Philadelphia plays Los Angeles after Hayes’ 2-goal showing
Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Los Angeles Kings after Kevin Hayes' two-goal game against the Winnipeg Jets in the Flyers' 5-3 loss. Philadelphia has a 20-21-7 record overall and a...
Jodi Ewart Shadoff and her TV sports anchor husband Adam finally get a home game at LPGA Tournament of Champions
The first time Jodi Ewart Shadoff met her husband Adam was during her sophomore year at the University of New Mexico. Adam, a local TV reporter, interviewed Jodi after that first round in Albuquerque, and as the young Englishwoman kept playing well, they kept talking. That conference victory eventually led...
Lightning try to extend home win streak, face the Wild
Minnesota Wild (25-16-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (29-15-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to keep a nine-game home win streak alive when they face the Minnesota Wild. Tampa Bay has a 29-15-1 record overall and a 17-4-1...
New Jersey in action against Vegas after overtime win
Vegas Golden Knights (29-16-2, first in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (30-12-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the New Jersey Devils after the Devils defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in overtime. New Jersey is 30-12-4 overall and 12-10-2 in home games....
