FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Georgia?Ted RiversGeorgia State
Mother of activist killed by law enforcement at Atlanta police training site feels enraged and helpless.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
Rapper Drops Album During Young Thug & YSL Trial In Atlanta.Source MoneyAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Riots A Tragic Wake-up Call to Address Racism and Police Brutalityhard and smartAtlanta, GA
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Conflict with ‘Mind-Game’ 49ers As They Collide with Kicker Maher in Warmups: VIDEO
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The San Francisco 49ers are trying to play mind games with Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher, complete with a bit of a "thrown elbow'' that was part of a pregame confrontation between players on both teams about an hour ahead of kickoff here at Levi's Stadium.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Looking to Heal ‘Sacred Wounds’ at 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys face a familiar foe in the San Francisco 49ers. … Not only in a historical sense but in recent memory as well. Kyle Shanahan's team ended the Cowboys' season last year at AT&T Stadium. That pain and hurt will be used as motivation on Sunday night...
Tri-City Herald
Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why they Won’t and a Prediction
Will the third time be the charm for the New York Giants, who are 0-2 against the Philadelphia Eagles this year, and 3-15 in games played against their rivals since 2014?. If there was ever a time for the Giants to come up with a win against their hated division rivals which, by the way, would snap a winless streak in games played in Philadelphia that dates back to October 2013, this weekend out be it.
Tri-City Herald
Five Takeaways From the Cincinnati Bengals’ Dominating Win Over the Buffalo Bills
The Bengals walked into Buffalo and routed the Bills on Sunday. All three phases of the team played extremely well and it’s honestly hard to find anyone that didn't play up to expectations for the Bengals in this game. They made it look easy, despite being 6-point underdogs. That's a testament to how underrated and mentally strong this team is. Let’s get into some of the takeaways from Cincinnati's 27-10 victory.
Tri-City Herald
No, the Browns Shouldn’t Trade Nick Chubb
With the Cleveland Browns preparing for a 2023 season, a year in which they expect to contend, some onlookers are seeking ways for the team to save money, potentially recoup draft assets given up to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson and maximize the roster. One such idea is to trade running back Nick Chubb because of his cap figure, value and changes that will occur on offense, but that would actually hurt the Browns far more than it helps, something the divisional round of the NFL postseason helped to illustrate.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Tri-City Herald
‘Better Send Those Refunds!’ Joe Burrow, Bengals Beat - and Troll - Bills
The Buffalo Bills didn't really disrespect the Cincinnati Bengals. Nor did the NFL. The idea of making AFC Championship Game tickets available in case the Bills advanced from this Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday at Highmark Stadium was a logistic issue, not a slap. But the Bengals,...
Tri-City Herald
100 Days of Mocks: College Football News Mocks Mayer
GREEN BAY, Wis. – At this season’s NFL trade deadline, the Green Bay Packers made a play to get Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller. And that was with Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis under contract. With Green Bay’s top tight ends hitting free agency, it stands to reason that the position will be a focus in the 2023 NFL Draft – regardless of where Aaron Rodgers is throwing passes.
Tri-City Herald
‘No Sugarcoat!’ Dak’s Cowboys Downed by 49ers
As the Dallas Cowboys prepared for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Divisional Round matchup was to feature two quarterbacks who have surprised many recently. ... and one quarterback who will be protected by another "surprise.''. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy's improbably journey from the final overall pick in...
Tri-City Herald
Dak Prescott Vows Cowboys Will Bounce Back Next Season
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott already was looking to the future after his team was eliminated from the playoffs by the 49ers Sunday night, and he made a solemn vow regarding the 2023 season. It all started when he was asked why Dallas can’t get over the proverbial hump that is the NFC divisional round.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard to Have Surgery for Torn Fibula
In the aftermath of a heartbreaking 19–12 loss to the 49ers in an NFC divisional round game, things went from bad to worse for the Cowboys. Dallas running back Tony Pollard suffered a fractured left fibula in the loss and will undergo surgery, according to a Sunday night report from Todd Archer of ESPN. Archer noted that the injury typically “[requires] a three-month recovery.”
Tri-City Herald
Tony Dungy Issues Apology Over Liter Box Tweet
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Tony Dungy has fallen under controversy after an anti-LGBTQ+ tweet. Dungy, in response to a tweet of a Minnesota bill that would require menstrual products to be placed in boys bathrooms at schools, tweeted his thoughts on the matter. "That’s nothing,” the coach...
Tri-City Herald
Sean McVay Coaching Tree: Rams’ TE Coach Thomas Brown Interviewing for Commanders OC; Next
Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach and assistant head coach Thomas Brown has become an attractive coaching candidate in the last two offseasons, drawing plenty of interest from NFL teams searching for offensive coordinators and head coaches. Last offseason the Miami Dolphins requested an interview with Brown but ultimately elected...
Tri-City Herald
Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes Speak on QB’s Ankle Injury After Win
The Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, much like the team's Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns just two years ago, saw Patrick Mahomes leave due to an injury and get replaced by Chad Henne. This time around, Mahomes was able to return to action and lead the team to a win.
Tri-City Herald
Slumping Pelicans Try To Beat The Heat In Sunday Showdown
Just when it seemed like the days of extended losing were past the New Orleans Pelicans, they find themselves mired in a three-game losing streak. New Orleans hasn’t just been losing, they’ve lost by an average of 16.3 points per game. Since beating the Phoenix Suns in OT...
Tri-City Herald
49ers vs. Cowboys: Five Matchups That Will Dictate the Winner
It is almost time for the 49ers and Cowboys to reignite their historic rivalry in the Divisional playoff round. This game will not be an easy outing for either side, especially compared to their Wild Card opponents. Fans are sure to get their fair share of anxiety in this one with so many matchups being intriguing in this game. But there are some matchups that are more influential than others.
Tri-City Herald
Deshaun Watson Would Have to get DeAndre Hopkins to Browns for it to Happen
The NFL off-season isn't here yet and is already shaping up to be a crazy one. One thing that looks like it could happen is the Arizona Cardinals shipping off wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. If the Cleveland Browns want any part in those sweepstakes like rumors suggest, it's going to take some recruiting from Deshaun Watson.
Tri-City Herald
Myles Garrett a key Factor in Hire of Jim Schwartz as Browns Defensive Coordinator
Cleveland Browns new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is here in large part because of the Cleveland Browns top player Myles Garrett. According to a report, the Browns keyed in on Schwartz due to his track record with defensive linemen. Schwartz has coached good defenses in the past that have featured...
Tri-City Herald
Commanders to Cut Carson Wentz, Logan Thomas?
The Washington Commanders face a colossal offseason. After being in a position to secure a playoff berth, Ron Rivera's team stuttered down the stretch and missed out. Now, while that will sting for a while, attention turns to what the Commanders' roster will look like next season...and that starts with player evaluation.
Tri-City Herald
Top Five Fantasy Landing Spots for Aaron Rodgers
The quarterback carousel could be a ton of fun this offseason, as a number of big-name players are either slated to become free agents or could be on the trade block. One of those players is Aaron Rodgers, who is coming off one of his worst seasons from a fantasy perspective. The 39-year-old did post two great seasons in the previous two years, however, so maybe a change of scenery could benefit?
