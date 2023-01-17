LAFOLLETTE, TN.-(WLAF)- A LaFollette business is pushing back against the City of LaFollette after the city has used alleged unfair practices and denied a business license. Last week, Woodson’s Cash Stores filed a motion for the city’s Cease and Desist letter, issued to the business earlier this month, to be vacated. At the crux of the dispute is Woodson’s building that formerly housed the IGA Grocery Store. After that building sat empty for an extended period of time, Woodson’s Cash Stores elected to use it as storage facility making rental space available to the public.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO