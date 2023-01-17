The Survival Game is a survival-adventure experience based on the Roblox platform. While you can sail to travelling islands and gather a plethora of resources, you also need to be wary of your hunger level. As a result, foraging for ingredients will be the key to survival. Fortunately, you can farm some of these ingredients yourself, and you can even build structures to cook your own food. Read on to find out how you can cook food in The Survival Game, and which are the best foods to consume to regain health and reduce hunger.

