that will be saved’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Foundry Ministries, based in Bessemer, Alabama, is “where lives are reshaped by the hands of God, through Christ-centered programs and services.” Located outside of the city of Cullman near Holly Pond is The Foundry Farm, a refuge in a country setting for men overcoming addiction. Director of The Foundry Farm, Eddie Wilson, said permanently transformed lives through Christ-centered ministries is the vision behind The Foundry Ministries’ story and process. “The Foundry Ministries restores hope and rebuilds the lives of the addict through Christ-centered recovery,” Wilson said. “Our Foundry Farm life-change program is located in Cullman on 60 acres...
ABC 33/40 News
What to know about raising backyard chickens as in-store egg prices rise
The price of eggs is up 60% from this time last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some may be looking for an alternative, like raising backyard chickens, but what do you need to know before starting the process?. "They'll lay one egg a day. However, many, if...
