WKYT 27
Lexington police attempt to locate 2 males following firearm discharge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer discharged their firearm early Sunday morning. At 4:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard for a report of two male individuals breaking into vehicles. According to officials, when an officer arrived, they saw a car with people in it and got out of their cruiser. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated toward the officer, who subsequently fired their gun.
WKYT 27
Arrest made in connection with Lakeshore Dr. shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting. Daquan Robertson is accused of shooting a man on Lakeshore Drive shortly before midnight on Saturday. The victim’s injuries have been reported as non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover. Robertson is charged with...
WKYT 27
Link 2 Hope | Connecting women to Yes Cerv! program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. In central Kentucky, the Yes Cerv! was launched in 2021 to provide women with free lifesaving screenings. In this Link to Hope, how Kentucky CancerLink can connect women in under-served communities with the help they need by using someone to navigate them in a language they understand.
WKYT 27
UK researcher hopes study can help combat food insecurity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 500,000 people in Kentucky are facing hunger. That means 1 in 8 people face hunger in the Commonwealth, according to Feeding America. “Then, right now, farmers getting these grain crops, but with this climate change, we cannot just keep getting the same quality or same amount of food, and we need to find a way to tackle this problem,” said associate professor in the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment Department of Plant and Soil Sciences, Tomo Kawashima.
WKYT 27
Greenhouse17 helping to advocate against domestic violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2022, there were 13 domestic violence related homicides in Lexington. Nearly three weeks into 2023, a man is being charged with fetal homicide. Darlene Thomas, with Greenhouse17 has worked in this field for more than 30 years, and she said people in domestic violence relationships can be at a great risk during pregnancy.
WKYT 27
UK hosts event to encourage FCPS students to pursue skills in STEM
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Women make up 50% of the overall workforce, but only 28% of the STEM workforce according to Dell. That’s why the Girls Who Game program is designed to strengthen the girl-centric ecosystem and foster interest and engagement in STEM-related fields. “How many of us already...
WKYT 27
Lexington man charged with fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man was arrested for fetal homicide following a domestic violence incident. Lexington Police say officers were called to a local hospital for a victim of domestic violence Friday morning. Police say the female victim suffered a miscarriage following a domestic violence assault. Police charged...
WKYT 27
‘We are trying to help out in any way possible’: New ONE Lexington member talks about organization’s mission
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ONE Lexington’s mission is to bring city government and community resources together to reduce gun violence among youth and young adults. Kenneth Payne is the Community Outreach Advocate for ONE Lexington. He’s been on the job for a month. Payne and other ONE Lexington...
WKYT 27
KSP death investigation following human remains found in Boyle Co.
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Post 7 is investigating a death after human remains were found in Boyle County. KSP was contacted at around 7:00 PM on Friday night for possible human remains discovered. Human skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The remains are being taken by the Boyle County Coroner to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
WKYT 27
Organization helping Ky. family who lost home in fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A family was left without a home after a fire destroyed it. Now, one organization is asking for your help to help them. Lisa Hernandez is feeling overwhelmed after losing everything she owned in a tragic electrical fire on Monday. However, the Gathering Place Mission in Georgetown is making it their mission to raise enough money and resources to help this family get back on their feet.
WKYT 27
Good Question: Do WKYT meteorologists use a teleprompter when they give the forecasts?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Teleprompters are one tool we use to bring you the news, but do we all use them? That’s a question one viewer asked. For today’s Good Question, Colin asks, Do the meteorologists use a teleprompter when they give the forecasts?. A little behind-the-scenes secret,...
WKYT 27
BourbonCon wraps up in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians gathered on Saturday for day two of BourbonCon. “It’s a little bit risky that we decided to do it in dry January, and then we learned that Kentucky really doesn’t have a dry January,” said Angela Mitcham, member of Highline Hospitality. This...
WKYT 27
Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills
BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills. However, it’s not the cost of water that is causing the outrage. Burgin’s water bills also include sewer and garbage collection. Mayor Joseph Monroe says both have risen substantially.
WKYT 27
Towing company employee injured after truck left at crime scene bursts into flames
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a theft complaint for police escalated into an event that left one person recovering from burns. On Wednesday, Jackson County Sheriff Daniel Issacs was called to a home off Highway 421 for a report of some people stealing items from the property.
WKYT 27
UK’s Masai Russell breaks NCAA 60m hurdles record
LUBBOCK, Tx. (WKYT) - Kentucky grad student Masai Russell broke the collegiate record in the 60-meter hurdles on Friday, running a time of 7.75 seconds in the Red Raider Open in Lubbock, Texas. Russell, who just six days ago entered the all-time collegiate top-10 list in the event, broke the...
WKYT 27
Good Samaritans save man’s life inside Bourbon Co. Restaurant
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A well-known Paris restaurant is sharing a moment that saved one man’s life. Elgin Leggett and his wife Jennifer were having a meal together at Jerry’s in Bourbon County when he choked and went into cardiac arrest. “He seemed perfectly fine throughout the...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Messy System For Sunday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s feeling the part of January out there today, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year. As we get into the weekend, we have a messy system taking shape for Sunday, with a bigger storm coming by the middle of next week.
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking cooler temperatures, a wild wind, clouds, and a few snow showers for Friday. The good news, we’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds, for Saturday, before our next weather maker brings a winter mix, on Sunday. We’ll dry out for the majority of...
WKYT 27
WATCH: Friday high school basketball highlights
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here are Friday’s high school basketball highlights from around the area:. Madison Central at Frederick Douglass; Dunbar at Lexington Catholic; Paris at Clark Co.; Lexington Christian at Lafayette. Henry Clay at Sayre; East Jessamine at Great Crossing; Frankfort at Franklin Co. Paris at Clark Co....
WKYT 27
Kentucky hands Texas A&M first conference loss of the season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (13-6, 4-3 SEC) beat the Texas A&M Aggies (13-6, 5-1 SEC) inside Rupp Arena Saturday afternoon, 76-67 to make it three-straight wins. The Wildcats trailed 31-29 at the half. Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, coming off a huge performance against...
