Ohio has commenced two projects to test automated vehicles on its roadways, including on a 35-mile stretch of highway known as “the world’s most connected highway.”. One of the two deployments will feature two 53-foot tractor-trailers equipped with platooning technology, which allows the lead truck to control the speed and braking for the two vehicles so they can travel together closely at highway speeds.

