Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon Police blotter Jan. 11-16

Incident description: Speed Limit - 20 mph School Zone. Street names: Pine Street/Kirk Street, Mount Vernon. Incident description: 25 mph Except St. Rt. Outside Bus Dist. Incident description: ACDA - Assured Clear Distance Ahead. Date and time: 01/11/23 12:11. Street names: East Gambier Street/Gambier Road, Mount Vernon. Incident description: Expired...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WHIO Dayton

US-68 SB crash traps woman inside vehicle

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman was trapped inside her car after a crash on U.S. Route 68 early Saturday morning. Multiple crews were called to U.S. Route 68, just south of the Dayton Road overpass, at around 5:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash with entrapment, Clark County Dispatch told News Center 7.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. Find an explanation of the levels below. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In Ohio, there are three levels of Snow Emergency labeled, Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3.
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nearly 400 cars stolen from central Ohioans in 2023, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Less than three weeks into 2023, police have identified what is proving to be one of the most common crimes in central Ohio, especially among juvenile offenders: car thefts. Nearly 400 cars have been stolen in the greater Columbus area since Jan. 1, according to police reports. This week, Clinton Township […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 22

This list will be updated throughout Sunday afternoon and evening. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Consistent snow fall Sunday morning and afternoon is causing snow emergencies to be placed across central Ohio. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of central Ohio throughout Sunday. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, there […]
OHIO STATE
Route Fifty

Automated Vehicles Coming to Ohio Roads

Ohio has commenced two projects to test automated vehicles on its roadways, including on a 35-mile stretch of highway known as “the world’s most connected highway.”. One of the two deployments will feature two 53-foot tractor-trailers equipped with platooning technology, which allows the lead truck to control the speed and braking for the two vehicles so they can travel together closely at highway speeds.
OHIO STATE
WTAP

Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon pet grooming business expands to offer walk-in vet services

A Mount Vernon pet groomer is expanding to offer walk-in veterinary services. "We are starting out Jan. 28 with once-a-month service," David Ulery-Hart, owner of Pet Grooming and Dog Wash, told the Mount Vernon News. "You just come in if you need vaccines, wound care, puppy first visits, exams. The doctor will see you for $25."
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WDTN

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Ohio history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite shorter, warmer […]
OHIO STATE
10TV

Spill of 150,000 gallons of waste materials leads Ohio AG Yost to seek injunction against farm operators

CARDINGTON, Ohio — For years, neighbors living near a farm in Morrow County have complained about foul odors, noise and truck traffic. Over the years, the operators of the farm and a company named Renergy have collected animal and food waste, which they’ve used to feed a digester as a means to help generate electricity. The leftover waste products have been spread on nearby farmland as fertilizer.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs

LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
LIMA, OH

