Philadelphia plays Los Angeles after Hayes’ 2-goal showing

Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Los Angeles Kings after Kevin Hayes' two-goal game against the Winnipeg Jets in the Flyers' 5-3 loss. Philadelphia has a 20-21-7 record overall and a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lightning try to extend home win streak, face the Wild

Minnesota Wild (25-16-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (29-15-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to keep a nine-game home win streak alive when they face the Minnesota Wild. Tampa Bay has a 29-15-1 record overall and a 17-4-1...
TAMPA, FL
New Jersey in action against Vegas after overtime win

Vegas Golden Knights (29-16-2, first in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (30-12-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the New Jersey Devils after the Devils defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in overtime. New Jersey is 30-12-4 overall and 12-10-2 in home games....
NEWARK, NJ

