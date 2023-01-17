Read full article on original website
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
thesalinepost.com
1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor
Fire destroys building on Maynard Street in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- At least two businesses were impacted by a fire that broke out early Friday morning in the 300 block of Maynard Street in downtown Ann Arbor. “The building is a total loss,” said Ann Arbor fire Chief Mike Kennedy. Tony Zervogiannis, owner of Frank’s Restaurant...
13abc.com
Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
WLUC
Westwood Mall hosts flea market
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Westwood Mall is hosting a flea market this weekend featuring everything from antiques to mittens. There will also be local crafters with a variety of homemade items and cornhole games for those interested. Westwood Mall Manager, Joe Ellis says the flea market is a great way...
thesuntimesnews.com
Family-Owned Busch’s is All About Community
Busch’s Fresh Food Market in Dexter cut the ribbon on its grand reopening. The celebration comes after the completion of the store’s $3 million renovation. “I want to thank you again for being such a big part of Dexter,” said Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce President Becky Cobler. “When I walk through the store, I see how everyone is completely engaged, not just with their departments, but eyes open looking around, greeting customers, making sure this place is perfect.”
Jackson's Y-shaped corridor getting a revamp
Crews will be working on a 1.5 mile area of Lansing Avenue starting from Blackstone Street to Steward Street all the way up to Clinton Road and Hill Street.
13abc.com
Demolition begins at abandoned building where Whitmer student fell to his death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The contractor for the Lucas County Land Bank is set to demolish an abandoned building Friday where a teenage boy fell to his death in 2016. According to the Lucas County Lank Bank, Contractor Klumm Bros will demolish the former Rosemary Apartments around 9:00 a.m. The apartment building at Phillips and Detroit is the site where 16-year-old Whitmer High School student Joshua Sorrell fell to his death while he and a group of friends were exploring the abandoned building in 2016. Police said he took a wrong step and fell down an elevator shaft.
fox2detroit.com
Marshmallows with nails, fish hooks discovered in yards of Farmington Hills homes
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Farmington Hills police think someone is trying to harm animals by putting nails and fishhooks into marshmallows then leaving them in yards. Police said the marshmallows have been discovered in the area of Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane, which is near 14 Mile and Farmington roads.
Marshmallows with nails and hooks found in Michigan neighborhood
The marshmallows were found by pet owners on four occasions since last spring, police in Farmington Hills said.
wtvbam.com
Nurses at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital poised to strike
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Nurses have authorized their union leadership to call a strike at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. The 110 members of the Branch County Independent Nurses Association authorized the strike in a vote this past Wednesday. The union membership has rejected three contract proposals brought forth by ProMedica.
After 5 break-ins and a fire, Ann Arbor restaurant considers closing
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A slew of break-ins has pushed a restaurant closer to shutting down its Ann Arbor location as it plans opening an Ypsilanti location. Earthen Jar confirmed earlier this week it will be opening an Ypsilanti location. But it’s unclear if the Indian restaurant will remain in Ann Arbor much longer.
whmi.com
Sheriff's Comfort K9 Puppies & Handlers Meet Donors
12 Comfort K9 Puppies and their handlers met their donors for the first time during a special meet and greet event this week. The event featured Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, 12 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels comfort canines, their handlers, and the generous donors who funded the purchase of the dogs for the K9 Comfort Unit - the only unit of its kind in the United States.
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
The “Queen of Soul’s Former “Rose Estate” Mansion Is on the Market
The "Queen of Soul's Former "Rose Estate" Mansion Is on the Market. The post The “Queen of Soul’s Former “Rose Estate” Mansion Is on the Market appeared first on BLAC Media.
mitechnews.com
DTE To Charge Start Time-Based Fees In March
DETROIT – Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The news came in mailers sent to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35 percent more during peak times in...
wlen.com
American 1 Credit Union Announces Internal Promotion
Adrian, MI – American 1 Credit Union has announced the internal promotion of Keleigh Ballinger to the Vice President of Branch Operations. Ballinger has been with American 1 since July 2018 and has received several promotions since then. The VP of Branch Operations position provides support and resources to...
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
This Wayne County Sports Bar Serves Up a Monster 10 Pound Burger
When this Wayne County sports bar uses the catchphrase "go big or go home", they mean it. Seriously, they really mean it. When it comes to their insane 100-pound pizza, gigantic two-pound tacos, or monster 10-pound burger, it's obvious that size really does matter at Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar.
‘It’s just horrific.’ Jackson County woman loses 3 children, 2 grandchildren in one year
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Patty Kerton has lost three children and two grandchildren in the past year, and the strain of those deaths, both emotionally and financially, has only gotten worse. “Financially, we’re drowning -- literally we’re drowning,” Kerton said. The first in what would become a...
