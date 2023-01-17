Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon Police blotter Jan. 11-16
Incident description: Speed Limit - 20 mph School Zone. Street names: Pine Street/Kirk Street, Mount Vernon. Incident description: 25 mph Except St. Rt. Outside Bus Dist. Incident description: ACDA - Assured Clear Distance Ahead. Date and time: 01/11/23 12:11. Street names: East Gambier Street/Gambier Road, Mount Vernon. Incident description: Expired...
US-68 SB crash traps woman inside vehicle
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman was trapped inside her car after a crash on U.S. Route 68 early Saturday morning. Multiple crews were called to U.S. Route 68, just south of the Dayton Road overpass, at around 5:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash with entrapment, Clark County Dispatch told News Center 7.
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. Find an explanation of the levels below. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In Ohio, there are three levels of Snow Emergency labeled, Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3.
Nearly 400 cars stolen from central Ohioans in 2023, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Less than three weeks into 2023, police have identified what is proving to be one of the most common crimes in central Ohio, especially among juvenile offenders: car thefts. Nearly 400 cars have been stolen in the greater Columbus area since Jan. 1, according to police reports. This week, Clinton Township […]
Vacuum battery pack explodes, starts house fire in Ohio
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Emergency officials say an Ohio home fire started after a vacuum battery pack exploded. Pomeroy Fire Department says crews found one room on fire at the home on State Route 733 near Forest Run Road in Salisbury Township, Ohio. Pomeroy FD says firefighters used a hand line to put the […]
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 22
This list will be updated throughout Sunday afternoon and evening. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Consistent snow fall Sunday morning and afternoon is causing snow emergencies to be placed across central Ohio. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of central Ohio throughout Sunday. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, there […]
Automated Vehicles Coming to Ohio Roads
Ohio has commenced two projects to test automated vehicles on its roadways, including on a 35-mile stretch of highway known as “the world’s most connected highway.”. One of the two deployments will feature two 53-foot tractor-trailers equipped with platooning technology, which allows the lead truck to control the speed and braking for the two vehicles so they can travel together closely at highway speeds.
WTAP
Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
Mount Vernon News
Mount Vernon pet grooming business expands to offer walk-in vet services
A Mount Vernon pet groomer is expanding to offer walk-in veterinary services. "We are starting out Jan. 28 with once-a-month service," David Ulery-Hart, owner of Pet Grooming and Dog Wash, told the Mount Vernon News. "You just come in if you need vaccines, wound care, puppy first visits, exams. The doctor will see you for $25."
US Marshals searching for 4 escaped inmates believed to be traveling to Ohio from Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Update: Four of the inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail were arrested on Saturday in Butler County, Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. U.S. Marshals are currently searching for four men who allegedly escaped from a county jail and are now believed to be somewhere in Ohio.
WTOL-TV
All I-75 South lanes at Ohio-Michigan state line reopened after crash Friday
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — All lanes of I-75 South at the Ohio-Michigan state line are reopened and traffic is moving against after crews responded to a crash at approximately 3:30 p.m. and reduced traffic to one lane. There is no word yet if the crash resulted in any injuries.
Ohio gun laws dodge block on enforcement, going into effect soon
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A lawsuit aiming to block newly-passed gun limitations in Columbus has hit a new hurdle, as the judge overseeing the case disagreed with the state. Attorney General Dave Yost, acting on behalf of the state, filed the lawsuit against the City of Columbus arguing that its new gun laws violate the […]
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Ohio history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite shorter, warmer […]
Spill of 150,000 gallons of waste materials leads Ohio AG Yost to seek injunction against farm operators
CARDINGTON, Ohio — For years, neighbors living near a farm in Morrow County have complained about foul odors, noise and truck traffic. Over the years, the operators of the farm and a company named Renergy have collected animal and food waste, which they’ve used to feed a digester as a means to help generate electricity. The leftover waste products have been spread on nearby farmland as fertilizer.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Nominates Brian Baldridge as Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Governor Mike DeWine announced he will nominate Brian Baldridge of Winchester to be the next Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Baldridge is currently a State Representative for the 90th Ohio House District which encompasses all of Adams and Scioto counties and parts of Brown County. Baldridge...
Ohio considers raising, or even replacing, the state’s gas tax
COLUMBUS, Ohio— With state gas-tax revenues falling as vehicles become more fuel-efficient, state transportation officials are studying whether to raise the tax again, hike registration fees or even charge motorists based on how many miles they drive in Ohio. While no change appears to be looming in the near...
Power restored to many FirstEnergy customers
The power is out for hundreds of FirstEnergy electric customers in Northeast Ohio, but the lights have come back on for the bulk of the thousands who lost power Thursday night.
NBC4 Columbus
Wind gusts cause power outages and blow trampolines across central Ohio
It didn't stick around for long, but a January wind and rain storm still managed to pack a punch in central Ohio. Wind gusts cause power outages and blow trampolines …. It didn't stick around for long, but a January wind and rain storm still managed to pack a punch in central Ohio.
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
Full list: NE Ohio Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
