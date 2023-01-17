ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Lexington police attempt to locate 2 males following firearm discharge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer discharged their firearm early Sunday morning. At 4:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard for a report of two male individuals breaking into vehicles. According to officials, when an officer arrived, they saw a car with people in it and got out of their cruiser. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated toward the officer, who subsequently fired their gun.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting. Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on Saturday. The victim’s injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover. Robertson is charged with...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Link 2 Hope | Connecting women to Yes Cerv! program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. In central Kentucky, the Yes Cerv! was launched in 2021 to provide women with free lifesaving screenings. In this Link to Hope, how Kentucky CancerLink can connect women in under-served communities with the help they need by using someone to navigate them in a language they understand.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

UK researcher hopes study can help combat food insecurity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 500,000 people in Kentucky are facing hunger. That means 1 in 8 people face hunger in the Commonwealth, according to Feeding America. “Then, right now, farmers getting these grain crops, but with this climate change, we cannot just keep getting the same quality or same amount of food, and we need to find a way to tackle this problem,” said associate professor in the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Department of Plant and Soil Sciences, Tomo Kawashima.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Greenhouse17 helping to advocate against domestic violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2022, there were 13 domestic violence related homicides in Lexington. Nearly three weeks into 2023, a man is being charged with fetal homicide. Darlene Thomas, with Greenhouse17 has worked in this field for more than 30 years, and she said people in domestic violence relationships can be at a great risk during pregnancy.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UK hosts event to encourage FCPS students to pursue skills in STEM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Women make up 50% of the overall workforce, but only 28% of the STEM workforce according to Dell. That’s why the Girls Who Game program is designed to strengthen the girl-centric ecosystem and foster interest and engagement in STEM-related fields. “How many of us already...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington man charged with fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man was arrested for fetal homicide following a domestic violence incident. Lexington Police say officers were called to a local hospital for a victim of domestic violence Friday morning. Police say the female victim suffered a miscarriage following a domestic violence assault. Police charged...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

KSP death investigation following human remains found in Boyle Co.

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Post 7 is investigating a death after human remains were found in Boyle County. KSP was contacted at around 7:00 PM on Friday night for possible human remains discovered. Human skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains are being taken by the Boyle County Coroner to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Organization helping Ky. family who lost home in fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A family was left without a home after a fire destroyed it. Now, one organization is asking for your help to help them. Lisa Hernandez is feeling overwhelmed after losing everything she owned in a tragic electrical fire on Monday. However, the Gathering Place Mission in Georgetown is making it their mission to raise enough money and resources to help this family get back on their feet.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

BourbonCon wraps up in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians gathered on Saturday for day two of BourbonCon. “It’s a little bit risky that we decided to do it in dry January, and then we learned that Kentucky really doesn’t have a dry January,” said Angela Mitcham, member of Highline Hospitality. This...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills

BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills. However, it’s not the cost of water that is causing the outrage. Burgin’s water bills also include sewer and garbage collection. Mayor Joseph Monroe says both have risen substantially.
BURGIN, KY
WKYT 27

UK’s Masai Russell breaks NCAA 60m hurdles record

LUBBOCK, Tx. (WKYT) - Kentucky grad student Masai Russell broke the collegiate record in the 60-meter hurdles on Friday, running a time of 7.75 seconds in the Red Raider Open in Lubbock, Texas. Russell, who just six days ago entered the all-time collegiate top-10 list in the event, broke the...
LUBBOCK, TX
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Messy System For Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s feeling the part of January out there today, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year. As we get into the weekend, we have a messy system taking shape for Sunday, with a bigger storm coming by the middle of next week.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking cooler temperatures, a wild wind, clouds, and a few snow showers for Friday. The good news, we’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds, for Saturday, before our next weather maker brings a winter mix, on Sunday. We’ll dry out for the majority of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH: Friday high school basketball highlights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here are Friday’s high school basketball highlights from around the area:. Madison Central at Frederick Douglass; Dunbar at Lexington Catholic; Paris at Clark Co.; Lexington Christian at Lafayette. Henry Clay at Sayre; East Jessamine at Great Crossing; Frankfort at Franklin Co. Paris at Clark Co....
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky hands Texas A&M first conference loss of the season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (13-6, 4-3 SEC) beat the Texas A&M Aggies (13-6, 5-1 SEC) inside Rupp Arena Saturday afternoon, 76-67 to make it three-straight wins. The Wildcats trailed 31-29 at the half. Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, coming off a huge performance against...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy