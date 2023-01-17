ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WI

Village of Weston candidate lineup complete

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FIdid_0kHXujVs00

Spring Election 2023

Damakant Jayshi

All candidates for the three trustee seats and the president of the Board of Trustees for the Village of Weston will run unopposed unless there is a write-in challenger for these positions in the April 4 spring election.

Mark Maloney, current village president, is not being challenged for the position, Village Clerk Pamela Brehm said. Two incumbent trustees – Barbara Ermeling and Hooshang Zeyghami – and a new candidate, Jim Pinsonneault, are running for three available seats. Nathan Fiene is not seeking another term.

While the lineup of municipal, circuit and state-wide judicial candidates is complete, no candidate has emerged for the Everest Metro Joint Municipal Court seat. Incumbent Kristine Weirauch filed noncandidacy papers and will not run again.

Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood told Wausau Pilot & Review that the deadline for the seat will not be extended.

“There will likely be a write-in candidate,” she said. “If not, there are a couple options those municipalities have and their governing bodies will have to consider those options if there is no one elected.”

Another Municipal Judge, for the Village Of Marathon and Rothschild, Douglas Klingberg, has also field his noncandidacy notice.

Only incumbent Municipal Judge John Adam Kruse is running for the multi-jurisdictional judge for the City Of Marshfield in Wood/Marathon County and the Villages Of Spencer and Stratford in Marathon County.

A statewide primary for Wisconsin Supreme Court will be required. The primary is on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Janet Protasiewicz, Daniel Kelly, Everett Mitchell and Jennifer Dorow are running for the state’s top court’s term of 10 years. The winner in the April election will succeed incumbent Patience Roggensack, a conservative, whose term of office expires on July 31. Although officially a non-partisan seat, the winner could reshape the balance of power of the state Supreme Court.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau School administration unveils restructuring proposal

The Wausau School District will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss a fine-tuned restructuring proposal that would combine elementary schools, shift fifth-grade students to middle school, create a junior high and a single senior high school. But so far, the cost of the project remains murky. The proposal contains...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Jan. 23

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Serve a Meal. The Adult Day Services program at North Central Health Care seeks help with prepping, cooking and serving lunch one day during the week. Contact the volunteer office at 715-848-4450 or volunteer@norcen.org to sign up.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Historical Society readies for next History Speaks event

WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society February History Speaks program will be presented by author Verne Pickering, who will share the story of the first Ojibwe Episcopalian priest in the United States, from about 1813 to 1901. Discover the life and legacy of Enmegahbowh, who, during the turbulent...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WSAW GM to retire after decades in broadcasting

The general manager and vice-president of WSAW-TV in Wausau will retire in March, after nearly 45 years in broadcasting, according to the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s association. Al Lancaster served in the role for nearly 23 years. Before that he was a station manager at WLAX-TV-WEUX-TV in La Crosse and general...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023

The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 18, 2023

Sue Sabatke, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2023 at the age of 75 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born to the late Fred and Elaine (Sanders) Galoff. Sue was known for her infectious smile, warm personality and her kind compassionate spirit. She was a...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Legal teams run exercise to understand crime victims’ journeys through legal system

Earlier this month, the Marathon County’s District Attorney’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice partnered with Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin to host a community event where we jointly conducted a “mapping exercise” to track a crime victims’ journey through the criminal justice system. Our goal is to ensure all of us who interact with victims are doing all we can to make sure we are respecting and upholding the rights given to victims nearly three years ago under Wisconsin’s crime victims’ rights constitutional amendment, known as Marsy’s Law.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Women’s March offers hope to those fighting to regain women’s rights

As we gather this Sunday (Jan. 22) in Wausau for our annual Women’s March, I can’t help but think of all that has changed since we last marched. Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that legalized abortion nationwide and, as of last June, no longer stands. A conservative majority on the Supreme Court struck down this pivotal case, leaving millions of people in a state of limbo.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Curling: Oldies but Goodies results

The tandem of Judy Hatz and Dan Lacerte won the first event at the initial Oldies but Goodies senior Bonspiel at the Wausau Curling Club Friday, Jan. 20. Eugene Geurink and Rich Campbell were runners up in the first event. The second event was won by Ron Grilley and Nigel...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library programs

The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host its first members-only book sale of the year on Jan. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The sale is open to Friends of MCPL members only and will feature books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and artwork for sale. Cost to join the Friends is $10/year per person, or $25 per family. Call 715-261-7230 for more info.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Lamplight Sessions

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

North Central Health Care announces new managing director of community programs

North Central Health Care announced on Friday a new managing director of community programs, Vicki Tylka. Previously, in her 35 years with Marathon County Social Services, Tylka served as Social Services Director for 17 years, as well as a Supervisor and Social Worker in Long-Term Support and Child Welfare. Tylka has a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership and Quality and is also experienced in Organizational Effectiveness processes. She is the current Chair of the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board of Wisconsin.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Eye Clinic of Wisconsin opens Marshfield office

MARSHFIELD – The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin recently opened its eighth office, this one in Marshfield. Eye Clinic of Wisconsin’s ophthalmologists Douglas Edwards, John Flatter, Afua Shin and Christiana Gandy began seeing patients in Marshfield on Jan. 16. They will provide specialty care in glaucoma, cataracts and corneal conditions.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Mosaic to host professional development conference

WAUSAU – Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin will host its inaugural Connecting Communities Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Feb. 24 at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau, 518 S. Seventh Ave. The conference is a full-day professional development experience filled with trainings, networking opportunities and lunch.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin issues fish advisory for Lake Wausau

State officials on Wednesday announced a new PFAS-based consumption advisory for fish found in Lake Wausau. The advisory, also impacting the Stevens Point Flowage, comes in the wake of a study published this month in Environmental Research which found that eating a single serving of freshwater fish each year could have the same effect as drinking water heavily polluted with PFAs for an entire month.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union and Weiler's Convenience Stores Recognize Marshfield's School Crossing Guards

Each day, dedicated adult crossing guards show up at their assigned crossings to assist students in their journeys to or from school. The City of Marshfield honors adult crossing guards for their commitment to child pedestrian safety during School Crossing Guard Recognition Week. MMCCU (Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union) and Weiler's Convenience Stores teamed up to thank local crossing guards this week, presenting them with coffee mugs and other goodies.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy