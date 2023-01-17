Read full article on original website
Mildred Joann McAfee Felty Willocks, age 79
Mildred Joann McAfee Felty Willocks, better known as Aunt Granny, age 79, took her final walk from this life into the next holding the hand of Jesus on January 13, 2023 at Cumberland Village nursing home in LaFollette, TN. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Maryville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She loved her family.
WLAF features Jan. 23, 1971, Sunday night with Casey Kasem
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The fun of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 The 70s trips back to January 23, 1971, Sunday night at 8 pm over WLAF radio. The fun three hours of memories are brought to you by Maynard’s Auto Parts and State Representative Dennis Powers.
Woodson’s Cash Stores alleges unfair practices by City of LaFollette
LAFOLLETTE, TN.-(WLAF)- A LaFollette business is pushing back against the City of LaFollette after the city has used alleged unfair practices and denied a business license. Last week, Woodson’s Cash Stores filed a motion for the city’s Cease and Desist letter, issued to the business earlier this month, to be vacated. At the crux of the dispute is Woodson’s building that formerly housed the IGA Grocery Store. After that building sat empty for an extended period of time, Woodson’s Cash Stores elected to use it as storage facility making rental space available to the public.
Ayers Auction & Real Estate online auctions are open, others soon will
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The region’s auction leader leads the way again with online auctions. Take a moment this weekend and see what Ayers Auction and Real Estate has on the block and what’s going on the block in the near future. Connect HERE and browse Ayers...
