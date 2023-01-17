ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITN

Eastern Carolina church celebrates Lunar New year as congregation

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Peace Presbyterian Church families and congregation brought in the Lunar New Year with Korean traditions, lunch, and games. This new year celebration doesn’t always take place within the church, however, the Lunar New Year fell on a Sunday, and the Korean congregation at the Winterville Church wanted to practice the Saebae tradition of celebrating the new year together.
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina county sees second sewer overflow within seven days

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of gallons of sewer water flowed behind homes outside of one city here in the east. According to Havelock City officials, 27,500 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged behind 603 Salem Court and 499 Creekbridge Court flowed into Slocum Creek Sunday. This is the second...
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Kinston intersection closed for traffic improvements

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The NC Department of Transportation will begin work on a project to close the open median between Lowe’s Home Improvement and the Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. The new raised media design is intended to increase safety and improve traffic flow in the area. Construction...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Storm drainage work begins in New Bern park

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Construction is underway in Union Point Park to improve storm drainage. The improvements have a $58,00 price tag. The money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act. The project is just under a week in progress. Officials with the city’s public works department say...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Kinston intersection under reconstruction for safety

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is closing the open median where Lowe’s Home Improvement and Pinelawn Memorial Park are located and will construct what is known as a reduced conflict intersection.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Greenville author hosts dinner to fundraise for Awaken Coffee

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An author here in the east hosted a benefit dinner for Awaken Coffee, a non-profit coffee shop that will employ adults with special needs here in the east. Awaken Coffee Co-Founder Carol Preston and author Lisa Allen put together a dinner as one of the final...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Two people killed in Pitt County house fire

A Marine sergeant based at Camp Lejeune faces charges in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing. Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville dealerships talk vehicle prices as costs cool

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Used vehicle prices hit a new record in June 2021, rising 45%. That’s based on the Consumer Price Index. However, those prices are finally dropping, with the most recent study showing an 8.8% decrease. “Things are definitely coming back in line now. I would say...
