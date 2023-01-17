Village of Weston candidate lineup complete

Spring Election 2023

Damakant Jayshi

All candidates for the three trustee seats and the president of the Board of Trustees for the Village of Weston will run unopposed unless there is a write-in challenger for these positions in the April 4 spring election.

Mark Maloney, current village president, is not being challenged for the position, Village Clerk Pamela Brehm said. Two incumbent trustees – Barbara Ermeling and Hooshang Zeyghami – and a new candidate, Jim Pinsonneault, are running for three available seats. Nathan Fiene is not seeking another term.

While the lineup of municipal, circuit and state-wide judicial candidates is complete, no candidate has emerged for the Everest Metro Joint Municipal Court seat. Incumbent Kristine Weirauch filed noncandidacy papers and will not run again.

Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood told Wausau Pilot & Review that the deadline for the seat will not be extended.

“There will likely be a write-in candidate,” she said. “If not, there are a couple options those municipalities have and their governing bodies will have to consider those options if there is no one elected.”

Another Municipal Judge, for the Village Of Marathon and Rothschild, Douglas Klingberg, has also field his noncandidacy notice.

Only incumbent Municipal Judge John Adam Kruse is running for the multi-jurisdictional judge for the City Of Marshfield in Wood/Marathon County and the Villages Of Spencer and Stratford in Marathon County.

A statewide primary for Wisconsin Supreme Court will be required. The primary is on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Janet Protasiewicz, Daniel Kelly, Everett Mitchell and Jennifer Dorow are running for the state’s top court’s term of 10 years. The winner in the April election will succeed incumbent Patience Roggensack, a conservative, whose term of office expires on July 31. Although officially a non-partisan seat, the winner could reshape the balance of power of the state Supreme Court.