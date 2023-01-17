ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

13abc.com

Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
ADRIAN, MI
WLUC

Westwood Mall hosts flea market

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Westwood Mall is hosting a flea market this weekend featuring everything from antiques to mittens. There will also be local crafters with a variety of homemade items and cornhole games for those interested. Westwood Mall Manager, Joe Ellis says the flea market is a great way...
JACKSON, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Family-Owned Busch’s is All About Community

Busch’s Fresh Food Market in Dexter cut the ribbon on its grand reopening. The celebration comes after the completion of the store’s $3 million renovation. “I want to thank you again for being such a big part of Dexter,” said Dexter Area Chamber of Commerce President Becky Cobler. “When I walk through the store, I see how everyone is completely engaged, not just with their departments, but eyes open looking around, greeting customers, making sure this place is perfect.”
DEXTER, MI
13abc.com

Demolition begins at abandoned building where Whitmer student fell to his death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The contractor for the Lucas County Land Bank is set to demolish an abandoned building Friday where a teenage boy fell to his death in 2016. According to the Lucas County Lank Bank, Contractor Klumm Bros will demolish the former Rosemary Apartments around 9:00 a.m. The apartment building at Phillips and Detroit is the site where 16-year-old Whitmer High School student Joshua Sorrell fell to his death while he and a group of friends were exploring the abandoned building in 2016. Police said he took a wrong step and fell down an elevator shaft.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
wtvbam.com

Nurses at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital poised to strike

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Nurses have authorized their union leadership to call a strike at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. The 110 members of the Branch County Independent Nurses Association authorized the strike in a vote this past Wednesday. The union membership has rejected three contract proposals brought forth by ProMedica.
COLDWATER, MI
whmi.com

Sheriff's Comfort K9 Puppies & Handlers Meet Donors

12 Comfort K9 Puppies and their handlers met their donors for the first time during a special meet and greet event this week. The event featured Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, 12 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels comfort canines, their handlers, and the generous donors who funded the purchase of the dogs for the K9 Comfort Unit - the only unit of its kind in the United States.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
TOLEDO, OH
mitechnews.com

DTE To Charge Start Time-Based Fees In March

DETROIT – Electricity rates will depend on time of day, and year, for DTE customers starting in March. The news came in mailers sent to customers this month to notify them of the upcoming change. The time-of-day rate will charge customers nearly 35 percent more during peak times in...
DETROIT, MI
wlen.com

American 1 Credit Union Announces Internal Promotion

Adrian, MI – American 1 Credit Union has announced the internal promotion of Keleigh Ballinger to the Vice President of Branch Operations. Ballinger has been with American 1 since July 2018 and has received several promotions since then. The VP of Branch Operations position provides support and resources to...
ADRIAN, MI

