a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alaska

Alaska is home to some of the most diverse and abundant wildlife in the world. In Alaska, you’ll find all sorts of creatures, from fish to mammals to reptiles to birds. However, it is the bears who are at the top of the food chain in the state. The state is home to about 70 percent of all North American brown bears and most of the grizzly bears. In addition to that, black bears and Kodiak bears live in the area as well. Because there are so many bears in this area, it comes as no surprise that some of the largest bears have been caught here. Are you curious to find out about the largest bear ever caught in Alaska?
ALASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Arizona

Arizona is a popular fishing destination for worldwide anglers, especially because some of their catfish records are very impressive! Whether you are visiting Arizona to enjoy the sights and nightlife in Phoenix or going on a camping trip out near a vibrant lake, there are plenty of fishing opportunities. A common fish in Arizona’s lakes and rivers is the channel catfish.
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in South Carolina

Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in South Carolina. Bass fishing is a wildly popular pastime in North America, with the largemouth bass being one of the most prized game fish of all! Southeastern states in the U.S., like South Carolina, are particularly ideal for largemouth bass fishing, as their waters are warm and mild enough for these unique fish to thrive no matter the season. But what is the largest largemouth bass ever caught in the Palmetto State? How does it measure up to the world-record-holding example? Let’s take a closer look.
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck

The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. ​​In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
BATON ROUGE, LA
News Tender

The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Discovered in A River in South Africa.

Photo byamanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In Africa, Bull Shark is commonly referred to as Zambezi sharks. The catch comes as a surprise, as sharks are typically found in saltwater environments such as the ocean. However, the shark is known to be able to adapt to and can thrive in both fresh and salt water, as they are euryhaline which may explain how it ended up in the river.
msn.com

Two huge black holes are on the verge of colliding. When they do, the explosion will be incalculable

Stars like our sun are violent creatures — constantly spewing out radiation, gamma rays and all kinds of nasty stuff (though luckily Earth's ozone layer and atmosphere protect us from the worst of it.) But when stars die, especially big ones, their wrath becomes even more merciless. Stars at the end of their life cycle that are sufficiently huge will collapse in on themselves, forming a black hole. These singularities are defined by their gravitational pull, which is so incredibly strong that nothing — not even light — can escape. In other words, what happens in a black hole stays in a black hole.
HAWAII STATE
News Tender

The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found

Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.

