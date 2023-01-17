Read full article on original website
Related
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
a-z-animals.com
The Green Pheasant: National Bird of Japan
Japan has a rich history of using animals in its folk tales and legends. There are several animals and birds that the nation holds dear. Popular animals in Japan include cranes, snow monkeys, and beautiful Japanese koi fish. While there is not a national animal in Japan, there is a national bird. Read on to find out all about the national bird of Japan!
Comments / 0