Cyril, OK

Affidavit: 4-year-old killed by caregiver, body buried

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
Texoma's Homepage
 5 days ago

CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) – New court documents are painting a gruesome picture of what might have happened to a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma child.

For days, crews and volunteers have been searching for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield in and around the town of Cyril.

OSBI gives insight into case of missing 4-year-old

On Monday, officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation clarified that crews were searching for Athena’s remains.

Now, court documents are providing more details about what may have happened to her.

Officials say 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near the 200 block of W. Nebraska in Cyril.

Athena Brownfield Credit: OSBI

Investigators say it all began when a postal carrier reported finding Brownfield’s 5-year-old sister outside her home.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Athena’s 5-year-old sister told the postal carrier that she “had been home alone and she is tired of being alone.”

At that point, the postal carrier reported the incident to police and they got in contact with Alysia Adams.

While speaking to police, the documents state that Alysia Adams asked officers where Athena was.

Man charged with child endangerment after falling on them

That’s when they realized the child was missing.

Court documents state that the children’s biological mother left the girls in the care of Alysia Adams and her husband, Ivon , for approximately one-and-a-half to two years.

However, officials say Alysia and Ivon never took the children to the doctor for check-ups and did not enroll the 5-year-old in school.

OSBI agents arrested Alysia Adams on two complaints of child neglect.

Alysia Adams, photo provided by Caddo County Sheriff

The next day, authorities confirmed that Adams’ husband, Ivon Adams, was arrested in Phoenix , Arizona.

He is facing a first-degree murder charge and a child neglect charge.

Ivon Adams Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

According to the affidavit, Alysia Adams confessed that she knew that Athena was dead.

Court documents show that Alysia Adams told investigators that around midnight on Christmas Day, Ivon Adams beat Athena and held her up by her arms.

The report states that Athena “was not moving and her eyes were barely open. He then laid her on the ground and punched her at least three more times in the chest. [Athena] never moved after that.”

The affidavit states that Ivon Adams told Alysia that he buried Athena’s body near a fence line that was near their old property in Grady County.

So far, Athena’s body has not been found.

