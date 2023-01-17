Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alaska
Alaska is home to some of the most diverse and abundant wildlife in the world. In Alaska, you’ll find all sorts of creatures, from fish to mammals to reptiles to birds. However, it is the bears who are at the top of the food chain in the state. The state is home to about 70 percent of all North American brown bears and most of the grizzly bears. In addition to that, black bears and Kodiak bears live in the area as well. Because there are so many bears in this area, it comes as no surprise that some of the largest bears have been caught here. Are you curious to find out about the largest bear ever caught in Alaska?
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Arizona
Arizona is a popular fishing destination for worldwide anglers, especially because some of their catfish records are very impressive! Whether you are visiting Arizona to enjoy the sights and nightlife in Phoenix or going on a camping trip out near a vibrant lake, there are plenty of fishing opportunities. A common fish in Arizona’s lakes and rivers is the channel catfish.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in South Carolina
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in South Carolina. Bass fishing is a wildly popular pastime in North America, with the largemouth bass being one of the most prized game fish of all! Southeastern states in the U.S., like South Carolina, are particularly ideal for largemouth bass fishing, as their waters are warm and mild enough for these unique fish to thrive no matter the season. But what is the largest largemouth bass ever caught in the Palmetto State? How does it measure up to the world-record-holding example? Let’s take a closer look.
a-z-animals.com
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.
Photo byamanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
Coyotes Hunted and Killed a Woman in 2009, Scientists Finally Know Why
Before the death of 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell, there had never been a confirmed killing of a human adult by coyotes. That was in 2009. Now, after nearly a decade-and-a-half of research, scientists finally know why the pack did what they did. And it is shocking. Taylor Mitchell’s story...
Baffling find made on seafloor 100 miles off Maine, NOAA says. ‘What are the odds?’
“It makes you wonder about the poor soul who lost it.”
msn.com
Two huge black holes are on the verge of colliding. When they do, the explosion will be incalculable
Stars like our sun are violent creatures — constantly spewing out radiation, gamma rays and all kinds of nasty stuff (though luckily Earth's ozone layer and atmosphere protect us from the worst of it.) But when stars die, especially big ones, their wrath becomes even more merciless. Stars at the end of their life cycle that are sufficiently huge will collapse in on themselves, forming a black hole. These singularities are defined by their gravitational pull, which is so incredibly strong that nothing — not even light — can escape. In other words, what happens in a black hole stays in a black hole.
Man Found Alive at Bottom of the Sea 3 Days After Boat Sank: 'Total Shock'
Harrison Okene was trapped at the bottom of the sea in the wreck of his own ship, but 10 years later he is a professional diver.
The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found
Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
Record-breaking fish: Huge catches that made headlines in 2022
Several anglers broke fishing records in 2022. Here's a look back at 10 catches that made headlines. From a massive stingray, to big trout and more, see the amazing photos.
a-z-animals.com
This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It
With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
“I’ve been fishing all my life, and it never dawned on me that I would catch a state record,” the fisherman said.
Scientists say that they discovered proof about Moses parting the Red Sea
The story about Moses parting the Red Sea has been one of the most popular biblical stories around the world. Although the incidents described in the story may sound completely fictional, scientists have shocked many people when they said that the incident might have occurred in real life.
Weird Fish With Milky, Mushy 'Marshmallow' Flesh Prompt Warning
"We need to urgently find out what is turning our snapper into marshmallows," Trish Rea, a fisher and analyst for LegaSea, told Newsweek.
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
This large, strange bone washed up on a San Francisco beach
A large, heavy bone was found on a beach in the Bay Area over the weekend. Experts believe it belonged to a gray whale.
Comments / 4