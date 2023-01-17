Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
New Coffee Shop, Brew House Kentlands, Coming Soon to Gaithersburg
Brew House Kentlands is coming soon to 325 Main Street in Gaithersburg. Per its logo, it touts itself as being the “best coffee shop in Kentlands.” Brew House Kentlands will be taking over the previous home of Clear Skies Meadery, which has opened its new meadery at 15201 Display Ct in Rockville.
mocoshow.com
Update on Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio
Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio has it alcoholic beverage license hearing with Montgomery County scheduled for February 16 at 10am, according to signage on the front door of the building. The restaurant is going to be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Montgomery | Shopping mall in Maryland
Westfield Montgomery is an upscale shopping center located in Bethesda, Maryland, on Democracy Boulevard near Interstate 270 and the Capital Beltway. The mall opened in March 1968, with three anchor stores and 58 small stores. The first anchors were the Hecht Company, Garfinckel's, and Sears. One of the small stores was the Bond Stores outlet. In the mid-1970s expansion, $4.5 million was spent on 155,000 square feet for the Woodward & Lothrop store and 60,000 square feet to build 40 additional stores. In the October 1991 renovation, Nordstrom and Crate & Barrel stores entered the mall.
mocoshow.com
Dalia’s Falafel to Open Brick and Mortar Location in Bethesda
Dalia’s Falafel is opening its first brick and mortar location at 7750 Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda. Signage on the restaurant is expected to go up this weekend and we’re told the restaurant plans to open within the next two months. Dalia’s opened up as a pop-up restaurant at 4223 Howard Avenue in Kensington back in August 2020. Menu items include falafel pita sandwiches and falafel bowls, both which include falafel patties, tomato, onions, cabbage, pickles, carrots, cucumbers, tahini and spicy schug sauce. The Kensington pop up will close once the Bethesda location opens.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Mall Celebrates the Year of the Rabbit with Traditional Lunar New Year Celebrations, January 22 and 29
Per Westfield Montgomery: Westfield Montgomery is celebrating the Lunar New Year Jan. 22 and 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. marking the Chinese New Year with celebrations hosted in partnership with the Chinese Culture and Community Service Center (CCACC). Westfield Montgomery presents a series of well-designed and prepared cultural performances, including traditional dragon and lion dances, artisticdemonstrations, martial arts, and more! Along with these performances, the center has been adorned with festive decorations throughout.
mocoshow.com
Nike Unite Sets New Opening Date for Upcoming Downtown Silver Spring Store
Back in June we let you know that a Nike Unite store is coming to Downtown Silver Spring, taking over the location that was formerly home to DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse location at 910 Ellsworth Drive. After previously setting an opening date of November 3rd on its Google listing, the store pushed back the opening to “2023”, and then set an opening date of Thursday, February 2nd. The date has been pushed back again to Thursday, February 16th, according to its Google listing. This was first reported by Source of the Spring.
storereporter.com
Rockville movie theater reaches “The End,” Party City goes bankrupt
The final curtain is coming down on Rockville’s Regal Cinema, which will close its doors next month on East Montgomery Avenue. Parent company Cineworld, the second-largest movie theater chain after AMC, is shuttering 39 of its 500 locations after filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy last fall. Business Insider was first to report on the impending closings.
popville.com
Alley Cat in Friendship Heights officially opened!
Thanks to all who emailed and messaged: “Alley Cat in Friendship Heights officially opened last week. They are having their grand opening this Sunday”. Alley Cat’s Facebook says: “Come on in for the only best Moroccan dishes in the whole District of Columbia”. Check out all their...
mocoshow.com
Golfdom “The Golfer’s Store” is Coming to Rockville
Golfdom “The Golfer’s Store” has leased the space that was formerly home to Pier 1 Imports at 12137 Rockville Pike in the Pike Center– the shopping center that’s home to TGI Friday’s, according to a Biz Journals Report. The space has been home to Spirit Halloween in the years since Pier 1 Imports closed.
mocoshow.com
Update on Shake Shack in Kentlands
Permanent signage is now up at the upcoming Shake Shake location in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood. No opening date has been announced but we’re told the restaurant is expected to open in the first half of 2023. Shake Shack has additional MoCo locations at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda and Cabin John Village in Potomac.
Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services store gets upgrade
ROCKVILLE, Md. — One of the oldest and busiest Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) stores in Montgomery County is re-opening after getting an upgrade. Montgomery County's Department of Alcohol Beverage Services is set to re-open its Montrose store under its upgraded retail concept, "Oak Barrel & Vine," at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 27.
ggwash.org
A love song for Lakeforest Mall
Gaithersburg’s Lakeforest Mall will close in March, the latest casualty in a long line of once-bustling malls that lost their place, and business. The mall is nostalgic for me, and so, wanting to see it again while I still could, I took a few hours on a recent Saturday to visit Gaithersburg and walk the mall.
mocoshow.com
Chef Tony’s at Amalfi “Quietly” Opened on Thursday
In November we let you know that longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville was bought by the owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda. The restaurant, now known as Chef Tony’s at Amalfi, has “quietly” reopened, according to a social media post by the restaurant.
progressivegrocer.com
Giant Food's Newest Maryland Store Touts Upgraded Amenities, Departments
Giant Food will open its newest store on Jan. 20 in Crofton, Md., which will feature the regional grocer’s upgraded amenities and departments. Located at 1649 Crofton Center, the 56,000-square-foot store offers expanded natural and organic selections, an extensive gourmet cheese section, full-service meat and seafood departments, and a wide variety of prepared food offerings, including made-in-house fresh sushi and smoked meats. Additional amenities include a Starbucks café and a full-service floral department.
mocoshow.com
Montrose Alcohol Beverage Services Location to Reopen as ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’ Later This Month
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) will re-open its Montrose store under its upgraded retail concept, “Oak Barrel & Vine,” at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. The celebration and ribbon cutting will occur in front of the store, located at 1205-B Rockville Pike in the Montrose Crossing shopping center in Rockville. County Executive Marc Elrich, other elected officials and alcohol industry representatives plan to attend the opening.
mocoshow.com
MoCo’s Newest Roaming Rooster Now Open
Roaming Rooster at 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg is currently holding its soft opening. The restaurant has an official grand opening scheduled for February 15. Roaming Rooster is located in the space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Duck Donuts permanently closed in August. Roaming...
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
Rockville house fire causes road closures
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A house fire that broke out Friday night in Rockville, Maryland caused roads to close. Police claim the roadways are shut down at Fletcher and Broadwood at Baltimore Road. Anyone traveling in the area was asked to seek an alternate route due to a heavy firefighter...
rockvillenights.com
Sameday Health closes; T-Mobile, Everything But Water temporarily close at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Three businesses have closed their doors at Westfield Montgomery Mall this week, but only one is permanent. Sameday Health has cleared out its space. The COVID-19, flu, strep and STD-testing clinic appears to have consolidated its Bethesda operations at its 5826 Nicholson Lane location in White Flint. T-Mobile and Everything...
$100k Lottery Ticket Sold in Downtown Silver Spring
Maryland Lottery reports that a $100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in downtown Silver Spring was claimed last week. The Twin Towers Market at 1110 Fidler Ln. sold a $100,000 Lucky scratch-off ticket, according to a press release. Additionally, an unclaimed $50,000 Cash ticket was sold at the Colonial Shell at...
