West Chester, PA

CBS Philly

What caused NJ whale deaths? More details coming

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- After seven dead whales washed up on beaches in just the last month, local environmental groups will hold a news conference about their concerns.Some are wondering if offshore wind projects have something to do with the dead whales. Residents are hoping to get some answers as to why the whales have washed up dead on New York and New Jersey beaches in the last month.The first was found on December 10th. A 30-foot humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere beach in Cape May County.The second whale was found about two weeks later on December 23...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hidden gem old school tavern in South Jersey

My family has lived in Burlington County for over 50 years but they have never heard of Eastampton. We've heard of Westampton, but we didn't know there was an Eastampton. Both towns are on either side of the county seat of Mount Holly. I guess we never had a reason to go on the east side of Mount Holly.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

How will N.J. tax our home sales after we move to Florida?

Q. We own our primary residence in New Jersey and several investment properties also in the state. Next year we plan on selling our primary New Jersey residence, declaring our current Florida house as our primary residence and becoming homesteaded in Florida. Some time after we become Florida residents, we plan on selling one New Jersey investment property a year. Florida has no state tax but New Jersey does. What should we expect for taxes?
FLORIDA STATE
VISTA.Today

Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Lots of Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvania keeps adding millionaires and climbing up the list of states with the most million-dollar earners, write Ty West and Michael Potter for the Philadelphia Business Journal. According to new data from the Internal Revenue Service, in 2020, there were 18,720 tax returns filed in the Keystone State that had...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

