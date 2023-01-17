Jackpot now over $1.2M for Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing

WATERLOO, Ill. — The Queen of Hearts has returned. Tonight, at 7:00 p.m., Waterloo will hold its first drawing since December. The jackpot is now over $1,230,904.

They are getting close to the jackpot limit, probably within the next week or two. Keep checking the Facebook page for updates on when ticket sales will cease.

When this happens, they shall draw until a winner is identified. The gathering will take place at Outsiders, on Market Street in Waterloo.

Players of the Queen of Hearts card game have the option to purchase more chances to draw a card. The raffle is part of a fundraiser for Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School.

Tickets are sold at the Outsider Tavern on Market Street. You must be at least 21 years old and have a driver’s license number to purchase a $1 ticket. You can buy as many tickets as you want.

Queen of Hearts players buy a chance to draw a card. If their number is drawn from the jar, they have the opportunity to draw the Queen of Hearts from a deck of playing cards.

They get the jackpot if they find the queen. If they don’t draw the Queen of Hearts, then the player gets $500, and the jackpot grows even bigger.

Market Street has been closed in Waterloo on drawing nights to make the area safer and to accommodate the large crowds.

Anyone already registered will be able to continue purchasing tickets each week. They will not allow new people to play.

