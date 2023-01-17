Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
WPBF News 25
Police looking for who shot and killed a Riviera Beach man
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a homicide in the area of 100 block of West Street in Riviera Beach that took place Saturday, around 3:39 p.m. According to police, upon arrival patrol units found a 49-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Never miss anything: Sign...
cw34.com
Vigil held for mother slain in Fort Pierce MLK day shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A vigil was held for the mother killed during a mass shooting in Fort Pierce. People gathered on Jan. 20 to remember 29-year-old Nikkitia Bryant. Loved ones say Bryant was one of the innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire in Fort Pierce's Ellis Park, shot in front of her 9-year-old daughter.
californiaexaminer.net
Man Shot And Killed On West 18th Street Close To Midtown Grocery
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — On Saturday afternoon, a man was fatally shot in the neighborhood of a Riviera Beach convenience store. Brittany Collins, a spokeswoman for the Riviera Beach Police Department, stated that officers responded to a shooting that took place shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Midtown Grocery, which is located in the 100 block of West 18th Street.
WPBF News 25
Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Wellington gated community
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide that took place in the Olympia community in Wellington Friday. Deputies responded to the 2100 Block of Balsan Way around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman and a man both killed by gunshot wounds.
Person of interest cleared in deadly MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce
MIAMI - A man named as a person of interest in a deadly shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce has been cleared. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Fredrick Lamar Johnson, 27, turned himself in to police on Wednesday and after speaking with him, he was ruled out for any involvement in the shooting. Investigators said the shooting, which left a 29-year-old woman dead and injured seven others, was not random. "This was not a random mass shooting," Sheriff Ken Mascara said on Thursday. "Someone just didn't walk into a park and start firing. The shooting occurred between two known individuals who got into an argument and decided to resolve their differences with gunfire." The sheriff's office is now adding a $5,000 reward for anyone who can come forward with information in the case.
cw34.com
Police investigating two deaths near Wawa in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating two deaths in Palm Springs. According to a PIO with the Palm Springs Police Department, on Jan. 22, two dead bodies were found near the Wawa on Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue. This is believed to be an isolated incident.
cw34.com
Antisemitic propaganda found on Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicles
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A bomb squad and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was called to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office headquarters this morning. According to a PIO with the Sheriff's office, on Jan. 22, someone put antisemitic propaganda and small bags filled with an unknown substance on vehicles in the employee parking lot.
cw34.com
Deputy suspended for shoplifting arrest at Home Depot
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a weeklong suspension for shoplifting at Home Depot, an Internal Affairs investigation revealed. According to the IA report, authorities arrested Deputy Daniel Golubovic for stealing $46.56 worth of items from the store on...
Sheriff: Agency working 'around the clock' on Fort Pierce shooting
Authorities said Thursday the man who was once a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce earlier this week is no longer a person of interest.
cw34.com
Four people ejected during crash involving a Tesla in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were taken to the hospital and one to a trauma center after a crash in Martin County. It happened on Jan. 20 around midnight on Dixie Highway and Savannah Road. Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said the crash involved a...
Children's center van riddled with bullets in Fort Pierce shooting
In the chaos of Monday's mass shooting in Fort Pierce, which occurred at an event that followed a Martin Luther King Jr. parade, a van belonging to a children's center was hit by several bullets.
cw34.com
Teacher with gun said he was 'being watched through his phone' before arrest
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The teacher arrested for bringing a gun and knife to school claimed he was "being watched through his phone" prior to his arrest. Royal Palm Beach Community High School teacher Robert Krasnicki, 42, was found with a loaded Palmetto Dagger 9mm firearm and a pocket knife with a three and a half inch blade, according to the arrest report.
cw34.com
Woman left methadone clinic before fatal hit-and-run: PBSO
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman charged in a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Lake Worth Beach had left a methadone clinic minutes before the fatal crash. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 36-year-old Celeste Bokstrom on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
cw34.com
Man robs Chase Bank in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man got away with an undisclosed amount at a bank today in Lake Worth. On Jan. 21, around 1:30 p.m., a man walked in to the Chase Bank on 2603 10th Ave N 1st with a firearm. According to a PIO with...
cw34.com
Meet the candidates for Riviera Beach Police Chief
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Meet the candidates for Riviera Beach Police Chief. Below are the bios provided by the City of Riviera Beach. Joshua Lewis grew up in Palm Beach County. Joshua said 27 years ago, he did a ride along with his best friend, who was a police officer for the Riviera Beach Police Department. He grew to love the police officers and the community. He’s been in law enforcement for 26 years with the Riviera Beach Police Department and currently serves as the Interim Police Chief.
cw34.com
Man's body found behind house in Fellsmere
FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found behind a home in Fellsmere. The Fellsmere Police Department responded to a call on Jan. 19, regarding a dead Hispanic man behind a home at 1018 Lincoln Street. The first officer on scene said the person who made the report led them to the body. The officer confirmed the man was dead and contacted the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene unit and the Medical Examiner’s Office for investigative assistance.
cw34.com
Family remembers 'full of life' young mom killed in MLK car show Fort Pierce shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla — Family and friends are remembering the vibrant impact young Fort Pierce mother 29-year-old Nikkitia Bryant left. "She was full of life. The life of the party, always smiling," mother Nikkiti White tells CBS12 News Tuesday night. White says her daughter, described as a loving mother...
cw34.com
11-year-old student missing for weeks found safe
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Eleven-year-old old Jaliyah Williams had been missing since going to her school bus stop in Riviera Beach on the morning of January 5. We’re happy to report that she’s been found safe and sound. Jaliyah Williams was found in Valdosta, Georgia with...
cw34.com
Missing 62-year-old woman found safe
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Elisme found safe. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is looking for a missing 62-year-old woman. Deputies say Lucie Elisme was last hear from on Monday, Jan. 16. She was later reported missing by a friend on Jan. 18. Elisme was...
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
