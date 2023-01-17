Read full article on original website
UA incubator selects 6 startups for third cohort
The University of Arkansas announced Friday (Jan. 20) that six startups will participate in the third cohort of the Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP). The spring 2023 cohort includes five companies focused on cycling and one with a focus on mountain climbing. According to a news release, GORP is the...
Education nonprofit to honor Shelley Simpson
Economics Arkansas, a nonprofit educational organization that promotes economic literacy to K-12 students, will present the 2023 Excellence in Free Enterprise Award to J.B. Hunt Transport Services President Shelley Simpson. Simpson became president of the Lowell-based carrier in August 2022. She joined the company in 1994. “Simpson’s innovative leadership and...
