ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Bosses are increasing RTO requirements, but experts say it won't stick: 'We're at an inflection point'

If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
CNBC

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands on why financial inclusion is key

Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands is also United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development. In an exclusive interview, Tania Bryer talks to her about the role and why financial inclusion is so important to development.
CNBC

China says Covid outbreak has infected 80% of population

The possibility of a big Covid-19 rebound in China over the next two or three months is remote as 80% of people have been infected, a prominent government scientist said on Saturday. China has passed the peak of Covid patients in fever clinics, emergency rooms and with critical conditions, a...
CNBC

Ron Insana says the solution to the inflation problem is more workers

Demography is destiny, or at least many economists believe that to be true. That concept began with Thomas Robert Malthus, the 18th century British economist and demographer, who believed that overpopulation would lead to starvation and poverty if the world and Britain, more specifically, did not control population growth. His...
CNBC

Bank of Japan defends yield curve control measures, intends to stick to ultra-easy monetary policy

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday defended the central bank's decision to widen the trading band in its yield curve control program. Speaking during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Kuroda said it was "not wrong" for the BOJ's board to widen its tolerance range for the yield on its 10-year government bond from 25 basis points to 50 basis points last month.
CNBC

Chinese pray for health in Lunar New Year as Covid death toll rises

China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday as officials reported almost 13,000 new deaths caused by the virus between Jan. 13 and 19. Earlier, officials reported almost 13,000 deaths related to Covid in hospitals between Jan. 13 and 19, adding to the nearly 60,000 in the month or so before that.
CNBC

Oil rises, posts second week of gains on China demand outlook

Oil rose by about $1 a barrel on Friday and posted second straight weekly gain, spurred largely by brightening economic prospects for China and resulting expectations of a boost to fuel demand in the world's second-biggest economy. The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in China is set to increase global demand...
CNBC

Watch the Federal Reserve's Waller speak live on the economy and interest rates

[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak Friday at 1 p.m. before the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. Afterwards, CNBC's Steve Liesman will conduct a question-and-answer session.

Comments / 0

Community Policy