Pakistan is a country in southern Asia with a coastline along the Arabian Sea. Northeast Pakistan is mountainous including the second tallest mountain in the world, K2. There are also portions of the country covered in dry deserts. With varied habitats there are a variety of bird species found throughout the country. There are colorful peacocks, impressive peregrine falcons and tiny hummingbirds, but the people of Pakistan chose a different bird to represent their great nation. Read on to find out all about the national bird of Pakistan.

