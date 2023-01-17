Read full article on original website
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionWilmington, DE
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs in Biden’s Home – AFTER Attorneys Claim to Have Conducted Thorough SearchesThe Veracity ReportWilmington, DE
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE

Did the Earliest-Born Person Photographed Cross Nearby Delaware River with Washington? Here’s What’s Known
Various historians have debated if the veteran did, in fact, make the journey from Bucks County into New Jersey. Known for being the earliest-born person ever photographed, one man from Maine may also have had an important local connection. Colin Schultz wrote about the famous American for Smithsonian Magazine. Conrad...
What caused NJ whale deaths? More details coming
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- After seven dead whales washed up on beaches in just the last month, local environmental groups will hold a news conference about their concerns.Some are wondering if offshore wind projects have something to do with the dead whales. Residents are hoping to get some answers as to why the whales have washed up dead on New York and New Jersey beaches in the last month.The first was found on December 10th. A 30-foot humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere beach in Cape May County.The second whale was found about two weeks later on December 23...
Two West Chester Residents Win PA Parks and Forests Photography Contest
Mark Lucas' photo submitted to the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Annual Photo Contest. With nearly 600 photo entries in the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s 2022 Photo Contest, there was stiff competition for the twenty prize slots. “The passion people have for their state parks and forests is evident...
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website. One of...
Environmentalists say Jersey Shore whale deaths not caused by offshore wind program
Environmentalists gathered in Atlantic City on Tuesday to dispel what they say are some myths about potential links between recent whale deaths and the state’s offshore wind program.
Alligator found in vacant lot in New Jersey
Animal rescuers in New Jersey said they are investigating the origins of an unusual non-native animal picked up in Monmouth County: an alligator.
Do You Know Why Certain People Call South Jersey Beaches “The Shore?”
I'm a South Jersey girl, don't get me wrong. But, I grew up in Gloucester County. Some people from Atlantic and Cape May counties have literally yelled at me and said that Gloucester County's not "South Jersey". I told them to get a map. It is South Jersey, it's just...
Chester County Farmers, Producers Earn Awards at Pennsylvania Farm Show
Deputy Secretary of Market Development Cheryl Cook with Chaddsford Winemaker Gabriel Rubilar,right. Chester County farmers and producers received high marks from Pennsylvania Farm Show judges in Harrisburg last week, resulting in an impressive array of medals and ribbons in the show’s 107th year of operation. The Pennsylvania Farm Show,...
Chester County Gets Funding for Nature Restoration
Chester County is going green thanks to a hefty grant from the Department of Environmental Protection. The grants, which amount to $425,000, fund two projects for nature preservation and restoration, writes Holly Herman for Patch.
Hidden gem old school tavern in South Jersey
My family has lived in Burlington County for over 50 years but they have never heard of Eastampton. We've heard of Westampton, but we didn't know there was an Eastampton. Both towns are on either side of the county seat of Mount Holly. I guess we never had a reason to go on the east side of Mount Holly.
Wall Street Journal: In Philadelphia, Old Christmas Trees are a Delicious Buffet for Local Goats
Philly Goat Project in Philadelphia helps recycle old Christmas trees by offering them as a delicious buffet of pine needles and twigs for local goats, writes Joel Millman for The Wall Street Journal.
How will N.J. tax our home sales after we move to Florida?
Q. We own our primary residence in New Jersey and several investment properties also in the state. Next year we plan on selling our primary New Jersey residence, declaring our current Florida house as our primary residence and becoming homesteaded in Florida. Some time after we become Florida residents, we plan on selling one New Jersey investment property a year. Florida has no state tax but New Jersey does. What should we expect for taxes?
Novel from Bestselling Author and Malvern Resident About a Chester County Family in Witness Protection
Lisa Scottoline, the bestselling author who lives on a horse farm in Malvern, released her 34th work of fiction last year, a thriller titled What Happened to the Bennetts, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia magazine. With her daughter grown up, the prolific author has been feeling like she is back...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of Delaware
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in northern Delaware that serves some of the absolute best Indian food. Keep reading to learn more.
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Still Missing After ‘Numerous investigative steps’
Authorities in Ocean County continue to search for a woman who has been missing since before Christmas. The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance with locating 25-year-old Ervajay Thomas. According to officials, Thomas was last seen on December 22nd in Manchester wearing a white winter jacket and black pants.
There Is Enough Groundwater in Delaware River Basin to Last Until 2060
According to a new report by Delaware River Basin Commission, Delaware River Basin has enough groundwater to last until 2060, even through possibly dry years, writes Zoë Read for the WHYY. This is good news for more than 13 million people across four states, including Pennsylvania, who get their...
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Guests at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Inaugural Party Enjoy Music, Food from Chester County
Guests at Governor Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party that was held on Tuesday at Rock Lititz in Lititz got to enjoy both music and some delicious food from Chester County, writes Sue Gleiter for PennLive. The party, which capped off the earlier swearing-in ceremony in Harrisburg, featured an array of...
Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Lots of Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania keeps adding millionaires and climbing up the list of states with the most million-dollar earners, write Ty West and Michael Potter for the Philadelphia Business Journal. According to new data from the Internal Revenue Service, in 2020, there were 18,720 tax returns filed in the Keystone State that had...
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
